This Week in MKE Music: Dec. 11-17, 2025

Black Nativity, A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker, Season for a Smile, TUBACHRISTMAS MKE and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

The Resonators

Thursday. Dec. 11

Black Nativity @ Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, through Dec. 14

A Milwaukee holiday favorite, Black Nativity by Langston Hughes returns for its 10th annual musical production. Hughes’ joyous holiday musical is a testament to his timeless work, telling the story of the Nativity through a combination of scripture, poetry, dance and song from the African American perspective.

Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’ @ The Pabst Theater, through Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and well-loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Ebenezer Scrooge discover that it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Milwaukee Rep favorite Matt Daniels returns to play Scrooge, as enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Friday, Dec. 12

Season for a Smile: Lack of Reason w/ The Grovelers, Palm Ghosts and The Quilz @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

The Team Bryce Foundation is a nonprofit devoted to giving children with disabilities a reason to smile. The fourth annual celebration and benefit concert features artists who appeared on the two volume Season For a Smile holiday compilation albums.

The Resonators w/ Patti & Craig @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

Patti & Craig

Bluegrass music came from the British Isles with an assist from the African ancestor to the banjo. Bill Monroe set old timey music into overdrive with his Bluegrass Boys—the nickname of Monroe’s home state became a musical genre. Yet Monroe’s musical education was in part built on the influence of bluesman Arnold Shultz.

Musicologist Peter Roller learned firsthand from blues mandolinist Yank Rachell. Roller and his group The Resonators are leaning into the crossroads where bluegrass and blues music meet but have seldom been investigated.

“The mix of my electric blues slide playing along with the usual acoustic bluegrass instruments makes the Resonators stand out by sounding something like another of my big influences, Ry Cooder’s albums from the ‘70s with a similar mix,” Roller says.

He reckons The Resonators challenge the notion that Bluegrassers are either traditionalists or progressive jamgrass bands. “Our songs and instrumentals include foundational Monroe and Stanley Brothers material but also our arrangements of Neil Young, a surf instrumental and a couple of my original Dobro tunes.”

The plan is to add material from Black string band tradition played by folks like his mentor Yank Rachell, “flipping the genre to GrassBlues!”

Dryhouse Ruins – Record Release w/ Nicholas Elert @ ACME Records & Music Emporium. 8 p.m.

Recorded in a single day with no overdubs, Dryhouse Ruins’ debut double album lives in the land of improvisation, drones, heaviness, echo, decay, Motorik beats and space. Band members Ben Derickson, Jeff Mitchell, Damian Strigens and Jim Warchol have lengthy resumes including, Exploded View, Sometimes Sweet Susan, Nerve Twins, Testa Rosa and Death Blues.

While there might be song titles and cues, don’t expect anything to follow a blueprint. Hypnotic, jarring—these four pieces of music tend to live, follow their path, then vanish.

Saturday, Dec. 13

TUBACHRISTMAS MKE @ Bavarian Bierhaus (700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale), 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

A unique event, the first TUBACHRISTMAS was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink in 1974. Every year, TUBACHRISTMAS events happen all over the world; anyone can play—young, old, professional, amateur.

After registration, musicians work through a short rehearsal to get acquainted with the music. At the one-hour performances audience members are encouraged to sing along with favorite carols. More information here https://www.tubachristmasmke.com/event-details

Suzanne Grzanna Trio @ Let It Be, 7 p.m.

Suzanne Grzanna

When Suzanne Grzanna emerged in the early ‘90s, a revival of interest in swing and the Great American Songbook was underway. Her tenth album, Cat’s Meow XO, out in 2025, puts Grzanna’s signature song, “Cat’s Meow,” in a minor Latin mood. Many of the tracks swing, and others bop to a bossa nova beat.

Walter Salas-Humara and Freedy Johnston @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 7:30 p.m.

"Bad Reputation" by Freedy Johnston

An evening of top-flight songwriters Walter Salas-Humara is no stranger to Milwaukee. With the Silos he played a legendary 1988 show at the Toad Café that was released on Bandcamp. The recording represents the early Silos at their youthful zenith.

Freedy Johnston has referred to Madison as his second hometown; his 1994 album This Perfect World was recorded at Smart Studios and produced by Butch Vig and mixed by Vig and Doug Erikson—both members of Spooner and Garbage. The trio play occasional shows as part of The Know-it-All Boyfriends. Johnston’s ninth album, Back on the Road to You, was released on 2022.

Anthony Gomes @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Toronto guitarist Anthony Gomes electrifies blues and rock at a 21st century crossroads of his own. “I’ve learned how to embrace my voice as a guitarist and as a singer,” Gomes says. “I understand who I am, and I use my strengths to my advantage. I have a blues soul and a rock and roll heart. I love to jump back and forth between both with a modern-day approach. When I play rock, it’s got a little more dust on it.”

Sunday, Dec. 14

Milwaukee Ballet – The Nutcracker @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, through Dec. 26

The Nutcracker 2025 - Promo Trailer

This new show represents choreographer Michael Pink’s lifetime of dance theater-making. It’s not a string of dance numbers. John Schneider’s review sums up, I believe what makes Milwaukee Ballet’s production stand out in the ballet world is that it presents the entire organization, from the children taking ballet classes through the seasoned leading artists, as a community of artists. There’s no showing off. It’s not about stars. Everyone stays in character. When the audience applauds the feats, they never break. They hold fast to the story. Everything is beautifully acted and the choreography is perfectly executed.

Monday, Dec. 15

Chris Isaak - Greetings from Milwaukee... @ The Riverside Theater, 7:30 p.m.

"Almost Christmas" by Chris Isaak

In 2000, musician Chris Isaak was playing a show in Seattle. That same night a male Northern fur seal pup was born at the nearby Seattle Aquarium. Since it was the night of Isaak’s concert, the pup was named for the singer. Isaak’s MIA Showtime series (2001-‘04) featured a mermaidlike character who served as Isaak’s voice of reason.

But enough with the aquatic trivia. Isaak’s unapologetic retro sound and image points back to icons like Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Ricky Nelson. But hits like “Wicked Game” and “Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing” are pure noir, if perhaps winking at the camera.

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Advance Base w/ Greg Jamie and *1996* @ Cactus Club, 6:30 p.m.

Advance Base

Advance Base is the melancholic soft rock recording project of Chicago singer/songwriter Owen Ashworth (formerly of Casiotone for the Painfully Alone). Using a two-handed arsenal of electric piano, Omnichord, samplers, effect pedals and drum machines, Ashworth builds minimalist, heavy-hearted and nostalgia-obsessed ballads around his conversational baritone. *1996* is the recording project of Milwaukee-based artist Nicholas Ryan Abel.

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Swing Jazz Wednesday: The Flood @ The Argo, 7 p.m.

"Milwaukee Minute" by The Flood

Swing Jazz Wednesday at The Argo, a new weekly tradition bringing live swing to Milwaukee's North Shore — one band, one night, every Wednesday.

The Flood serves up Americana featuring rockabilly, early jazz, classic country and folk. Swing Jazz Wednesdays are casual, welcoming, and all about the music.