This Week in MKE Music: April 24-30, 2025

Juli Wood returns, Earth Day returns, the Blessing of the Bock returns, Stop Making Sense returns and psychedelic rock returns to Shank Hall and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, April 24

Juli Wood Trio @ Transfer Pizza, 6:30 p.m.

Also Friday @ Blu, 8 p.m.

Juli Wood blows back into town for a pair of shows. The Chicago-based saxophonist plays Transfer’s Martini Jazz Lounge with bassist Chuck Ledvina and drummer Mike Schlick on Thursday. On Friday she is at Blu with Paul Silbergleit, John Christensen, David Bayles 8:00-12:00

The Silos 40th Anniversary Tour w/ Jonathan Rundman @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 6 p.m.

× “I'm Over You” by The Silos

Four decades ago, NYC band The Silos released About Her Steps. Led by songwriter Walter Salas-Humara, the group has evolved, morphed and just plain found ways to survive in a music industry that would have been unimaginable 40 years ago. No strangers to Milwaukee, the band has played everything from intimate house concerts to raging club gigs as evidence by the recent release of Live at the Toad Cafe 1988

For a while now, multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Rundman has served as Silas-Humara’s foil in The Silos. Boasting a healthy discography of his own, Rundman opens the show to celebrate the release of his new album Waves, recorded with fellow Silos.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jonathan Rundman Jonathan Rundman - HANDS Jonathan Rundman

Ranging from power pop to roots rock, the solid set balances earworm hooks and thoughtful lyrics. “Oxygen Tank,” a conflagration riffing on the importance emotional support, flames out in a duel of piano and guitar. A handful of songs at the end of the recording are presented in alternate mixes to great success. “Veronika Ann (rockpile mix)” kicks into gear, pub rock-style and “Diner By The Train (Nashville guitars mix)” offers a heartfelt reflection on Salas-Humara’s tune.

Friday, April 25

Green Blah! The History of Green Bay Punk Rock @ Milwaukee Film Festival, also Wednesday

× Green Blah! The History of Green Bay Punk Rock

The 25th Milwaukee Film Festival runs through May 8 with a number of music-related entries. Filmmaker Chris Pretti recently chatted with the Shepherd Express’ Sonic Rendezvous podcast about the creation of Green Blah! the History of Green Bay Punk Rock.

The WMSE-sponsored Sound Vision series showcases films about musical personalities, movements, history, and performances. The MMF lineup includes: Teaches of Peaches, Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story, BLUR: To The End, and Green Blah! The History of Green Bay Punk Rock.

Jim Runge was part of that Green Bay scene. He would later go on to a career as tour manager for bands including one that is featured in a documentary at this year’s festival: This is a Film About The Black Keys.

More info here https://mkefilm.org/

Frank Hurricane’s Mysticle & Musical Journey w/ Mark Adams Son of Bill and Gore Area II @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

× Frank Hurricane’s Mystical & Musical Journey | My Home, NC | PBS North Carolina

Writing about singer-songwriter-guitarist Frank Hurricane’s hazy Appalachian folk album Life is Spiritual, the Washington Post said, “As you attempt to decipher his off-kilter musings, it eventually becomes clear – you just have to let go. This isn’t a maddening situation, but rather freeing, actually, as you ride shotgun with Hurricane through his whimsical psychedelic trip. And at times, that can get pretty strange man.”

Mark Adams Son of Bill brings the grunge and Gore Area II debuts—if the latter conjures the spirit of Pere Ubu, don’t be surprised.

Texas Dave Trio @ Art*Bar, 9 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Alicia Granica Texas Dave Trio Texas Dave Trio

Singer-songwriter Texas Dave isn’t from the Lone Star State, as was recently revealed in the Shepherd Express. Dave Matzner was born on Milwaukee’s East Side half a block from where he lives today. But in the late ‘60s, he spent a lot of time in Austin, where he learned about country blues. “I would hitchhike down there and hang around,” he recalls. “Even then, it was a music town.”

The Texas moniker sticks to him as he enters his sixth decade as a performer. His latest album with the Texas Dave Trio, Thru the Years, features 10 tunes he wrote over the past 30 years. “Dance” opens the disc on a lively, sing around the campfire note. Distant echoes of ‘60s soul are discernable in “Women of the World” and Buddy Holly on “Good Love.” At moments, “I Found a Groove” could be a rough-edged addition to the Great American Songbook.

Saturday, April 26

Rock the Green's 14th Annual Earth Day Celebration @ Harley-Davidson Museum, noon

× “Dead End Town” by Zach Pietrini

While Earth Day was officially Tuesday, here are two events to celebrate the day ushered in by Wisconsin’s Gaylord Nelson to raise awareness about environmental protection.

Rock the Green’s program includes Sound Bath Meditation by 1st Lady Ceiba, music by The Zach Pietrini Band, Earth Day remarks, a raw food demo and Earth Day Rockstar Award Presentation honoring raw vegan chef Caroline Carter, poetry from Kavon Cortez Jones and an encore by the Zach Pietrini Band.

Earth Poets and Musicians Earthstravaganza @ The Coffee House, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Earth Poets and Musicians Extravaganza 2025 Earth Poets and Musicians Extravaganza 2025

Earth Poets & Musicians Holly Haebig Wake, Suzanne Rosenblatt and Harvey Taylor celebrate the 38th Annual Earthstravaganza, joined by special guests, all celebrating Mother Earth, doing their best to defend Her. This show will be presented in person at The Coffee House and will also be live-streamed. The livestream links can be found at the-coffee-house.com/live.

Sunday, April 27

Blessing of the Bock @ Falcon Bowl, noon

A tradition for 37 years. Blessing led by Jim Klisch, over a dozen familiar brews, live music from Happy Shotski Combo and Bristlehead. More info here https://falconbowlmke.com/events/#/events/119438

Stop Making Sense: A Film by Jonathan Demme and Talking Heads Live Event Hosted by Jerry Harrison @ Pabst Theater, 7:30 p.m.

× Stop Making Sense | Official Trailer HD

Screenings of Stop Making Sense have long been a Milwaukee event. Newly restored, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time.

Starring band members David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison and Tina Weymouth (along with their incredible touring musicians), the live performance was shot at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater and features Talking Heads’ most memorable songs.

The live event will feature a public screening of the re-release and hosted by co-star (and Shorewood native) Jerry Harrison who will deliver introductory remarks, post screening comments and audience Q&A.

Monday, April 28

Necron 9 w/ Double Over, Jagged and Nightmare Unit @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

× Necron 9 live at Rushmor Records

Kick start your week with a blast of punk rock featuring Necron 9 and Jagged.

Tuesday, April 29

Our Common Collapse w/ Vapid Soul, Knifeback and Dark Deeds @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p. m.

× “Cheat Code” by Vapid Soul

The Basement Collective and X-Ray Arcade present an all-ages evening of mellow moods with four deathcore bands from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Wednesday, April 30

L.A. Witch w/ DAIISTAR @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Icicle” by L.A. WITCH

With influences include Black Sabbath, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, X and the Gun Club. L.A. Witch have always exuded an aura of effortless cool, whether it manifested as the Americana noir and laconic back-to-basics rock n' roll of their self-titled debut or the blistering austere adventurism of their sophomore album Play With Fire. The new album DOGGOD is a way of tackling the universal riddle tangled in the spiritual nature of love and devotion. “I feel like I'm some sort of servant or slave to love,” says Sadie Sanchez. “There's a willingness to die for love in the process of serving it or suffering for it or in search of it... just in the way a loyal, devoted servant dog would.”

Don’t sleep on opener DAIISTAR. The Austin psych band hails from the home of legendary 13th Floor Elevators and The Black Angels and have collaborated with Spacemen 3 co-founder Peter Sonic Boom.