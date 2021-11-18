This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 18-24, 2021

× Expand Photo via North Mississippi Allstars North Mississippi Allstars North Mississippi Allstars

Sons and grandsons of American music legends, a blues harmonica summit, a long-awaited book and album release and a special show at Present music—and more, This Week In Milwaukee!

Friday, Nov. 19

Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival @ The Suburban Bourbon (S76W17745 Janesville Rd., Muskego), 6 p.m.

David "Harmonica" Miller presents a harmonica blowout that features Westside Andy, harp man with Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys; Blue Rick, longtime harmonica player with Chess Records legend John Brim; Blues Harp Jimmie Davis, gifted harp man of the Sam McCue Midwest Blues All Stars; multi-instrumentalist Lil' Rev With Michael Lee Ammons; Paul Martin, stellar harmonicist with Robert Allen Jr. Band and David "Harmonica" Miller, backed by the all-star lineup: Robert Allen Jr., Rick Holmes, and Matt Liban.

Shake & Holla Featuring North Mississippi Allstars & Rebirth Brass Band with special guest Cedric Burnside @ South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee) 7:30 pm

× Expand Photo by Ian Frank Rebirth Brass Band Rebirth Brass Band

The names James Luther Dickinson and R.L. Burnside resonate with listeners familiar with the musical history of Memphis, TN and Mississippi. Legendary producer Dickinson’s sons Luther and Cody formed the groove-rich North Mississippi Allstars 25 years ago to spread the gospel of “World Boogie.” Multi-instrumentalist Cedric Burnside’s grandfather, R.L, was a master of the hypnotic hill-country blues.

× North Mississippi Allstars - Mean Old World

× Cedric Burnside - "Step In"

The Dickinsons and NMAS are touring behind the new album Set Sail. “It could be taken literally or figuratively,” Cody Dickinson said. “Philosophically, it’s about the way the waters literally do rise. We’re talking about climate change in a literal sense, but it’s also symbolic in a social sense. It won’t be the first time.” Burnside’s album I Be Trying features Luther Dickinson on guitar and was produced by Boo Mitchell at Royal Studios in Memphis. The same studio Mitchell’s dad Willie cut many classic albums including Al Green.

Theatre Gigante Presents THANKS A LOT! @ Kenilworth 508 Theatre (1925 E. Kenilworth Pl., 5th floor), 7:30 p.m.

Theatre Gigante’s Artistic co-Director and monologist extraordinaire, Mark Anderson has done a lot of thinking these past, many months and has a lot to say about life during this intense pandemic. With themes ranging from family to geese, from memes to Chekhov, from citizenship to fathers--his musings are entertaining, provocative, meaningful, and moving. Mark navigates through his own thoughts and feelings which will take the audience for a thought-provoking ride through their own emotions and experiences.

Through Nov. 21. More info here theatregigante.org/

Brett Newski & The No Tomorrow - Book launch and album release show w/ Dan Hubbard and the Keystones. @ Anodyne, 8 p.m.

× Brett Newski - "Grow Your Garden"

Troubadour Brett Newski has couch-surfed the globe, collaborated with his heroes from Barenaked Ladies, Nada Surf and the Verve Pipe; and before the pandemic, played over 100 dates a year. Newski’s heart-on-his sleeve songs are his calling card and in his non-existent spare time, he wrote and illustrated the book It's Hard to be a Person (Subtitled Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World and Having More Fun) and for good measure, released a soundtrack album shepherdexpress.com/music/artists-beating-covid-19/brett-newskis-upcoming-book-adds-to-his-multi-media-assault/ This show is the long-awaited official release for both.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Steph Lippert Project @ Sugar Maple, 7 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist Steph Lippert has performed with Ruth B8r Ginsburg and L’Resorts; for this show she steps out with a seven-piece band. Lippert’s original material is a mesmerizing blend of vocal pop, jazz and horn arrangements.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Present Music - Thanksgiving: Circle Unbroken @ Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving returns with immense gratitude; a celebration of community featuring collaborations with longtime choral and Native American drum group partners, a world premiere by Diné artist Raven Chacon, and a revisiting of Present Music’s greatest commissions, including Michael Torke’s “Four Proverbs” (of which Steve Reich said, “If you don’t like it, go to an ear doctor”).