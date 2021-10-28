This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2021

Thursday, Oct.28

“The Edgar Allen Poe Afterlife Radio Show” @ Horace Mann Middle School, Leslie W. Johnson Theatre (2820 Union Ave. Sheboygan), 7:30 p.m.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons Edgard Allan Poe

The Master of the Macabre’s stories take life in Sheboygan. “This isn't just your typical radio show,” director Sam Jessup says, “enter our graveyard to find Edgar Allan Poe himself, bringing his greatest stories back to life ... until a sassy cat gets involved for some comic relief. It’s sure to be a scream!” Through Oct. 30. More info here stcshows.org/upcoming-shows

Friday, Oct. 29

Day of the Dead Concert: Las Cafeteras @ Latino Arts. 7 p.m.

Photo by PeterTea/Flickr Las Cafeteras Las Cafeteras

Las Cafeteras are remixing roots music and telling modern day stories, creating a vibrant musical fusion with a unique East L.A. sound and positive message. Their Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms, and rhymes deliver inspiring lyrics that document stories of a community seeking love and justice.

Using traditional Son Jarocho, Las Cafeteras sing in English, Spanish, and Spanglish and add a remix of sounds, from rock to hip-hop to rancheras. This Special Day of the Dead concert will feature the students of the Latino Arts Strings Program.

Vincent Van Great & Amanda Huff w/ Black Challenger and American Progress @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 9 p.m.

The three acts in this show have each released an EP. Amanda Huff and Vincent Van Great debuted music from their crossover collaboration Troublemakers at a Summerfest performance shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/vincent-van-great-and-amanda-huffs-troublemakers-is-the-b/

× Vincent Van Great Co-Starring Amanda Huff - Double Strawberry Plush

Black Challenger aka William J. Bush releases Radiance and American Progress plays material from Unprocessed.

× "Bible" by American Progress

This Toast to the Ghosts also features prizes for best costume.

More info here eventbrite.com/e/toast-to-the-ghosts-tickets-192577453347?fbclid=IwAR0CbOaJBW3hmz6QX2lWkbaZxmG0fQewjvCFMYy9il-1QoT7FPdmU0uEOcc

Saturday, Oct 30

Dia de los Muertos Festival and 5K Run/Walk @ Forest Home Cemetery, 7 a.m.

The Dia de los Muertos Festival is a free, family-friendly event that aims to bring together the southside community to celebrate the traditions of the Day of the Dead and enjoy the grounds of Forest Home Cemetery and Arboretum.

The event will kick off in the morning at 9 a.m. with a 5K run/ walk through the cemetery. After the run, there will be a festival from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with food trucks, local vendors, arts and crafts for children, music and entertainment, traditional Dia de los Muertos ofrendas created by LUNA (Latinas Unidas En Las Artes), face painting and community resource booths.

KASE album release @ The Jazz Estate, 7 p.m.

× Expand KASE

KASE (Jamie Breiwick, trumpet & electronics; John Christensen, bass and Jordan Lee, turntables & electronics) celebrate the release of the new album Seasons with this performance. The group has been documenting a recent residency at the Saint Kate Arts Hotel and decided to release a collection of the live recordings.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Indonesian Junk @ Anodyne Coffee, 6 p.m.

Glam punks Indonesian play this free show that will also be broadcast on WMSE’s weekly “Local Live.” Over five full-length albums, a handful of singles and EPs, the band has blazed though their updated and inspired take on classic NYC underground sounds. Erin Wolf and Cal Roach will also give the band the third degree in a Q&A session.

Bob Dylan @ Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

Photo by Francisco Antune/Wikimedia Commons Bob Dylan Finsbury Park London 2011

There have been a lot of Bob Dylans over the decades. Subtitled “Things aren’t what they were …,” the eternal contrarian kicks off his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour with this show. His current archival deep-dive release, Springtime in New York, reevaluates his 1980-85 recordings: shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/bob-dylan-springtime-in-new-york-the-bootleg-series-vol-16-1/ And while his bootleg series deserves high praise, since he righted his artistic ship in the late ‘90s, the live shows with a killer roadhouse band that recalls Chess Records and Sun Studios are as vital as ever. If you expect to hear a “best of” concert, you will likely be disappointed.