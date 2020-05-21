This Week in Milwaukee: May 21-27, 2020

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Voot Warnings Voot Warnings × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of L'Resorts L'Resorts Prev Next

This week, you can listen to performances by pat mAcdonald, Devil Met Contention, an all-star Skylight Music Theatre lineup and more, without leaving your house. Or possibly venture out to Lake Geneva. Here's our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week In Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, May 21

FulFest 2020 live @ 5p.m.

“Pandemics don't come with a playbook. We’re all experiencing loss, disappointment, fear, and uncertainly,” said FUL Fest organizer Jean Detjen, “That's where hope, heart, and determination come in. It's also where the true spirit of community shines in unexpected ways. Bringing FUL Fest to life is all about "the process of creating something new in the midst of unforeseen circumstances."

Future Urban Leaders presents a virtual music and art festival featuring more than 20 regional and national music artists performing over five hours as well as a virtual art gallery. pat mAcdonald, Amanda Huff, Lex Allen, Brett Newski, Trapper Schoepp, Vincent VanGreat and many others lend their talent.

Stream: futureurbanleaders.org/ful-fest

Devil Met Contention and River Revitalization Rock the Stream! Live @ 7 p.m.

This week’s Rock the Stream concert features the atmospheric roots sound of Devil Met Contention.

Stream: Facebook event page

Skylight Sings live @ 7 p.m.

Skylight Music Theatre will bring outstanding talent together -- while staying apart -- in an exclusive to benefit Skylight Music Theatre.

The fundraiser, originally planned in the Cabot Theatre as part of Skylight’s 60th anniversary year, will now be virtual, with online performances from some of Skylight’s favorite performers, special guests and a few surprises. Skylight’s Artistic Director Michael Unger will host the performance with a long, long list of talent including: Ray Jivoff, Skylight’s former artistic director, Dennis DeYoung, lead singer and songwriter of the legendary rock group Styx and Kate Baldwin, a two-time Broadway Tony Award nominee. Also Saturday live @ 1 p.m.

Stream: skylightmusictheatre.org

Vince Condella "Center Stage-Virtual Version" live @ 7 p.m.

In his second act as troubadour Vince Condella performs a concert hosted by the Cedarburg Cultural Center.

Stream: Cedarburg Cultural Center Facebook page

Friday, May 22

Kesha and Big Freedia live @ 8 p.m.

Tune in for the concert originally scheduled for the Eagles Ballroom and dance the night away.

Stream: Facebook event page

Saturday, May 23

Voot Warnings live @ 7 p.m.

Milwaukee legend Voot Warnings has a habit of playing on or around holidays. With Memorial Day just around the corner, he continues the tradition.

Stream: Facebook event page

Barbara Stephan Quartet live @ 7 p.m.

Expect soul, jazz and Motown sounds from the Barbara Stephan Quartet.

Stream: Facebook event page

Company Brewing 5-Year Anniversary Live Stream live @ 4 p.m.

Riverwest’s Company Brewing is turning five and you can join the celebration. Music begins at 4 p.m. and includes sets from Ruth B8r Ginsburg’s Johanna Rose, Connor LaMue (Hughes Family Band, Sex Scenes) and L’Resorts.

Stream: Facebook event page

EcoLimes w/Wise Jennings @ Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort (W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva), 1 p.m.

Yes, this is a live event. The Facebook page for Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort does not list any specific guidelines for gathering at this time, so please call ahead if you are interested in attending.