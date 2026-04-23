This Week in MKE Music: April 23-29, 2026

Earth Day Celebration, songwriters galore!! Jules & the Jems w/ Robbie Sender; Ricky Ganiere, Jesse Thayer, Lisa Ridgely and Scott Hanson; Chuck Mead w/ Laid Back Country Picker; Mary Karlzen’s album release; James McMurtry and the Martial Law Review w/ BettySoo Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman w/ Brennan Wedl, a Badfinger tribute and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× “Right Back to It” by Waxahatchee ft. MJ Lenderman

Thursday, April 23

Jules & the Jems w/ Robbie Sender @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Jules & the Jems Jules & the Jems

Jules & the Jems is celebrating their debut album release. Filled with energy, sass and unique character, this Madison-based soulful-folk ensemble captivates audiences with original songwriting, tuned-in vocals, and stellar instrumentals. Think Carole King meets Brandi Carlile meets Lou Reed. Robbie Sender opens with a set of “Midwest struggle country.”

Friday, April 24

Songwriter’s Circle w/ Ricky Ganiere, Jesse Thayer, Lisa Ridgely and Scott Hanson @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Songwriters in the Round: The Sapling Sessions. An Arbor Day celebration of staying rooted, intentional growth and reaching for the sun and stars. Featuring local singer-songwriters Scott Hanson, Ricky Ganiere (Great Lake Drifters), Jess Thayer (Blonde on Blonde, Litmus Vinyl and Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds) and Lisa Ridgely (The Fainting Room) in an intimate, casual night of story and song.

Chuck Mead w/ Laid Back Country Picker @ The Bend Theater, 7:30 p.m.

× “I Ain’t Been Nowhere” The Official Song of Quarantine by Chuck Mead

Chuck Mead is a country singer with a rock and roll heart. He’s also a renowned songwriter, producer, music director, musicologist and architect behind the rebirth of Lower Broadway and the “Global Neo Traditional Country” music movement.

Best known for co-founding the famed ‘90s alternative country quintet, BR5-49 who release seven albums. Since then, he’s released four solo albums, made 137 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.

Laid Back Country Picker is the stage persona of David Prince, a Kentucky-based social studies teacher and musician known for blending 70s country, rock, and punk with a “hillbilly” sensibility. Alongside his wife, “Honey” (on drums), he gained popularity through his “Magoffin County Cadillac” video and a “fleet-maintained” Crown Vic persona.

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Buckethead @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

× “War Pigs” by Buckethead

Buckethead, a virtuoso guitarist and multi-instrumentalist has released over 700 studio recordings—far more than anyone else in the history of music? More than 650 of those releases are part of his Pike series. He has also performed on over 50 albums by other artists.

His persona represents a character that was “raised by chickens” and has made it his “mission in life to alert the world to the ongoing chicken holocaust in fast-food joints around the globe.”

His music spans diverse styles such as progressive metal, funk, blues, jazz, bluegrass and avant-garde.

When performing in his theatrical persona, Buckethead used to wear a KFC bucket on his head, emblazoned with an orange bumper sticker that reads “FUNERAL” in capital black block letters, along with an expressionless plain white costume mask. More recently, he has switched to a plain white bucket that no longer bears the KFC logo. He also incorporates nunchucks, robot dancing, and toy trading into his stage performances.

Saturday, April 25

Rock the Green @ Harley-Davidson Museum, Noon

× “Wildfire” by Trapper Schoepp

Rock the Green’s 15th Annual Earth Day celebrates the only planet we have.

Milwaukee’s zero-waste Earth Day celebration—powered by music, community, and sustainability in action—features live music from Trapper Schoepp and De La Buena on a pedal-powered by local cycling clubs including Vélo Femmes, Cadence, Black Girls Do Bike, Red Bike & Green Milwaukee

Fandango & Rapsodie @ MSO, 7:30 p.m. (also Sunday, 2:30 p.m.)

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Ilana Setapen Ilana Setapen

MSO first associate concertmaster Ilana Setapen commands the stage with Arturo Márquez’s folk-infused violin concerto Fandango.

“I had known this music since I was a child,” says Márquez, “listening to it in the cinema, on the radio, and listening to my father, a mariachi violinist (Arturo Márquez, Sr.) interpret huastecos and mariachi music.”

Márquez says Fandango adheres to his “seven capital principles: tonality, modality, melody, rhythm, imaginary folk tradition, harmony and orchestral color.” Guest conductor Asher Fisch leads this vivid program, which concludes with two Spain-inspired pieces by Ravel, as well as Turina’s Danzas fantásticas; Turina’s trio of evocative dances are set in the Aragon, Basque and Andalusian regions of Spain.

Sunday, April 26

Mary Karlzen Album Release @ Let It Be, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Mary Karlzen Mary Karlzen Mary Karlzen

VH1 airplay for Mary Karlzen’s 1993 EP Hide earned her status as the network's most-played independent artist of all time. Signed to Atlantic Records in 1994, Karlzen has continued releasing music. For the release of her latest album, For All That We Dreamed Of, Karlzen will be joined by familiar faces: Vent (guitar) Kelli Gonzalez (vocals) Mike Kashou (bass) Brian Wendlandt (drums). The album “wanders back to her eclectic roots and inspirations with a strong set of new original songs … [and] is filled with the sounds of pop, rock, country, and folk influences.”

James McMurtry and the Martial Law Review w/ BettySoo @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “How’m I Gonna Find You Now” by James McMurtry

When he finally decides to hang it up, James McMurtry’s body of work will be recognized as a chronicle of America as the 20th century bled into the 21st. He downplays his job description as a “beer salesman” but McMurtry’s songs cut to the bone—character-driven with people often in circumstances that will define their lives. One day it will be a worthwhile project to connect the dots from characters in his songs beginning with his 1989 debut Too Long in the Wasteland.

Monday, April 27

Newport & the Great Folk Dream @ Noon, Oriental Theatre (also Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.)

× Newport & the Great Folk Dream

Before Coachella and Woodstock, there was Newport. From 1963 to 1966, the famed Newport Folk Festival brought together the likes of Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger and more.

Rare and previously unseen archival footage captures this charged moment when freedom songs met work songs, tradition met innovation, and the spirit of protest filled the air. This earnest documentary by Robert Gordon and Joe Lauro is filled with poignant melodies that reveal how music can illuminate struggle, inspire courage, and keep democracy alive.

Tuesday, April 28

Badfinger Celebration @ Let It Be, 5:30 p.m.

× “No Matter What” by Badfinger

“Come and Get It,” “No Matter What,” “Day After Day,” “Baby Blue” and “Without You”—Badfinger was a self-contained band bursting with talent. Mentored by Paul McCartney and George Harrison and recording for the Beatles’ Apple Records, the group seemingly had it all. But the star-crossed band were ultimately ripped off by management. By the early ‘80s Badfinger located to Milwaukee for a time.

Badfinger grabbed the brass ring, experienced the highest highs—performing alongside Harrison at The Concert for Bangladesh and the lowest of lows with the suicides of Pete Ham and Tom Evans. The band’s legacy endures. Mariah Carey took “Without You” to the top of the charts in 1994. In Breaking Bad’s denouement “Baby Blue” is sheer perfection, melding song and cinema.

The Let It Be celebration will include music by a band led by Jeff Alan Ross, who played with Badfinger’s Joey Molland as well as clips and director’s commentary on the upcoming Molland documentary.

The evening also marks the release of “Just Look Inside the Cover,” the latest tribute recording based on songs written by Pete Ham. It will officially be released on this date. Some of the guest singers from the recording will perform songs. More info here https://letitbe.club/badfinger/

Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman w/ Brennan Wedl @ The Riverside Theater, 6:30 p.m.

× “Wristwatch” by MJ Lenderman

Over a decade ago Katie Crutchfield struck out on her own as Waxahatchee. After six critically acclaimed albums, she’s never felt more confident in herself as an artist. Her sound has evolved from lo-fi folk to lush alt-tinged country, her voice has always remained the same. Honest and close, poetic with Southern lilting.

And after years of being sober and stable in Kansas City–after years of sacrificing herself to her work and the road—Crutchfield has arrived at her most potent songwriting yet. On Tigers Blood (2024), Crutchfield emerges as a powerhouse—an ethnologist of the self–forever dedicated to revisiting her wins and losses.

With the album Manning Fireworks, MJ Lenderman has been described as an “incredibly incisive singer-songwriter, whose propensity for humor always points to some uneasy, disorienting darkness.”

Wednesday, April 29

Gladie w/ Noun @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “I Want That for You” By Gladie

Philadelphia’s Gladie explores the balance of contrasting ideas and the beauty found in challenging times: how to find life growing from unlikely soil, how to carry both love and pain in the same hand, how to hold hope even on days that feel unbearably heavy. With songs that linger in a tension between light and shadow, between stillness and eruption, creating moments that feel weathered by time yet sharpened by it.

Swing Jazz Wednesdays: Sweet Sheiks @ The Argo, 7 p.m.

× Expand Image via Argo Sweet Sheiks Sweet Sheiks

Take a midweek breather with Swing Shieks. The group conjures the finest sounds of early jazz with a modern twist, paying tribute to the sultry speakeasy tunes of the ‘teens and twenties. Jen Lauren’s haunting vocals evoke a bygone era of diva songbirds, becoming all the more intriguing when she picks up her musical saw. Filled out by violin, clarinet, tuba and tenor banjo, the band’s classic New Orleans sound is in full swing.

Swing Jazz Wednesdays are casual, with free swing dance lessons starting at 6 p.m. and $1 from every ticket sold goes to a fund benefiting local artist mental health and wellbeing.