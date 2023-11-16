This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 16-22, 2023

× Expand Photo by Jefferson Ramos via Jonas Brothers - jonasbrothers.com Jonas Brothers Jonas Brothers

Folk Fair and the R&B Cadets’ annual events, inspiration music from pianist Haskell Small, psychedelic and new wave music, Raven Chacon at Present Music, celebrating Neil Young and the Music of Keith Pulvermacher and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Nov. 16

Phillip-Michael Scales w/BERMS @ The Back Room @ Colectivo, 8 p.m.

Phillip-Michael was born in Michigan, forged in Chicago, and now lives in Nashville. He grew up with B.B. King calling him “nephew” and calls his music “Dive Bar Soul,” a blend of indie rock storytelling and the passion of the blues.

Friday, Nov. 17

Holiday Folk Fair International @ State Fair Park Exposition Center, through Sunday

The Midwest’s flagship ethnic festival and a tradition for 80 years, Milwaukee’s Holiday Folk Fair (always the weekend before Thanksgiving) presents Milwaukee’s outstanding folk orchestras, as well as ethnic food, a world market and dance performances by dozens of the city’s vibrant ethnic groups. Music includes Bob Breuer Orchestra, Orkestar Sloboda and Prazna Flasa. More info here: folkfair.org.

R&B Cadets @ Shank Hall, 8p.m. (also Saturday)

A tradition in groove, the R&B Cadets played their first gig shortly after New Year's in 1980 and their last in the summer of 1986. In that span they got a lot of folks out on the dance floor, playing a distinctive mix of deep soul cuts from Paul Cebar's massive record collection and some sparkling originals, written by John Sieger, often in tandem with Michael Feldman, a friend and now longtime host of Public Radio's Whad'ya Know?

The reunion shows began in 2009 for Shank Hall’s 20th anniversary. Seven folks banded together on a mission; the annual Black Friday events can be experienced as a fine tonic to a season turned into a consumer locomotive.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Milwaukee Makers Market @ The Beer Garden in Cheer District, 11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Makers Market returns to The Beer Garden in Cheer District, in celebration of the holiday season. The market will include 20 makers offering a variety of seasonal selections including knitwear, pastries, artwork and jewelry. This market is free and open to the public, and a food truck will be onsite to purchase food and beverages. The holiday market offers an array of local small businesses. More info here: facebook.com/photo?fbid=773226558149324.

Pianist Haskell Small “Celebration of Healing” Concert Tour @ Charles Allis Art Museum, 4:30 p.m.

In 2021, composer and pianist Haskell Small suffered a debilitating stroke that rendered his left hand and foot paralyzed. At the time, Small feared his accomplished professional career would come to an end. Two years later, he is not only playing piano again with both hands, but touring.

Performing Beethoven’s immensely difficult and sublime “Diabelli Variations,” Small said, “To go from thinking my career might be over, to touring the country with one of the most demanding and sublime works in the repertoire has become a life-saving journey. I’m hoping that my story can resonate with others who have suffered setbacks and offer inspiration that you should never give up on your dreams. Sometimes what seems like a disaster can in fact be an opportunity to grow and challenge yourself in a whole new way.”

Long May You Run – A Tribute to the Music of Neil Young @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

Since 2005 or thereabouts, Milwaukee’s music community has gathered to celebrate Neil Young’s birthday. Over the course of a long career, the mercurial artist has shed his musical skin enough times to guarantee these performances could go anywhere from singer-songwriter to head-scratching conceptual works. Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

MKE Music Night - Psych Night @ Falcon Bowl, 7 p.m.

The Falcon Bowl has been around since 1915. The Riverwest nexus hosts bowling leagues, makers markers and weekly jazz nights. Check out the first installment of Psych Night with Tlalok, Ricky Thump, dak duBois & co and Orbital Mothers providing the soundtrack to your magic carpet ride, with Yuliya Bay providing palm readings.

New Wave Fest @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

“We are exuberant in our celebration of absurdity,” insists Mark G.E. of Xposed 4Heads (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/new-wave-fest-at-the-cooperage). The retro-futuristic band headlines New Wave Fest 2023 along with The First Wave and Mixtape appearing as Blondie. Since reforming in 2012, Xposed 4Heads have gone from genre spoofing to a more sophisticated brand of social satire. “Those who get it will get it. For everyone else, they’ll sound like fun songs,” G.E. says.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Present Music – Simple Songs @ The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 4 p.m.

In 2022, Raven Chacon became the first Native American composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, with a Present Music commission “Voiceless Mass.” He returns to St. John’s Cathedral this year with an older work, “Owl Song.” Also, Ariadne Greif sings an Aaron Jay Kernis work “Simple Songs,” based upon texts from the Book of Psalms, 12th century abbess Hildegarde von Bingen, the Japanese Zen master Ryokan, and the Sufi poet Rumi. Brian Packham offers a world premiere written especially for this occasion, to be conducted by co-artistic director David Bloom, and The Little Priest Singers Native American singing and drumming group continue to raise the roof with their traditional music.

Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley @ Acacia Theatre Company (The Norvell Commons at St. Christopher's Church 7845 N. River Road), through Dec. 3

Jason Will and Cara Johnston as Arthur and Mary in Acacia Theatre Company's 'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley'

Jane Austen fans—and actually anyone who enjoys a charming holiday show—will be delighted to know that there’s a sequel to her classic Pride and Prejudice (shepherdexpress.com/culture/theater/acacia-theatres-christmas-present-for-jane-austen-fans). In his review Harry Cherkinian said, “Playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon have brought Austen and her heroines delightfully back to life and on the stage in this first-rate production directed by Erin Nicole Eggers and Janet Bouman Peterson. The dialogue is smart and snappy while proper to the times. And the plotline of this sequel meshes seamlessly with Austen’s story and arc of action.”

Monday, Nov. 20

Jonas Brothers – Five Albums. One Night. w/Lawrence @ Fiserv Forum, 7 p.m.

The Jonas Brothers Five Albums. One Night. shows features a setlist comprised of songs from each of their previous four studio albums, as well as selections from 2023’s The Album. Nearly 20 years into a whale of a career, the group got an early push from appearances on The Disney Channel. The trio is also known for philanthropic efforts donating 10% of their earnings to charities.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Dial M for Murder @ Milwaukee Rep (through Nov. 24.)

“Do you really believe in the perfect murder?” Margot asks her lover, a murder mystery author. (shepherdexpress.com/culture/theater/dial-m-at-the-milwaukee-rep). In Alfred Hitchcock’s adaptation of Dial M for Murder, Margot was played unforgettably by Grace Kelly and her lover, Max, by the nervously affable Robert Cummings. In the Milwaukee Rep’s adaptation, Margot is played by Amanda Drinkall and Max becomes Maxine in a performance by Lipica Shah. Gender switch? The Rep’s Associate Artistic Director Laura Braza explains that the alteration adds yet another layer to the psychologically complex story. More info here: archive.org/details/rhinocast051-01182007.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

‘Keep on Keepin’ On’ Friends - Celebrating the Music of Keith Pulvermacher @ Anodyne, 7 p.m.

Keith Pulvermacher passed away from multiple myeloma in 2022 but his wish was to “keep the music alive.” Friends Phil Norby, Joe Richter and Rob Anthony come together for a night of special music with The Keith Pulvermacher band.