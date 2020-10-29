This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2020

× 1 of 4 Expand Wynton Marsalis × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

This week, you can watch livestreams by The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet With Wynton Marsalis, Alex Isley or tune in to the Wilson Center Guitar Festival Finale with Rene Izquierdo.

Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Dark Listening Sessions - Alice Cooper’s Welcome To My Nightmare @ Captain Pabst Pilot House, 7:30 p.m.

Also, Black Sabbath’s debut album Black Sabbath on Friday and on Saturday, Metallica’s Black Album and costume contest.

“It’s well documented that when you remove or lose one or more of our senses, the other senses compensate,” said Captain Pabst Pilot House General Manager Adam Powers. “Similar to the concept of ‘dark dining,’ where the sense of taste is heightened by eating in complete darkness, we hope to give people the most immersive, detailed and visceral rock sound experience possible.”

COVID-19 guidelines will be observed for these events.

Riverside Theater Ghost Tours @ Riverside Theater 6 p.m. (Also Friday and Saturday)

The Riverside Theater is best known for two things: amazing shows and being one of the most haunted places in Wisconsin. Over the past 91 years, reports of paranormal activity have been a regular occurrence between the catastrophic fires of the 1960s, massive floods and many mysterious tales from those who have lived and died here. Here is the unique opportunity to learn more about the behind-the-scenes paranormal activity encountered by staff, patrons and professional ghost hunters.

Friday, Oct. 30

Grace Weber's Music Lab: Alex Isley livestream, 4:30 p.m.

The Music Lab is a free monthly music and arts education program and talent accelerator for greater Milwaukee area high school students. Music Lab students have the opportunity to learn about the music and entertainment industries through featured guests. They are also given the opportunity to collaborate, perform, and build relationships with their peers.

Wynton Marsalis

The Democracy! Suite Featuring The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet With Wynton Marsalis livestream, 6 p.m.

Led by trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis and featuring seven of jazz's finest soloists, the concert's unique repertoire celebrates jazz's embodiment of freedom and democracy.

The evening will feature the premiere of The Democracy! Suite, a new Marsalis composition written during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing our nation. The Democracy! Suite is a swinging and stimulating instrumental rumination on the issues that have recently dominated our lives as well as the beauty that could emerge from a collective effort to create a better future.

Wilson Center Guitar Festival Finale 2020 - Rene Izquierdo @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield), 8 p.m.

Celebrate the culmination of the 8th Annual Wilson Center Guitar Festival. This virtual event will feature a special concert from a Cuban-native, Milwaukee’s own renowned classical guitarist Rene Izquierdo. His performance will be followed by the announcement of the 2020 Guitar Competition winners in the genres of Classical, Fingerstyle, and Jazz, and a recorded YouTube performance from each of the first-place winners.

Stream: Wilson Center website

Saturday, Oct. 31

MKESingalong - Ghostbusters for Metcalfe Park Kids online event, 7 p.m.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, and the pandemic cancelling traditional parties and trick-or-treating, who ya gonna call?

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is reviving its Saturday night #MKEsingalong on Oct. 31, and the song choice, naturally, is “Ghostbusters.” Join in on Halloween night at 7 p.m. from wherever you may be—socially distanced with family or friends, singing or dancing, and even in costume if you'd like.

Tune in to 88Nine Radio Milwaukee for a live, on-air play of the song, or follow “The How To” below. When you’re finished, upload your videos to social media with the tag #MKESingalong.

Jon Franke @ Kwaktoberfest Rooftop Series—Café Benelux, 8 p.m.

Award-winning violin maker Jonathan S. Franke performs in the tented, heated, socially distanced rooftop patio.

The Ghastly Get Down w/ Conscience Congress @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 9 p.m.

Conscience Congress offers up fresh funk, boogie and a costume contest. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.