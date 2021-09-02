This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 2-8, 2021

Sure, the sand is ticking from summer’s hourglass, but here are just a few opportunities to enjoy music on Mother Nature’s stage. Bluegrass in West Bend, Latin Jazz downtown and the return of the Big Gig.

Thursday, Sept 2

Regner Rocks: Soggy Prairie with The Honeygoats @ Regner Park (800 N. Main St., West Bend), 5:30 p.m.

Grab a blanket and settle in for a double shot of bluegrass in West Bend as Sheboygan’s The Honeygoats and Sun Prairie’s Soggy Prairie play at charming Regner Park.

De La Buena @ Peck Pavilion, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

Few bands personify an outdoor concert like De La Buena. Employing jazz harmonic sensibility and a deep-seated love of diverse cultures, De La Buena explores the textures and rhythms of Latin music of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions.

Growing from a trio into a powerful 10-piece group, De La Buena has been electrifying audiences with their own brand of Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz. Ever conscious of the influence and necessary respect for tradition, De La Buena is a band willing to inject sophisticated, psychedelic sensibilities into an aggressive, expansive framework.

REO Speedwagon @ Summerfest, BMO Harris Pavilion, 10 p.m.

Summerfest returns with three weeks of Thursday-Saturday dates. Formed in 1967, Champaign, Illinois’ REO Speedwagon were road dogs garnering FM airplay, when the 1980 album Hi Infidelity collided with MTV’s video revolution and the rest is history.

Fast forward to sometime in the early ‘90s and I was at Summerfest seeing another band. On my way out, I walked past the former Old Style Heartland stage where REO were nearing the end of their set. It was wall to wall people, spilling well beyond standing room only areas—and everyone was singing along. Everyone. Folks on the sky glider, people in the bathrooms, bartenders at the beer tents. It was incredible.

Friday, Sept. 3

Rondini @ Summerfest, Northwestern Mutual Community Park, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Photo via Rondini

You might be headed to the Big Gig to check out cutting edge black artists Yola and Leon Bridges or maybe surf a wave of nostalgia with Bow Wow Wow, Berlin and Men Without Hats. But if you want to experience real magic, catch award winning magician and hypnotist Rondini. Performing since 1977, his Weird Science shows teach the audience scientific principals such as leverage, air vortex, and even time travel.

Saturday, Sept. 4

The John and Tom Show @ South Shore Farmers Market, 10 a.m.

× Expand Photo via John and Tom

The South Shore Farmers Market offers local, seasonal and sustainable food and is a great way to support local farmers and small businesses. The market also happens to be a chance to catch acoustic duo John Stano and Tom Schwark. As songwriter Stano’s top shelf tunes sound like short stories. Mandolinist Schwark is something of a local legend in Bluegrass, country and acoustic music circles. Together, their down-home performance should be a fine was to kick off the weekend.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Y-Not II 50th Anniversary Party @ Y-Not II Tavern

Tony DePalma’s Y-Not II Tavern deserves a documentary. This bash celebrates five decades in business known for a high failure rate. Why has this neighborhood joint survived? It may be the location or the daily Jeopardy tune-ins or it may be the perfect balance of bohemian unpretentiousness. It may also be the very character of the place as personified by the former bartender Geo Kiesow who passed away in May. When not slinging drinks, he organized poetry slams and booked local bands for Sunday night shows.