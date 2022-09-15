This Week in Milwaukee: Sept.15-21, 2022

× Expand Photo: Bay View Bash - Facebook Bay View Bash Bay View Bash

Outdoor music while it lasts at The Bay View Bash, the Beerline, the Best “Dam” Blues Fest and Downtown Racine, Marie Kohler reads Boswell at Boswell, Ray Bonneville grooves at Shank Hall, a presumptive Autumn Equinox celebration and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Sept. 15

Ray Bonneville @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Two Bends in the Road” by Ray Bonneville with Gurf Morlix

Ray Bonneville’s groove-laden Americana-blues tells stories and leaves room between the notes. Compared to the likes of Tom Waits, Chuck E. Weiss and J.J. Cale, his roadmap began in Canada then to Boston, a stint in Vietnam, Alaska, Paris and New Orleans. His “lifetime of hard-won experience coalesced into an urge to write his own music.” Opener Jim Hoehn still moonlights as a journalist covering baseball for MLB.com, while his often-humorous songs has taken him to Florida and New Orleans.

Friday, Sept. 16

Extra Crispy Brass Band and The Erotic Adventures of The Static Chicken @ Beerline Performance Stage (3350 N. Holton St.), 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo: extracrispybrassband.com Extra Crispy Brass Band Extra Crispy Brass Band

For this final Music on the Beerline event, genre-defying The Erotic Adventures of The Static Chicken join forces with New Orleans-inspired Brass Band, Extra Crispy Brass Band at the Beerline Plaza. Food trucks, local craft vendors and more.

Best "Dam" Blues Fest @ Thiensville Village Park (250 Elm Street, Thiensville), 5 p.m.

× She Do The Right Thing All Of The Time” by John Primer

Benefitting Thiensville Village Park Re-Imagined, this two-day event presents food, drink, craft vendors and a who’s who of Blues talent including: Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys w/ Westside Andy; The Cashbox Kings; The Ivy Ford & Stephen Hull Experience; Billy Flynn's Blues Review w/ Willie Buck & Milwaukee Slim; Jamiah Rogers Band; The Bel Airs; John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band; The Jim Liban Harmonica Blast, Omar Coleman, Matthew Skoller, Steve Bell & The Blues Disciples; Mighty Miss Erica & The Sound Production; Cameron Webb & The Marke Blues Band. Also Saturday. More info here: bestdambluesfest.com.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Saturday, Sept. 17

Bay View Bash @ Kinnickinnic Ave. from Potter Ave. to Clement Ave., 11 a.m.

× "End of Man" by Fox Face

Since 2004, the Bay View Bash has offered up food, art, music, crafts, books, and information booths for community organizations. Five stages of music and entertainment will provide the soundtrack for one of Milwaukee’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

B~Free, Vincent Van Great, Collections of Colonies of Bees, CONVERT, Moon Kissed, Kid Sistr and the Grovelers are among the wealth of local talent performing. Rumor has it the Bash will be the last performance by Fox Face. Back in July, Juiceboxxx announced a name change to Rustbelt with a new release, “Fade the Mix.”

Party on the Pavement @ Downtown Racine (326 Main St.), Noon

× Expand Photo: Racine Arts Museum Party on the Pavement 2016 Party on the Pavement

The 19th annual Party on the Pavement street festival presented by the Downtown Racine Corporation is over 12 blocks filled with live music, food and drinks, street performances, shopping, games and rides. The day’s festivities kick off at noon and run until 7 p.m. Admission to the Party on the Pavement grounds is free—on Main Street from State Street to Seventh Street, and all of Sixth Street from Lake Avene to City Hall.

Blame It on Cain w/ Wizardhammer, Ventura and Driving Buddies @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 5 p.m.

This is the official release show for Blame It on Cain’s CD Implied Maturity. The band took advantage of downtime during lockdown to woodshed and come up with an acoustic-based album that sounds like it would translate just fine to a volume-soaked environment. Since 2008 the group has released four albums of original music. Wizardhammer, Ventura and duo Driving Buddies round out the lineup.

Fall Equinox: The Unheard of w/Francesca & Tom and Bella Brutto @ Bremen Café, 9 p.m.

“Autumn has caught us in our summer wear.” –Philip Larkin, British poet (1922–86). Even though the almanac points to the Sept. 23, this show is being billed as a Fall Equinox celebration. Then again, who can argue with The Unheard of, the local psychedelic-garage band led by Jim Galaxy, who has been defying the laws of time and space for decades to a fans around the world. Veteran quartet Bella Brutto’s eclectic pop and the folk of Francesca & Tom round out the evening.

Monday, Sept. 19

Marie Kohler In-Person Scene Reading @ Boswell Books, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Boswell Book Company Marie Kohler - Boswell Marie Kohler

Boswell, the play, as read by Marie Kohler at Boswell Books. This event, a scene-reading, is a special preview to the play’s Off-Broadway run. Set in the 1950s, an American graduate student discovers lost journals from James Boswell’s wild and woolly Tour of the Scottish Hebrides with Samuel Johnson. She falls in love with the lively narrative and the possibility of a more authentic life. Registration required to attend this event. More info here: eventbrite.com/e/marie-kohler-playwright-of-boswell-an-in-person-boswell-event-tickets-362636324007.