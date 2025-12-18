This Week in MKE Music: Dec. 18-24, 2025

Haunted Holidays at The Rave, Creepfunk Christmas at Vivarium, MiNei Monique and Eric Blowtorch - Snow Park Jam at The Uptowner, The Sleighriders annual show at Shank Hall and The Commercialists play the music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Turner Hall Ballroom and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Dec. 18

Haunted Holidays @ The Rave, also Saturday and Sunday

As the saying goes, “If The Rave/Eagles Club could talk…” Built in 1926, it has been hosting live music since 1939, the popular Haunted Holidays tour the perfect mix of Christmas cheer and Halloween chills, all inside one of Milwaukee’s familiar landmarks. Guests can wander through nearly the entire building—including areas that are normally closed to the public, like the legendary “haunted” pool.

Haunted? You be the judge.

On Jan. 23, 1959, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper and Dion & The Belmonts started their 24 date “Winter Dance Party” tour at The Eagles Ballroom. Approximately 6,000 fans were in attendance.

Twelve days later, the headline acts died in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa. A memorial of the musicians who died is on display in the upper level of The Rave and includes photos, fliers and the original review from the Milwaukee Sentinel.

Soon after the plane crash strange sightings started to be seen at the Eagles Ballroom. Musicians reported seeing what looked like a man watching their sound checks and creeping in and out of shadows inside the venue.

Friday, Dec. 19

Alicia Rytlewski and Mark Waldoch @ Boone & Crockett, 6 p.m.

Find the holidays unbearable? Billed as “Cocktail Partners – A Loungey Jazz Standards Duo,” Alicia Rytlewski and Mark Waldoch provide holiday cheer with this “happier hour holiday show.”

Superglue - Release Show w/ Shoobie, Mourning Star and Courtesy @ Catus Club, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Cactus Club Superglue Superglue

Superglue celebrates the release of their EP The Factory with Oshkosh garage rockers Shoobie, Chicago’s alt-rock Mourning Star and Milwaukee punk rockers Courtesy.

Steez - Creepfunk Christmas w/ Hot Like Mars @ Vivarium, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Steez - steezcreepfunk.com Steez Steez

Creepfunk Christmas is an annual tradition born on Milwaukee’s East Side. Featuring Madison’s disco-fanged groove institution Steez, expect funky versions of holiday classics, swinging hips and plenty of chances to smooch under the mistletoe. Who knows, Santa may even come down the chimney. With very special guest Hot Like Mars bringing the heat from Chicago.

The Westerlees @ Nashville North, 8 p.m.

× “Rosetta” by The Westerlees

Exasperated by the narrow lanes of musical genres, western swing might be the ultimate melting pot. The Westerlees swing band plays rare and popular tunes from the 1920-‘40s. Selections from the legendary Light Crust Doughboys, Milton Brown and Bob Wills are performed with levity and humor. Swing-era standards are arranged for maximum danceability. The Westerlees’ original tunes also capture the drollery of western swing.

Saturday, Dec. 20

MiNei Monique and Eric Blowtorch - Snow Park Jam @ The Uptowner, 4 p.m.

× Expand Photo by TW Hansen MiNei Monique and Eric Blowtorch MiNei Monique and Eric Blowtorch

Hot on the heels of his recent Lincoln Arcade Singers release, Eric Blowtorch joins forces with MiNei Monique for this afternoon concert at Milwaukee’s charm school, home of the beautiful people and longest-running tavern in a city that knows about taverns.

A Milwaukee Hardcore Toy Drive @ X-Ray Arcade, 4 p.m.

× Expand Photo via At the Bottom of the Great Lakes - Bandcamp At the Bottom of the Great Lakes At the Bottom of the Great Lakes

Nine high energy bands—hardcore, straight edge, metalcore and power violence—from Wisconsin and Illinois join together for a good cause. This mega-lineup of Enervate, See No Evil, Si Dios Quiere, Spent Case, Innervision, Survival Tactic, Xnullifyx, At the Bottom of the Great Lakes and Sublet also serves as a toy drive. Donations request: no toys featuring violence, horror or religious themes. More info here https://xrayarcade.com/calendar/2025/12/20/toydrive

Sunday, Dec. 21

Queen Quail w/ Henry Geraghty @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

× “Southside” by Queen Quail

Queen Quail is the project of Berlin-based songwriter Kirstin Edwards. Raised in Milwaukee she grew up playing cello and guitar, with the constant presence of Lake Michigan shaping her layered, intimate sound. Her music has taken root in both Berlin’s indie scene and the DIY traditions of the American Midwest.

Monday, Dec. 22

The Sleighriders @ Shank Hall, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via the Sleighriders Sleighriders Sleighriders

Forty of the most experienced musicians of the Milwaukee music scene join together again for the annual Sleighriders show and charity auction. The musicians join forces in one gigantic rocking band. The special holiday event is a true Milwaukee tradition. For over 30 years now the band has donated their time and talents for charity. This year is no exception as the event benefits Variety of Wisconsin helping disabled children.

Tuesday, Dec. 23

The Commercialists play the music of A Charlie Brown Christmas @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

The Vince Guaraldi Trio’s 1964 soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas is a holiday classic. Likewise, The Commercialists play the music of A Charlie Brown Christmas has become a tradition with the Milwaukee trio Anthony Deutsch (piano and voice), Clay Schaub (bass) and Patrick Morrow (drums) reviving the jazz arrangements of the familiar tunes. Two performances, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 24