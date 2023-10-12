This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 12-18, 2023

× Expand Photo by Andrew Feller Delicious Monsters Delicious Monsters

Lucinda Williams, The Grovelers Turn 10!, the Public Market turns 18!!, Wolski’s turns 115!!!, Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, Fwright Fest, The Zombies and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Oct. 12

Lucinda Williams @ Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Like her artistic mentor Bob Dylan (who is playing tonight at the Riverside), Lucinda Williams continues to turn life into art. Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart, her recent, album is another chapter in a discography built on blues, folk and rock and roll music and stellar lyrics.

Friday, Oct., 13

Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Weekend, through Sunday

A celebration of the ghost stories of Milwaukee, urban legends, Milwaukee UFO sightings, Wisconsin folklore— all kinds of paranormal and all centered on phenomena in the Brew City. After a hiatus of nearly five years, the party celebrating all things eerie and spooky is back. Featuring music, burlesque, vendors, and more.

Friday’s pre-party at Falcon Bowl includes live music from Delicious Monsters, Spidora, Lavish Waste and DJ Gothsconsin. Creepy cool vendors, American Ghost Walks Costume Contest and open bowling at 10 p.m. More info at facebook.com/events/814080039794042.

The Grovelers Turn 10 @ Promises, 8 p.m.

It would seem The Grovelers have been acting their age for a decade now. Misplaced Cars & Blackouts (shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/misplaced-cars-blackouts-by-the-grovelers), the band’s 2022 album captures, the hi-octane energy that defines live performances. Also, RatBatSpider and Fight Dice.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Public Market Harvest Festival @ Riverwalk Commons Park, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee Public Market turns 18 and celebrates on the Riverwalk Commons Park with live music from Frogwater, Lakefront Brewery pumpkin ale tapped from the market’s giant pumpkin, apple cider pressing, carve-your-own-pumpkin station, pumpkin bowling, scarecrow making and other family-friendly activities.

Annie B @ Expansive Tosa, 1 p.m.

October marks three decades since Annette Bzdawka debuted as Annie B., performing original music in Reno, Nev. She takes a side trip with this event relating inspiring stories and personal anecdotes before performing an acoustic set.

Fwright Fest @ Veggas Pub, 3 p.m.

The unofficial after-party for this weekend’s Milwaukee Paranormal Conference. Vendors, food and six bands including Robot Witch, With Tail Light Rebellion, Kilbourn, CAW, Hot Science and Captain Obvious.

The Zombies @ South Milwaukee PAC, 8 p.m.

“The original band, we got together in 1961 and made our first record in 1964 and finished in 1967. When we were young it felt like a really long time. But looking back it was only six or seven years. This incarnation has been (together) much longer,” said vocalist Colin Blunstone.

It has been over 50 years since to the original chapter of British beat group The Zombies closed with the now-legendary album Odyssey and Oracle. It was released after the band had broken up. “Time of the Season” would be a posthumous hit. The group got back together in 1999. (shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/the-zombies-are-coming-to-south-milwaukee-pac)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Wolski’s Tavern 115th Anniversary Block Party, noon

“I Closed Wolski’s” stickers began appearing in 1973 and have allegedly been seen inside Fort Knox and the tomb of King Tutankhamun. Believe that if you want, but feel free to help the world renowned, neighborhood watering hole celebrate 115 years with live music by Thriftones and food from Hidden Kitchen, Hue, Jandy's Base Camp. Maybe grab a sticker while you are there.

Trio Jeb Bishop @ The Sugar Maple, 4 p.m.

The Sugar Maple’s unwavering allegiance to improvisational music continues with another Sunday matinee. The trombone trio of Jeb Bishop, Matthias M. and Matthias M. plays music that moves between sculptural noise drones, walls-of-Jericho-collapsing fanfares, and delicate textures of air and sound. The acoustic properties of the trombone and the physical resources of the players are pushed to their limits and beyond; the ancient sliding tube is put through the bone mill ... pulverized, sublimated, and receiving the breath of new life.

Bristlehead @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 6 p.m.

The Milwaukee gang of cagey musical veterans, Bristlehead, play an early how on their home turf in Riverwest. Multi-instrumentalist Bob Jennings and bassist-songwriter Mike Fredrickson (who has appeared on Saturday Night Live and The Grand Ole Opry), unveil the next chapter in Bristlehead’s saga.

Giacomo Turra @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Milan, Italy-born guitarist Giacomo Turra has over 350,000 followers on Instagram. The young groove merchant began his North American tour in in mid-September; here is a chance to catch a young star on the rise.

Monday, Oct. 16

Nellie McKay @ The White Lilac (5029 6th Ave. Kenosha), 8 p.m.

Nellie McKay, the singer-songwriter known for her distinctive mix of jazz vocals and torch singing with cabaret pop, rock and rap-inspired rants, makes a stop in Kenosha. Clever and darkly comedic, the “Harlem Holly Golightly” (L.A. Times), layers caustic lyrics over jaunty piano lines, creating a surprising juxtaposition of conflicting moods that keep the listener guessing.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Dave Chappelle @ Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

Renowned for his unparalleled wit, razor-sharp commentary and fearless approach to tackling life's most absurd moments, Dave Chappelle brings his It’s a Celebration, B!%?#&$! Tour to the biggest room in town. Acclaimed comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer Chappelle promises to ignite the stage with his larger-than-life presence—it’s a celebratory tribute to life, happiness and the undeniable potency of laughter.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Day of the Dead Ofrendas @ Latino Arts, through Nov. 17

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a day to celebrate, remember, and prepare special foods in honor of those who have departed. On this day in Mexico, the streets near the cemeteries are filled with decorations of papel picado, flowers, candy calaveras (skeletons and skulls), and parades. In order to celebrate, the families make altars and place ofrendas (offerings) of food such as pan de muertos baked in shapes of skulls and figures, candles, incense, yellow marigolds known as cemazuchitl (also spelled zempasuchil) and most importantly a photo of the departed soul is placed on the altar.

Latino Arts’ Día de Los Muertos Ofrendas exhibit will feature installations from the Mexican Consulate, University School of Milwaukee and other schools and local artists.