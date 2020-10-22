This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 22-28, 2020

× Expand Photo Credit: Brian Slawson

This week, you can watch livestreams by Present Music’s Reality Check and MasterChef Finalist Nick Digiovanni. Watch the unveiling of the Hoan Bridge lights or maybe even take ghost tour. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists, are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Light the Hoan – 6:30 p.m.

Two years on the making, the project to illuminate the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge is finally here. To commemorate the unveiling, the lights on the Hoan bridge will perform a premiere light show synced to local music broadcasted on 88Nine Radio MKE. Celebrate the movements, relationships, and memories that make our city shine with family and friends by viewing the live show on TMJ4 between 6:30 and 7:00pm.

MasterChef Finalist Nick Digiovanni Live at Home Livestream @ 7 p.m.

Last year, Masterchef Season 10 contestant Nick DiGiovanni was the youngest finalist in the history of the show. DiGiovanni will be repurposing his expertise to create a delicious, easy-to-make dish that everyone can follow at home. Join Nick virtually as he brings his passion for food and relatable recipes to your screen, your kitchen, and your home. An ingredient list will be sent to ticket holders in advance of the show.

Stream: PabstTheater.org

Friday, Oct. 23

The Sick to Death of It Gothic History Tour @ Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg), 6:30 p.m.

The list is a long one. It canceled the graduation, postponed weddings, canceled the vacation cruise. It put sticks up your nose and made you eat outside and made you work inside. You ask time and time again, “Who is that masked man?” Well, all we can say is PANDAMMIT!

Go back when things were simpler, when they would never ever cancel The Gothic History Tour, especially when history is all about being Sick to Death of It. Come revisit the past—Plague, smallpox, cholera, polio and all the stuff that goes along with it. History is all about being Sick to Death of It. (Also Saturday, Oct. 24 & 31.)

Saturday, Oct. 24

Present Music – Reality Check @ 7:30 p.m.

With this highly produced, on-demand concert, Present Music blazes the trail for music-making online with cutting-edge music and visual presentation. Composers Frederic Rzewski, David T. Little, Gil Scott-Heron, and Emma O’Halloran highlight critical social issues from domestic prison reform to global women’s rights with a passionate call to action.

Milwaukee hip-hop artist Klassik is PM’s featured guest, performing his songs “Reality Check” and “Spirit” with the ensemble. He will also narrate the Milwaukee premiere of a new-music classic “Coming Together” by Frederic Rzewski. David T. Little weighs in with “sweet light crude,” and Emma O’Halloran contributes “Constellations,” both highlighting soprano Sarah Brailey. And the piece-de-resistance will be Gil Scott Heron's iconic "”he Revolution Will Not Be Televised” with the ever-theatrical Sheri Williams Pannell at center stage.

This concert will be performed by Present Music’s stellar musicians along with guest artists on a Milwaukee rooftop, and filmed in high-quality video and audio. On October 24, ticket holders and subscribers will be invited to talk with performers, composers, PM’s Co-Artistic Directors, and the rest of the audience before watching the concert video. Following the event, ticket holders and subscribers will have access to the concert video to watch on-demand until January 24, 2021.

Outdoor Halloween Party w/ Midnight Radio Confession @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 9 p.m.

Midnight Radio Confession has been described as “is a convergence of garage rock, with a jam-oriented and bluesy sensibility,” and guitarist James Doyle’s playing “a mix of nervous energy and frenetic aplomb.” The trio takes the stage for this outdoor Halloween party. Free entrance with costume, also door prizes, costume contests and the haunted beer garden.

BBQ & Blues w/Jonny T-Bird Duo @ Motor Bar & Restaurant, 5 p.m.

Take in a live performance of blues, plus all-you-can-eat, hickory-smoked BBQ. Jon "Jonny T-Bird" Neuberger provides all the blues you can handle and Motor provides the food and drink.

Due to limited capacity, reservations are strongly encouraged.

Sunday, Oct. 25

UW-Milwaukee Jazz Ensemble @ Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts - Helen Bader Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. (livestream and in-person)

Let there be jazz! The UWM 20-piece jazz big band performs music from a diverse array of composers/arrangers such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Woody Herman, Artie Shaw, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Joe Zawinul, Don Menza, Toshiko Akiyoshi and Maria Schneider.

In person: tickets for in person viewing must be purchased prior to the performance. The PSOA Box Office will not be open the night of the performance. Please also note that socially distanced seating and masks are required. Livestreaming: All livestream links are sent to the e-mail you purchased your tickets with one hour prior to the performance time. These will be sent from psoatix@uwm.edu.

Details: Peck School of the Arts

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Celebrate Roald Dahl Stories Online Event, Noon.

Join Skype in the Classroom, the Roald Dahl Story Company and Penguin Young Readers for this free event to celebrate some of the world's favorite books with activities perfect for Halloween.

Kids will explore their favorite Roald Dahl stories with a surprise guest host. Classroom activities will include chapter story time with The Witches, imaginative activities with the latest Matilda release, and Mad Libs from other favorites such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and much more.

Details: education.skype.com

Harambee Slam livestream @ 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Still Waters Collective, Kima Hamilton and Unique Russ, this virtual poetry slam at The Retreat features three poets competing in two rounds for cash prizes.

Stream: Facebook event page