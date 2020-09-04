This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9, 2020

This week, you can watch livestream performances by songwriter Bill Camplin, modern music duo Guerrilla Ghost or take in concerts by ska revivalists Max & the Invaders or jazz trio Smoke ‘N Mirrors. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Friday, September 4

Stories in Music w/Jayke Orvis and Christopher Webster @ Bremen Community Garden, 5 p.m.

The Bremen Community Garden continues their informal concert series with Jayke Orvis (.357 String Band) and Christopher Webster trading songs and stories. The garden itself offers natural social distancing or bring a chair and watch from the sidewalk across the street where Bremen Café is open for your beverage needs.

Cullah and Clare Noelle @ Between Two Galleries, 7 p.m.

Cullah’s music presents him as something of a chameleon, with an underlying intensity matched by his imagination. For this installment of the Tiny Deck Series, Cullah will be joined on the roof with his sister Clare Noelle. Socially distanced & mask required.

Saturday, September 5

Max & the Invaders @ Newport Shores Concert Series (407 E. Jackson St., Port Washington.), 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Ska institution Max & the Invaders rocks their steady north for a Port Washington concert. Close out the Summer with some reggae and Ska sounds.

Guerrilla Ghost livestream @ 5 p.m.

Milwaukee duo Guerilla Ghost take over the Cooperage’s Instagram with a livestream COVID Couch Series. Blending politics and a sonic vision, In July they released the album We Get What We Deserve, which shows a continued growth and maturity from a group committed to not repeating themselves.

Stream: The Cooperage's Instagram

Bill Camplin Band livestream @ 8:30 p.m.

Since the early ‘70s Bill Camplin has dedicated himself to songwriting. Like many of his generation the shadow of Dylan looms large, but Camplin’s own material possesses sufficient gravitas to justify the stamp as his own. His dry-witted banter between songs shows listeners he is paying attention too.

Stream: Linneman's Riverwest Inn website

Tuesday, September 8

Smoke ‘N Mirrors @ Centraal Chill in the Courtyard, 5 p.m.

Smoke ‘N Mirrors “Boo Boo Boogaloo” is the kind of song to hear first thing in the morning or, in safer times, to kick off a set to fill a dancefloor. The jazz trio of Gabriel Hammer (keyboards), Sam Kacala (percussion), and Pete Geraci (saxophone), released the groove-heavy album Wolf Party last August. The socially distanced show takes place on Centraal Grand Café & Tappery’s newly expanded outdoor patio.