This Week in MKE Music: Aug. 21-27, 2025

WMSE’s BBQ bash, ArtBlaze, Música del Lago, Summer of Soul and Chill on the Hill, guitar legend Pierre Bensusan, Steve Earle celebrates 50 years, Hip-Hop Week MKE with Cypress Hill and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo via WMSE Jay Anderson and Stomata Jay Anderson and Stomata

Thursday, Aug. 21

Hip-Hop Week MKE through Saturday

× Dave Mays And Khalif Rainey Talk Hip-Hop Week MKE + Bridging Generations in the Culture

Milwaukee made history as the first city in America to create an official Hip-Hop Week focusing on the power of hip-hop to help positively transform urban communities.

The annual weeklong city-wide event celebrating the culture of Hip-Hop features performances, seminars, and an array of other events focused on civic engagement, voter registration, wellness and mental health, financial literacy and exploring pathways to success. More info:

city.milwaukee.gov/CommonCouncil/Initiatives/Hip-Hop-Week-MKE

Fresh Coast Jazz Festival through Saturday

× “Rain Dance” by Jeff Lorber Fusion

This year’s Fresh Coast Jazz Festival features performances by legendary smooth jazz stars and some of the hottest young talent including Gerald Albright, Jeff Lorber Fusion, Chris Standring, Four80East, Kayla Waters, The Braxton Brothers and more. The festival also includes events like The Pairing (our concert and wine tasting event featuring the music of Sade) and the Fresh Coast Cruise.

More info here pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/fresh-coast-2025

ArtBlaze @ McKinley Beach, 4 p.m.

× “Paper Route” by NilexNile (feat. Huey V)

The final installment of the free beachside series of art and music brings all-ages fun as the waves roll in and the sun goes down. DJ Luke Warm, Aerial Lesson w/ Warped Studios, NilexNile, Warped Studios, Gemini Gilly and more. More info here: joyengine.org/artblaze/

Música del Lago–De La Buena @ Colectivo Lakefront, 6 p.m.

Music of the Lake wraps its 20th year as De La Buena kicks off their Milwaukee World Tour. This outdoor concert series highlights the area's finest Latin music groups.

Friday, Aug. 22

Pierre Bensusan - One Guitar, One Voice - 50th Anniversary @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “The Alchemist” by Pierre Bensusan

After releasing Azwan, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, French-Algerian guitarist, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his career.

Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Coryell, to Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Julian Lage, Andrew York, Andy Timmons and Steve Lukather have sung his praises. Since his first performances in 1974 in France, the guitarist has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations.

Mexican Fiesta @ Henry Maier Festival Park through Sunday

× “Zapata Se Queda” by Lila Downs ft. Celso Piña, Totó la Momposina

Mexican Fiesta brings the sound, culture, and taste of México to Milwaukee’s lakefront. Join in on the fun as we celebrate three days of fun, food, mariachi and fiesta for everyone. Mexican Fiesta is more than just a celebration; it is a vigorous declaration of community spirit at its best.

Entertainment includes: Banda Corona del Rey, Adolescentes Orquestra, Lila Downs, Los Rieleros Del Norte, Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles, Luis Angel “El Flaco,” Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles and more.

Dank Daze Of Summer Tour - Cypress Hill w/ Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco and The Pharcyde @ The Rave

× “Insane In The Brain” by Cypress Hill

Hip-Hop Week MKE takes center stage as the Dank Daze of Summer Festival turns into an indoor-outdoor takeover. The Rave Plaza will offer food trucks, local vendors, and exclusive show merchandise. Hip hop legends Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco and The Pharcyde take over as The Eagles Ballroom shows off its brand new sound system and state-of-the-art HVAC upgrades.

Saturday, Aug. 23

WMSE Backyard BBQ @ Humboldt Park Bandshell, noon

× “Killing A Camera” by Braid

WMSE’s 15th Annual Backyard BBQ Concert says thank you to its community with a day of food, drink and music. DJ Caryn & Kelly from WMSE’s Female Focus spin between sets.

The R&B Cadets kick things off with powerhouse vocals from John Seiger, Robin Pluer, and Paul Cebar. Moonglow brings soulful pop energy, followed by the brass-fueled party vibes of Voodoo Honey Brass Band, curated by Jay Anderson.

The experimental sounds of Collections of Colonies of Bees set the evening for headliners, emo icons BRAID.

13 Tikis @ Café Corazon Brown Deer, 6 p.m.

× “El Ranchito” by 13 Tikis

Surf’s up in Brown Deer. Café Corazon’s outdoor music series continues with Chicago’s 13 Tikis.

Jay Anderson & Stomata @ The Estate, 8 p.m.

Jay Anderson heads north after his set at Humboldt Park for a Backyard BBQ post-party with Stomata (Anthony Deutsch, Genesis Renji and Tarik Moody) at The Estate.

The group’s first album, Standards/Non Standards, fuses both modern and old school reinterpretations of the Jazz Era’s popular music. The album was recorded and mastered to tape at Milwaukee’s National Recording in the same style as the virtuosos who preceded them, keeping with the trio’s respect for tradition. Saxophonist Anderson displays influences of John Coltrane, Dexter Gordon, Coleman Hawkins, Lester Young, Joe Henderson and Kamasi Washington.

Sunday, Aug. 24

The Truck w/ Mad Trucker Gone Mad and Sad Laser @ Club Garibaldi, 3 p.m.

× “Collapse the One” by Sad Laser

Back in February, The Truck released Greatest Hits Vol. II. Partly homage, partly in on the joke of big riff rock, these dudes genuinely genuflect to Taco Bell, 7-Eleven, double wide trailers, Black Sabbath, Beatles, Van Halen. If you detect a faint odor of Spinal Tap among the lap steel riffs feel to bask Proust-like back before to the daze of camels, toes and pseudonyms. Truck may have gotten older, but they refuse to grow up.

Mad Trucker was one of the most dynamic bands from Madison’s O’Cayz Corral centered punk/indie scene along with their elite contemporaries such Pachinko, Wheelie King, Powerwagon and Bongzilla. Mad Trucker Gone Mad broke up in 2001 after a tumultuous seven years and have since permanently reformed.

If Sad Laser’s Steve and Gary Vermillion look familiar it could be you remember the twin brothers from Front of Truck, the Milwaukee band that relocated to Chicago; they also played with Guided by Voices’ Tobin Sprout.

Monday, Aug. 25

Steve Earle - Solo & Acoustic: 50 Years of Songs and Stories w/ Lurrie Bell @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

× “Stay a Little Longer” by Steve Earle and Rodney Crowell

Touring his album Copperhead Road, Steve Earle’s 1989 show at Summerfest was a loud rock concert. Having cashed in a few of his nine lives since then, Earle has carried on much in the tradition of his sagacious mentors Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark. This acoustic setting should provide a perfect setting for Earle the raconteur to offer backstories on some of his best songs.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

Chill on the Hill - Fellow Kinsman w/ De La Buena @ Humboldt Park Bandshell, 6:30 p.m.

× “Shagu” by De La Buena (circa 2022) at the South Milwaukee Downtown “Music at the Market”

Chill on the Hill goes out with a band and concludes another season. Fellow Kinsman’s “Land-Locked-Surf-Rock” blends all the best parts of psych, surf, indie, and alternative rock. De La Buena finishes their Milwaukee World Tour; the group’s moveable feast builds from Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz, adding psychedelic touches and glorious, grooving improvisation.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Summer of Soul - Septeto Charambó w/ Gego y Nony and DJ Kenny Perez @ Peck Pavilion, 5 p.m.

× Septeto Charambó

Summer of Soul winds down with another vibrant block party, featuring a rotating marketplace with local artisans, makers, and community vendors, along with delicious bites from Milwaukee’s top food trucks.

Septeto Charambó, a modern version of the popular Milwaukee based salsa band that was making music in the ‘80s, Conjunto Charambó. Charambó is a word that came to life by combining two different names of rhythms from the Caribbean, one called Charanga and the other Bomba.

In 2022, band leader and percussionist, Alberto Rivera, reinvented the band to a scaled down version of the original ensemble. Thru Septeto Charambó, Alberto aims to strengthen the legacy of Salsa music in Milwaukee with veteran vocalist and composer Robert Figueroa on lead vocals.

Gold Label w/ Deep Dive, Human Ant Farm and Aergo @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Cactus Club Gold Label Gold Label

Here’s a mid-week show that collects artists from Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee. Indie, alternative, emo, shoegaze and garage sounds will fill the air.