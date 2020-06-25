This Week in Milwaukee: June 25-July 1, 2020

This Week in Milwaukee is sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), which ensures a vibrant and inclusive performing arts scene in Southeastern Wisconsin through excellent entertainment, arts accessibility and a regional impact employing thousands of local artists.

This week, you can listen to performances by The Spirals, Bruce Humphries and Blink-182 and more without leaving your house as well as a few in-person performances. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, July 25

Kaylee Crossfire & Kia Rap Princess livestream @ 7 p.m.

Founder of Milwaukee’s annual “Female Takeover Showcase,” singer/songwriter/rapper Kaylee Crossfire and singer/rapper/songwriter Kia Rap Princess, are part of this week’s RockTheStream.

Now in its ninth week, Rock the Stream partnered with TBEY Arts Center. 100% of the donations are split 50/50 between the musicians and the nonprofit.

Stream: Facebook page

Friday, June 26

Photo credit: Deone Jahnke TheSpirals

The Spirals livestream @ 7 p.m.

Sometimes the universe works in mysterious ways. The Spirals’ Mark & Candice (Nokes) Truesdell made a name performing in Milwaukee as part of the eclectic, sprawling combo The Lost Pioneers. Nokes’ alma mater, Carroll University, which is presenting this show, just happens to be “Wisconsin’s Pioneer College.”

Stream: Facebook event page

Funk Club Presents: MKE River Roundup w/ Brew City Kayak @ Boone & Crockett/Brew City Kayak 8 p.m.

It is now officially Summer: How about a funk band playing on a pontoon boat playing to kayaks with stops along the river at Milwaukee Sailloft, The Harp, Stubby’s and The Harp?

Facebook event details

Saturday, July 27

Photo courtesy of Bruce Humphries

Bruce Humphries and String Theory Guitar Duo @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield), 9 a.m.

Wisconsin Music Ventures offers a pair of shows at the Colonnade Cafe at the Wilson Center. Bruce Humphries pares down his rockabilly sound for an uncharacteristically early solo performance followed by String Theory Guitar Duo’s own arrangements of jazz standards, blues, and classic rock.

Sunday, June 28

Blink-182 livestream @ 7:30 p.m.

Before the lockdown changed everyone’s plans, Blink-182 was scheduled to headline Summerfest’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater with Coheed & Cambria, The Used and Grandson. You will have to provide your own deep-fried eggplant and beverage of choice, but here is a chance to catch Blink-182 in the comfort of your own home.

Stream: Facebook event page

Tuesday, June 30

Andy Shauf livestream @ 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Andy Shauf performs a live-stream show from his home in Toronto as part of the #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series. All proceeds from tickets purchased through pabsttheater.org support Pabst Theater Group venues and the artist.

His first live stream since the pandemic began (and shortly after selling out the Back Room), Shauf will play an all-request show. Fans can make song requests by visiting Andy’s Twitter or Instagram (@andyshauf), or through the Facebook event page.

Stream: PabstTheater.org

Photo courtesy of Warren Wiegratz

Warren Wiegratz Jazz Trio @ The baaree (105 S. Main St., Thiensville), 6 p.m.

Saxophonist Warren Wiegratz has performed and recorded with Phil Collins, The Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Supremes and Jaco Pastorius. He recorded five albums with Sweetbottom, led Streetlife, the Milwaukee Bucks house band, and performed at every Summerfest.

