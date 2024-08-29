This Week in MKE Music: Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2024

× Expand Photo by Cam Smith @cam.smith via Third Eye Blind - Instagram Third Eye Blind Third Eye Blind

The unofficial end to summer brings Bikini Kill, Laborfest, ESG, International Play Music on the Porch Day, Barber Shop Hardcore and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Aug. 29

Bikini Kill w/ Shadow Show @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Originally active from 1990-97, Bikini Kill believed that if all girls started bands the world would change. They actively encouraged women and girls to start bands as a means of cultural resistance. Inspired by seeing Babes in Toyland play live, they attempted to incite female participation and build feminist community via the punk scene. They used touring as a way to create an underground network between girls who played music, put on shows and made fanzines. This independent media-making and informal network created a forum for multiple female voices to be heard. The band reformed for tours in 2019 and 2022.

Friday, Aug. 30

SOMA w/ The Truck and Cripes @ Club Garibaldi, 7 p.m.

A triple dose of rawk, and also a chance to raise a toast to the late Rob Atwood who shared the stage with some of the folks in attendance this evening.

ESG w/ Clickbait, Diamond Life and DJ Christreater @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

× “Moody” by ESG

This Cactus+ Accessibility Initiative Fundraising Concert features legendary ESG. Hailing from the Bronx, ESG were formed at the start of hip-hop. They became the most sampled of groups ever among their contemporaries such as Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Marley Marl and Grandmaster Flash.

Shortly afterwards they were adopted by the underground dance scene. ESG played the opening night of Manchester’s legendary Hacienda and the closing nights of New York’s equally legendary Paradise Garage.

Originally recorded by Factory Records in the UK their first EP was produced by Martin Hannett and recorded at the same time as A Certain Ratio’s classic To Each album. In the U.S. they released music on New York’s underground 99 Records label alongside New York’s No Wave groups such as Liquid Liquid, The Bush Tetras and Konk. In the late 1980s they released the telling “Sample Credits Don’t Pay Our Bills.”

Mrs. Fun w/John Christensen (bass) @ Blu at the Pfister, 8 p.m.

× "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Mrs. Fun

Hovering 23 floors above the city, Blu at the Pfister Hotel is a staple for live jazz.

This evening augmented by bassist John Christenson, the music of Mrs. Fun is a unique blend of off-center jazz, ultra-funk, spoken word rap, and neo-cabaret. Complex. Sophisticated. Adventurous.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Play Music on the Porch Day @ Everywhere, all day

× “Play Music on the Porch Day Song” by LongLiveAslan

What if for one day everything stopped? And we all just listened to the music. Every year musicians in 70+ countries and 1000+ cities worldwide participate. Register to be on the worldwide map here: playmusicontheporchday.com.

In 1994 Brian Mallman graduated from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. With dozens of exhibitions to his credit, his farthest-reaching project may be his work on this annual, global one-day music event.

Barber Shop Hardcore @ Ortiz Bros. Barbers, 5:30 p.m.

Historically, barber shops have been cultural hubs. With that in mind Ortiz Bros. Barbers turns the humble KK shop into a music venue. Earplugs are suggested for this bill that includes hardcore punk and death metal from World of Fear, Krooked, Scumrot and Chris Ortiz’s new band, Muzzle.

Third Eye Blind @ Potawatomi Casino, 7 p.m.

× “Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind take the stage for the third installment of the Amplified Concert Series. With 10 albums, over 12 million records sold and a Billboard Music Award, Third Eye Blind has been called “one of the most influential bands of the 21st century.”

Elizabeth Moen w/Julia Blair @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Headgear” by Elizabeth Moen

Elizabeth Moen’s artistic roots reach back to Iowa City and a scene that has nurtured the likes of Flannery O’Connor, Greg Brown and Kevin Gordon. Moen’s emotive singing and guitar playing knows “when to flood a track with catharsis and crescendo and when to let her voice guide us through eerie minimalism.”

Whether a piece of the Dusk puzzle or making music under her own name, Julia Blair demonstrates her aptitude for dynamics: from the explosive nature of a pop hook to the firm, comforting grip of a lullaby. Her album Better Out Than In, is a collection that hints at both Americana and the Carole King.

Expand Photo by Lily Shea Photography Living Room Living Room

Sunday, Sept. 1

Living Room – Sunday Funday @ Garden Park (821 E Locust St.), 1 p.m.

After visiting the Riverwest Gardeners Market, stop by the food truck, then grab a lawn chair or blanket and hang out with family and friends for live music from Living Room.

Riverwest Roots Revival @ Linneman's 8 p.m.

× “Whiskey Neat Coffee Black” By Chris Haise Band

To quote a sage, “what did Monday ever do for you?” Step out on a Sunday night for a trio of bands trafficking in roots music as opposed to Americana as opposed to rock and roll. Do you know the difference? Do you care? I sure don’t.

Lost Orange Cat kicks things off with “the force of a locomotive led by Josh Konkel’s power soul vocals backed by a rock and roll band disguised as a bluegrass band.” J.R. & The Strangers “turn the pages of a neo-western book of revelations. The project delivers a blend of roots rock, outlaw folk, Americana, and neo-western psychedelia.” With the new album Busy People, Milwaukee’s Chris Haise Band takes thoughtful songwriting and adds piano, cello, mandolin and a band dynamic that rises and falls with a telepathic weave of instruments. With a handful of albums, Haise continues to evolve as a writer who examines the world around him. A song like “Whiskey Neat, Coffee Black” is an unflinching look at the way memory works—or does it?

Monday, Sept. 2

Laborfest Parade and Festival, 11 a.m.

Labor Day is a chance to remember those who made sacrifices for benefits many take for granted: weekends, worker protections, vacation, overtime pay, and the list goes on. It’s also a time to celebrate the power in standing together and the things we can achieve in the future.

At 11 a.m. the parade leaves Zeidler Union Square and makes way to Laborfest on the Henry Maier Festival Grounds.

Every year, labor unions and union members of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO, put on the biggest festival on the Milwaukee Lakefront that’s free and open to the public. Live music for adults and families, children’s entertainment, bingo, wrestling, a classic car show, and union raffle with a Grand Prize of $5,000.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Cameron Webb Organ Trio @ Transfer Pizzeria Café, 6:30pm

If it’s a first or third Tuesday, it’s The Cameron Webb Organ Trio @ Transfer. As singer and a frontman, Webb’s soulful feel and showmanship recalls a bygone era. Turns out he also has some serious licks on the keys and will be leading from behind his vintage Korg CX-3 organ and rockin’ those left-hand bass lines. Webb is joined by comrades-in-arms Matt Schad on guitar, and Christian Fox on drums.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Green Sails @ Brown Deer Farmers Market (4920 W Green Brook Drive), 11 a.m.

× Expand Photo via Green Sails - Facebook Green Sails Green Sails

Brown Deer Farmers Market continues through October 23. This week catch Green Sails performing Irish and Celtic music.