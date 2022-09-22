This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 22-28, 2022

A parade on the river, a 95th birthday celebration, new music from Fallen Down Angels, Doors Open Milwaukee, a nod to the late great Paul Setser, legends Billy Cobham and Lucinda Williams and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Sept. 22

Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels @ Harley-Davidson Museum, 5 p.m.

× “I'm Under Your Spell” by Bruce Humphries

Having recently played a river cruise, this show is the last one on the books for Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels before concentrating on a new album. It is also the penultimate show of the Thursday Bike Night Concert Series. Revved-up rockabilly music in Harley-Davidson’s backyard—what could be more fitting?

Nineteen Thirteen @ Jazz in the Park, 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Nineteen Thirteen - nineteenthirteen.com Nineteen Thirteen Nineteen Thirteen

Cellist Janet Schiff and drummer Victor DeLorenzo continue to push boundaries arbitrarily known as musical genres. A 2021 Fringe Festival performance, outdoors at the at the Marcus Performing Arts Center and Peck Pavilion, included a moment of unplanned brilliance, when an approaching boat set off a ringing alarm on the Kilbourn Avenue drawbridge. DeLorenzo nodded in time and began the song with that cadence. At the end of the tune Schiff faded out and the drummer resumed a duet with the bridge bell. Adding Matt Meixner, MONIA and Christopher Pipkins to the mix will only make things more interesting.

Friday, Sept. 23

SELENA – presented by Milwaukee Film’s Cine Sin Fronteras @ Oriental Theatre, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Film’s Cine Sin Fronteras (CSF) second annual Hispanic Heritage Month continues with a screening of Gregory Nava’s 1997 film Selena. The celebration of the queen of Tejano music’s legacy continues Monday at the Cactus Club DJ Berto plays music for Selena Quintanilla Night. A raffle for a Selena memorabilia basket and all cover proceeds will go to Voces de la Frontera. For more info on Cine Sin Fronteras and Hispanic Heritage Month, visit mkefilm.org/hispanic-heritage-month-milwaukee-film.

Hungry Hearts – The Songs of Bruce Springsteen @ Linneman's, 7:30 p.m.

This benefit for the American Heart Association corrals a wide swath of talent, presuming to put their spin on the songs of Bruce Springsteen, whose sound can be as intimate as the 3 a.m. folk songs of Nebraska to the Phil Spector-symphonics of “Born to Run” to the techno-blues of “Dream Baby Dream.” The evening’s lineup includes the Soul-Folk of Bryon Cherry Band, the brotherly sounds of the Johnston Brothers and Chris Haise Band’s modern spin on classic and folk rock .

Fallen Down Angels @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 9 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Fallen Down Angels

Like his hero, Walt Whitman, Milwaukee songwriter David J. Thomas contains multitudes. He worked the door at famed music club The Starship where he ran errands for Sun Ra’s Arkestra. He met Post-Punk and Industrial music head on with outfits The Kingdom, The Power, The Glory and River of Doubt; opened an Animal House toga party for Otis Day & the Nights and took to Americana before it was fashionable with The Screaming Lillies. A few years back he reunited with bassist John Reilly and drummer Anthony Vella to form Fallen Down Angels—the trio preview songs from their upcoming CD at this show.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Doors Open, Various Locations

× Expand Photo by Kevin S. Hansen - Wikimedia Commons Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block

Ever pass a building and wonder what about its story? Here is your chance when familiar spots open their doors to the public. Anderson Lake Tower Building, Project Concern of Cudahy-St. Francis, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Firehouse Stations 1, 21 and 27, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block, George & Madcap Lounge, Havenwoods State Forest, Islamic Society of Milwaukee, Jones Island Water Reclamation Plant and many more.

Also Sunday. More info here: https://historicmilwaukee.org/doors-open/.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Milwaukee Riverkeeper presents the 6th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade @ Milwaukee River, 12:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo: TJO 2.8 Photography via milwaukeeriverkeeper.org Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade

This unique twist on the traditional family favorite features a parade of floats that really float! Art installations have been carefully crafted by local artists and performers to celebrate and honor the waterways we love. This year’s theme “Clean Water in the Cream City” honors the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act, including a float performance by TRUE Skool, Inc.

View the parade from Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Boone & Crockett, Harbor Fest at Harbor View Plaza, Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee Riverwalk, Milwaukee Sail Loft, Peck Pavilion, Pere Marquette Park, Riverfront Pizzeria and Rock Bottom.

More info here: milwaukeeriverkeeper.org/2022-milwaukee-boat-parade.

Alive at Eight—What Would Setser Play? @ Circle A, 7 p.m.

Photo: The Riverwest Aces - Facebook Paul Setser Paul Setser

“Who wants to hear another song?!!” It was like clockwork. You could bet next week’s paycheck on it. When the band played their last song at Circle A’s long-running “Alive at 8” series, soundman/doorman/emcee Paul Setser would rouse the crowd and ask for an encore. Setser, who died in 2020 shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/milwaukee-musician-paul-setser-passes-on, will be remembered in the humble Riverwest music room where he was most familiar. A night of Setser-inspired music and DJ spins will only scratch the surface of all the music he consumed and created.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Lucinda Williams @ Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

× “Are You Down” by Lucinda Williams

Those lucky enough to latch onto Lucinda Williams’ music early on have witnessed an artistic arc with few peers. By the songwriter’s third album she was set on a path that reached new heights with 1998’s Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Her blend of gritty, genuine characters is the yin to the yang of her pervasive sense of humanity.

An intimate 2006 performance at the Pabst, accompanied with only guitarist Doug Pettibone, was Williams at her most unvarnished genius. She’s toured and recorded seemingly non-stop until a stroke slowed her down in 2020. Starting in 2021, Williams has amazingly released six Lu’s Jukebox albums paying tribute to Southern Soul, classic Country, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones.

Monday, Sept. 26

Landmark Lanes Celebrates 95 Years

Known as “The Underground City” for good reason, Landmark Lanes celebrates its first 95 years with a grand celebration, through Friday: shepherdexpress.com/culture/happening-now/landmark-lanes-celebrates-95-years-of-serving-milwaukees-fi. Home to a 16-lane bowling alley, 10 pool tables, three separate bars, darts, a music venue and a bunch of retro arcade games. Nightly events will be held at Landmark from Sept. 26 through Sept. 30, including stand-up and improv comedy, a showing of The Big Lebowski, at neighbor Oriental Theater and Ian’s Pizza.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Billy Cobham's Crosswinds Project @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Stratus” by Billy Cobham

Legendary drummer Billy Cobham’s Crosswinds Project blows into Milwaukee. Cobham’s resume includes work with Horace Silver, Miles Davis and Mahavishnu Orchestra and his own band Spectrum. Consider this a rare chance to experience a musician of the highest caliber in a small club.