This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 10-16, 2020

Thursday, Sept. 10

Eliza Hanson @ Between Two Galleries, 6:30 p.m.

The Tiny Deck Series continues with folk musician Eliza Hanson. The songwriter has been described as possessing a “mind overflowing with genuine song ideas, and a musical heart eager with enthusiasm and grit.” Safety guidelines will be observed for this show.

Friday. Sept. 11

Carmen & Kostia livestream @ 6 p.m.

Nō Studios Unplugged and Wisconsin Music Ventures present vocalist Carmen Nickerson and pianist Kostia Efimov. In 2017 Nickerson collaborated with Willie Porter on the album Bonfire to Ash and Efimov, who trained as a concert pianist in Russia, has recorded for Narada Records and played with The Daryl Stuermer Band.

Register for the livestream: nostudios.com

Saturday, Sept. 12

Sunkin Suns @ Bremen Community Garden, 2 p.m.

In the year when everything changed, this corner garden space across from Bremen Café has become one of the city’s most reliable concert venues. This Saturday, The Sunkin Suns are joined by Nate Scheurell, Shell Bells, Cullah and Colorblind Chameleon. Bring a folding chair and settle in on the sidewalk or dance in the street. There is plenty of room for social distancing and Bremen Café offers beverages.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Mariachi Monarcas @ Zócalo, 6:30 p.m.

Zocalo Food Park aims to cultivate partnerships with food entrepreneurs and create an ecosystem that harvests community. El Grito, a Mexican Independence Celebration will feature music from Mariachi Monarcas, a band of college students that perform traditional mariachi music. Safety guidelines will be observed for this show.

Monday, Sept. 14

Before Nitrogen @ The Firehouse, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Music Ventures presents the optimistic indie pop of Before Nitrogen. The band was born in 2017 when Sean McGibany began channeling his ideas into music. “I wanted to create a pathway out through the songs and tell a story of hope prevailing in the end, even though the future was very uncertain in that moment,” he says.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Bluegrass with Joe & Jordan @ Centraal Gran Café & Tappery, 5 p.m.

The Lowlands group of restaurants' ongoing music series continues with the first of three Tuesdays featuring bluegrass with Joe & Jordan, at Centraal Chill In The Courtyard. Safety guidelines will be observed for this show.

Swing Chevron livestream @ 7 p.m.

Streaming live from North Coast Center for the Arts as part of the Tuesday Jazz night series, Swing Chevron is a Gypsy Swing Ensemble led by violinist Allen Russell. The group plays swing styles as well as original tunes with lyrical melodies, driving Gypsy rhythms, and a touch of good humor.

Stream: Facebook event