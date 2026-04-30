This Week in MKE Music: April 30-May 6, 2026

The Lemon Twigs return, Trolley returns, David Byrne returns. Electric Six w/ Tragedy at Shank Hall, The Greyboy Allstars @ The Argo and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo by Art Montes Trolley Trolley

Thursday, April 30

The Lemon Twigs w/ Josephine Network @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

× “I Just Can't Get Over Losing You” by The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs seem too good to be true. Mail in enough coupons from cereal boxes and win the contest to have them play at your school!

Yet the anachronistic Long Island, New York quartet blazes along as if time stood still and the tidal wave of power pop bands spawned by the English Invasion never ebbed. With enough hooks and jangle to grab your attention, the combo backs it up with legitimate songwriting and musicianship. So, in a perfect world where Dwight Twilley and Badfinger are household names, the Lemon Twigs reach for the brass ring while a fickle music biz sniffs otherwise.

Credibility, you ask? The Lemon Twigs have shown the wisdom and audacity to cover “Teenline” and “Please Stand By” by Milwaukee legends The Shivvers.

Friday, May 1

Electric Six w/ Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees & Beyond @ Shank Hall, May 1

× “Gay Bar” By Electric Six

As far as unreliable narrators go, this one may score high. According to press materials, “Electric Six. The band that put out an album a year for what seemed like 666 years. The most reliable act in show business, there was simply no question that each year would bring another E6 record on Metropolis Records. Mayans based their calendar on Electric Six. Flocks of migrating birds used the new Electric Six record as a homing device.” Previously known as The Wildbunch, the Detroit sextet play an energetic brand of rock music infused with elements of garage, disco, punk, new wave and metal.

Fans of Beatallica may want to check out Tragedy. Another sextet, the group takes disco, soft-rock and pop classics, and completely reimagines them as red-hot heavy metal. Again, from the press materials, “Born out of the impenetrable divide of Disco and Metal, this group of New York City brothers fearlessly obliterated the truce line that had been set in the great Disco/Metal Peace accord of 1977 when they seamlessly blended the two genres with their debut album, We Rock Sweet Balls and Can Do No Wrong—a collection of Bee Gees songs redone in a heavy metal treatment reminiscent of Judas Priest, Motley Crue and Guns N Roses.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Saturday, May 2

The Bronswik Affair Album Release w/ Obscure Birds, The Daisy Pushers and Matt Filipiak @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Linneman's Riverwest Inn The Bronswik Affair The Bronswik Affair

Purveyors of melodic, cathartic, energetic rock, local quartet The Bronswik Affair celebrate the release of their new album. Obscure Birds, rara avis by any other name, bring a “blend of post retro psych alt-country folk sub-prog classic rock” and The Daisy Pushers offer an “eclectic mix of hard rocking riffs with a psychobilly twang and a Waitsy-Alice in Chains influenced melody.” Matt Filipiak opens the evening’s proceedings.

Sunday, May 3

The Cribs w/ Trolley and Known Moons @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “Never The Same” by The Cribs

Brothers Ryan, Gary and Ross Jarman aka The Cribs were at a crossroads having lived the rock and roll cliché of being ripped off by management when Dave Grohl offered the U.K. band the use of his studio. That was 2019, a point of rejuvenation.

× “I Woke Up” by Trolley

If you believe the internet, Milwaukee’s Trolley is a power pop band. If you listen to your ears, that’s a pretty limiting description. Last year saw the release of A Carnival of Grey & White, an album nearly a decade in the making. Trolley embarks on a new chapter with a five-piece lineup

An Evening with David Byrne – Who is the Sky Tour @ Miller High Life Theatre, 7 p.m.

× “What Is the Reason for It?” by David Byrne (ft. Hayley Williams)”

Talking Heads’ arch-nerdiness was a defining contrast to the smorgasbord of chaos when CBGB was a petri dish. That band’s big ears, especially when incorporating Nigerian grooves with cutting edge production hinted at David Byne’s future. His solo career has long demonstrated a wanderlust that has veered into ballet scores with The Catherine Wheel, extensive sampling on My Life in the Bush of Ghosts, a collaboration with Selena, and the Latin excursion Rei Momo.

Milwaukee connections? In 2018 guitarist Angie Swan toured as part of Byrne’s band, including a stop at the Riverside Theater. The Outsiders Are Back, the 2010 album by Milwaukee’s Kings Go Forth was released on Byrne’s Luaka Bop label, and in 2008 Byrne got a guided tour to some of Milwaukee’s less obvious spots courtesy of onetime Wild Kingdom frontman Paul Finger.

Monday, May 4

Pigeon Pit w/ Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra and Antler Locked @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 7 p.m.

× Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra - Yikes Almighty Treasure Map

Presented by X-Ray Arcade, here’s a night of folk-punk. Milwaukee’s Antler Locked shares the bill with Pigeon Pit, the self-described “maximalist journaling” songwriting project of Olympia, Wash., frontwoman Lomes Oleander.

Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra (Ventura, Calif.) rose out of a decade of silence to release Yikes Almighty, “an existential crisis set to sugary melodies, cowboy chords and children’s toy instruments, was dubbed to a single cassette and buried in a cave in the California desert. The band released a cryptic video that served as the treasure map with the message ‘if you find it, we will release it.’”

Tuesday, May 5

Sam Shackleton w/ Shawn Alan Hurd @ X-Ray Arcade, 7 p.m.

× “Darlin' Cory / Wild Bill Jones” by Sam Shackleton

Sam Shackleton, also known by his Gaelic moniker, Sorley the Bard, is a Scottish singer-songwriter and folk artist. With music is greatly inspired by the rich inter-connected musical oral traditions of Scotland, Ireland and the United States, Shackleton is strongly influenced by the 1960s folk revival. Recalling the Harry Smith Anthology of American Folk Music and the great Madison artist Graham Lindsey, Shackleton’s sound is a mix of country, old time, traditional, folk, and blues with a Scottish spirit-- deeply inspired by the oral tradition, musical culture, and landscapes of Scotland.

Milwaukeean Shawn Alan Hurd opens with folk-leaning narrative songs focused on downtrodden and forgotten artists as they weave their way through rustic dreamworlds, dodge distant memories, and traverse through charcoal dusted landscapes.

Wednesday, May 6

The Greyboy Allstars @ The Argo, 8 p.m.

× The Greyboy Allstars Mini-Doc

For over three decades, The Greyboy Allstars have been a cornerstone of American groove music—merging jazz, soul and funk with the swagger of hip-hop and the improvisational freedom of the avant-garde. Since their early days in the 1990s San Diego scene, the Allstars have created a sound all their own: West Coast Boogaloo, named after their landmark debut album with funk icon Fred Wesley.

Their music nods to legends like Ahmad Jamal, Wayne Shorter, Thelonious Monk, and Eddie Harris, in a time when jazz is colliding with hip-hop, Afrobeat, psych, and beat culture.