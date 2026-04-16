This Week in MKE Music: April 16-22, 2026

Mariachi music, K-goth, sizhu music from China, New Zealand indie-pop, rock and roll via Russia by way of Ukraine and Germany, Record Store Day and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Acme Records & Music Emporium Acme Records & Music Emporium: Gertie and Ken Chrisien

Thursday, April 16

Mariachi Herencia de México @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

× “Preciosa” by Mariachi Herencia de México

Two-time Latin GRAMMY®-nominee Mariachi Herencia de México pushes the boundaries of traditional mariachi music. Simultaneously honoring the past, celebrating the present, and creating the future of mariachi music, enjoy an electrifying and unforgettable night of Mexican music and culture.

Born from the rich mariachi tradition of Guadalajara and Mexico City, this young, virtuosic band from Chicago has become a leading voice for a new bicultural generation in the U.S. since their 2017 debut.

Friday, April 17

Spring Gallery Night @ Various locations. Also Saturday.

Gallery Night MKE — Milwaukee’s original gallery hop event — has been uniting the city through art for nearly 40 years. Experience the vast creative culture in Milwaukee while you discover local galleries, art and artists. Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and more-- this free, quarterly event offers visitors the opportunity to purchase and enjoy art while visiting Milwaukee’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

Clan Of Xymox w/ Past Self and The Quilz @ Falcon Hall, 6:30 p.m.

× “A Day” by Clan Of Xymox

Flashing back to the ‘80s, Dutch band Clan of Xymox brings darkwave, gothic rock and synth-pop, and moody, atmospheric sound and introspective lyrics. Las Vegas’ Past Self blend ethereal soundscapes with gothic post punk over Korean and English lyrics, what they call “k-goth.”

Saturday, April 18

Record Store Day – Various Locations

For some of us every day is Record Store Day.

So instead of knocking the retail event the day has become, let us instead praise those indispensable folks who run the businesses and man the counters. The sagacious elders, the hipsters, the cranky know-it-all curmudgeons, the brilliant women with encyclopedic minds, the folks who dream of getting their own records stocked in stores they toil—for now, the junkie-angels who connect the dots across time for greenhorn customers and anyone putting up with ignorant squares on a daily basis.

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If you have worked in a record store or even found yourself to be a regular customer on a first name basis over the years, you know the magic of these places that walk a fine line between a comfortable living room, a “Simpson’s” episode and Greyhound Bus waiting terminal.

Milwaukee boasts a handful of fantastic, independent record stores that never needed “a day” as an excuse to elevate the city with vibrant sounds, Ph.D.-level knowledge and a celebration of life’s pleasures.

Autumn Maria Reed – “Mental Health Suite” @ Bradley Symphony Center, 2 p.m.

Festival City Symphony will feature Wisconsin-based composer Autumn Maria Reed and her powerful orchestral work “Mental Health Suite” at its Saturday Classics concert, “Faith, Persistence, and Celebration.”

Reed composed Mental Health Suite during an extremely difficult period in her life in 2022–23 while working as an interim long-term substitute Spanish teacher in Pewaukee. She wrote much of the music during her prep periods as a way to cope and reflect on her experiences and the struggles of those around her.

“The composition is personal, but the emotions are collective,” Reed explains. “Most of us are carrying some form of mental illness…I spent my early adulthood struggling, but I have found light, and I hope that others struggling will find their light.”

The four-movement suite reflects the emotional and psychological journey of acquired mental illness: “The Origin Story” represents trauma, “The Persistent Past” represents depression, “The Fearful Future” represents anxiety, and “As If Nothing Happened” represents masking symptoms.

Early Music Now – “Music from China - Silk & Bamboo” @ St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Early Music Now Music from China promo - Early Music Now

Rich sonorities and compelling melodies of sizhu music are invoked by musicians performing on traditional Chinese instruments including the erhu, pipa, zheng, and dizi. The ensemble presents masterworks from the Chinese classical and folk repertoire reflecting time-honored traditions and diverse regional styles.

Heirloom @ Jazz Estate, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Two shows as Milwaukee's innovative young jazz stalwarts Ben Dameron, Hannah Johnson join up with Ethan Philion and Geof Bradfield as Heirloom.

Oceanic w/ Borderline and Lake Drive @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Watching It Burn” by Borderline

Here’s a night of young bands on the rise. Charlotte, NC’s Oceanic is a versatile indie pop band. New Zealand’s indie-pop Borderline shares a name with an early MC5 tune and geography with one of music’s great underdog record labels (Flying Nun). Milwaukee’s Lake Drive opens.

Sunday, April 19

Igor and the Red Elvises w/ Pulpa de Guayaba and Dead, Dead Swans @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× “She Works at KGB” by Igor & The Red Elvises

Igor Yuzov was born in Germany, raised in Ukraine and studied in Russia. He grew up in the former Soviet Union, where folk music was the norm and rock’n’roll was illegal.

A rebellious streak, led him to seek out the forbidden music. As soon as it became possible, Igor left Russia for America with his “Folk’n’Roll” band Limpopo and was personally greeted by Ronald Reagan.

As an independent band, Red Elvises have produced 12 studio albums, two live albums, a live concert DVD, and a greatest hits compilation. Milwaukee’s Pulpa De Guayaba bring reggae sounds and folk-leaning Dead, Dead Swans round out the bill.

Monday, April 20

The Mil Town Flamingos @ Maxie’s, 5:30 p.m.

Kick off the week with the Mil Town Flamingos, a group of Milwaukee musicians re-creating the hard swinging sound of Earl Bostic.

Tuesday, April 21

Ty Segall w/ Mod Lang @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

× “Goodbye Bread” by Ty Segall

With dozens of albums, EPs and singles under his own name and in collaboration with others, Ty Segall’s discography is sprawling; anyone who is a completist should get to move up to the front of the line on Record Store Day. Moving easily from garage to psych, from heavy, hi-energy sounds to chamber pop introspection, and with releases on labels Goner, Drag City, In the Red and his own GOD? imprint, Segall has become an indefatigable talent still bursting at the seams with energy and imagination.

Wednesday, April 22

Tommy Newport w/ Micah Emrich @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “Tangerine” by Tommy Newport

British-American singer Tommy Newport’s infectious, falsetto-laced indie anthems blur eras and borders. Blending psych-pop shimmer, sun-soaked soul and off-kilter cool, Newport has built a global following around his elastic melodies and unmistakable voice. Milwaukee’s Micah Emrich opens the evening.