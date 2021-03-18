This Week in Milwaukee: March 18-24, 2021

Take in a livestream of the Rep’s celebration of actress, poet and playwright Dael Orlandersmith; a performance by Paddygrass and Milwaukee Irish Dance Company; or a discussion of underground movements by authors Michael H. Carriere David Schalliol. Or enjoy the Hoan Bridge lights as WMSE 91.7 celebrates four decades of radio.

Thursday, March 18

REPair Divides Celebrating Women in the Theater: Dael Orlandersmith and Until the Flood livestream, 7 p.m.

Join Milwaukee Repertory Theater for REPair Divides, a virtual dialogue series with an online performance that will spark facilitated discussion in partnership with the Zeidler Group. Celebrate American actress, poet and playwright Dael Orlandersmith and the powerful contributions she has made to Women's History, Black History and Theater History. The program will feature scenes from Until the Flood, written and performed by Orlandersmith, produced at Milwaukee Rep in 2018. Email athome@milwaukeerep.com to RSVP.

Friday, March 19

Raine Stern @ Nicole’s Third Ward Social, 7 p.m.

In 2019, Madison’s Raine Stern led her nine-piece band though a funky set at Summerfest’s Johnson Controls World Stage. The young band’s set made more than a few fans out of casual listeners looking to get out of the sun. Since then, the guitarist has appeared on television’s “The Voice.” This is Stern’s first live performance in a long time and the socially distanced event might be a rare opportunity to see a rising talent in a solo setting.

Saturday, March 20

Light Up The Hoan For 40 Years of Great Radio- WMSE 91.7, 9 p.m.

While they might brag “40 Years Anti-Established,” WMSE 91.7 has always offered a big tent open to anyone who wants to listen. Folk, rockabilly, soul, funk, metal, rock, blues, punk, jazz, R&B, prog, modern chamber, bluegrass, reggae, country, garage, classical and more.

The Hoan Bridge will serve as a beacon, lighted and celebrating four decades of non-commercial, listener-supported radio. The station has grown to become a vital part of the local community through events like Rockabilly Chili Contest and the Backyard BBQ. “The Big Sound Downtown” is an essential element of the Milwaukee School of Engineering and has long been a musical oasis.

Spring in Your Spirit featuring Paddygrass and Milwaukee Irish Dance Company livestream, 7 p.m.

While the in-person concert has reached physical distancing capacity and is currently sold out, you can enjoy the livestream performances of Celtic bluegrass and gospel by Paddy grass with the Milwaukee Irish Dance Company. The show is presented by South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center with proceeds benefiting American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Sunday, March 21

Place and Underground Culture in Milwaukee: An Online Discussion on The City Creative, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Cactus Club, this virtual discussion on The City Creative: The Rise of Urban Placemaking in Contemporary America, a new book by Milwaukee-based historian Michael H. Carriere and Minneapolis-based sociologist/photographer David Schalliol will explore the relationships between place and underground cultural movements in Milwaukee’s recent history.

Moderated by the Cactus Club’s Kelsey Kaufmann, in addition to the authors, panelists will include Nathan Lilley and Shane Hochstetler from the band Call Me Lightning, hip-hop performer/activist/educator Fidel Verdin, and Shelly McClone-Carriere, co-founder of the Riverwest Co-Op.

The event is free, though attendees will be encouraged to donate to the Cactus Club during the event. Those attending will also be able to purchase The City Creative through event co-sponsor Lion’s Tooth, a new independent bookstore in Bay View.

