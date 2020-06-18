This Week in Milwaukee: June 18-24, 2020

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Photo credit: Graham Tolbert Michael Rossetto Prev Next

This week, you can listen to performances by Zed Kenzo, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Fête de la Musique and more without leaving your house as well as a few in-person performances. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Thursday, June 18

Rock the Green with Zed Kenzo livestream @ 7 p.m.

Rock the Green this week for a live stream concert with Milwaukee eclectic, alternative hip hop artist and producer, Zed Kenzo. Donations will be split between Kenzo and nonprofit ArtWorks for Milwaukee.

Stream: Facebook event page

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Strand of Oaks Livestream @ 7 p.m.

While Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s show at the Riverside Theater has been rescheduled for Thursday April 15, 2021, you can meanwhile enjoy the livestream.

Stream: Facebook event page

Friday, June 19

Photo credit: Graham Tolbert Michael Rossetto

Quarantine Qoncert #3 with Barba, Drobka, Rossetto, Wallmann, Christensen, Catania livestream @ 7 p.m.

This full lineup includes solo sets by six artists from the Madison and Milwaukee areas. Saxophonist Tony Barba, drummer Devin Drobka, multi-instrumentalist Michael Rossetto, pianist Johannes Wallmann, bassist John Christensen and pianist Joshua Catania will each play 20-25 minute solo sets.

Stream: Bandcamp

Sam Belton Jazz Experience @ Caroline's Jazz Club, 9:30 p.m.

Drummer (and City.Net Café owner) Sam Belton steps back into the world of live shows. Please be prepared to wear face mask until seated.

Saturday, June 20

Sweaty For Petty @ Linnemans, 7 p.m.

Orlando Peña, Wolves With Virginia and Mon J Rane perform to celebrate the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. All proceeds will go directly to Team HAVOC, a Milwaukee-area nonprofit that stands for Together Everyone Achieves More Helping Another Volunteer Or Cause. This event will be both in-person and streamed online via Linneman’s Facebook page.

Stream: Linneman's Facebook page

Soul Message Trio @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

Chicago's Soul Message Trio-featuring B3 Great Chris Foreman plays to celebrate their new album Soulful Days, on the legendary Delmark Label.

To keep everyone safe, a very limited number of tickets are being sold. Shows are at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The patio will be open and the music will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Stream: The Jazz Estate Facebook page

Sunday, June 21

Photo credit: Sky Schultz Award-winning Milwaukee folksinger David HB Drake

David HB Drake Father’s Day livestream @ 2 p.m.

Folksinger David HB Drake will play a concert of songs about Dads performed on guitar, banjo, and dulcimer. Expect everything from songs about trains and sailors to whittling, work, goofing off and lullabies.

Jesse Voelker & Blaine McQuinn @ The Baree (105 S. Main St., Thiensville), 4 p.m.

Honest John guitarist Jesse Voelker plays with the ragtime feel of Scott Joplin & Blind Blake; he teams up with western swing fiddler Blaine McQuinn for this Father’s Day performance.

Fête de la Musique @ Everywhere, All Day

Make Music is a free celebration of music around the world, launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique. It is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.

Different from a typical music festival, Make Music is open to anyone who wants to take part. Every kind of musician—young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion—pours onto streets, parks, plazas, and porches to share their music with friends, neighbors, and strangers. All of it is free and open to the public. Do it!

Stream: MakeMusicDay.org

Wednesday, June 24

Harambee Poetry Slam livestream @ The Retreat, 7:30 p.m.

Three poets throw down for two rounds. Virtual sign-up is at 6:30 p.m.

Stream: Facebook event page