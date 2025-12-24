This Week in MKE Music: Dec. 24-31, 2025

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts w/ Ian Olvera; Lovanova w/ Van Jaeger; Vocokesh w/ Boy Dirt Car, Drekka and Illusion of Safety and Sean Hendley; Telethon w/ Devon Kay and the Solutions and Teenage Ice and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’ @ The Pabst Theater, Noon and 4:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Cast of A Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Rep MilwaukeeRepertory Theater presents A Christmas Carolin the Pabst Theater, November 25–December 24, 2025. Pictured:The Cast of A Christmas Carol.

It’s closing night for Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer Scrooge. The name instantly conures up meanness, nastiness and “Bah! Humbug(ness).” When Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol in 1843, he was following a Victorian holiday tradition that many enjoyed at that time of year: A ghost story! And this ghost story has four, count ‘em four, ghosts. And what a tale it tells.

In the Milwaukee Rep’s highly entertaining 50th anniversary production of the Christmas classic, those supernatural spirits lift our own spirits and just in time for the holiday season. As adapted and smartly directed by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, this Carol is a joyful, musical celebration, including those ghosts.

Thursday, Dec. 25

× “Silver Bells” by The Ghostly Trio

Friday, Dec. 26

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts w/ Ian Olvera @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Heavy Metal” by Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts

Rockford, Illinois-based Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts’ music draws from the prime years of Western-influenced rock music and ‘60s soul, claiming influences as diverse as Otis Redding’s classic sound and Jellyfish’s cult power pop recordings. For Nielsen, music is the family business. No stranger to Milwaukee, he moonlights with wife Kelly Steward, brother Daxx and dad Rick in The Nielsen Trust. His grandfather, Ralph Nielsen, had a recording career and owned a music store in Rockford, IL, where Miles’ dad learned a trick or two about being in a band.

Another graduate of the legendary Fox Valley scene, opener Ian Olvera keeps busy, from his recent work on Ladybird’s album Clementine to touring as Lucinda Williams’ sound tech—a solo set at Bremen Café a few years back proved he’s a musical Swiss Army Knife.

Saturday, Dec. 27

Lovanova w/ Van Jaeger @ Nashville North, 8 p.m.

× “Da Crusher” by Lovanova

Paul Kneevers’ resume as a musician, producer and engineer is a lengthy one that includes: Junk Fud, Lupinare, Cornerstone Studio, Kneever-Kneerverland, Fabulon Triptometer, Paul Cebar and The Milwaukeeans. Piloting Hammond organ and synthesizers, Kneevers returns with the grove-jazz-prog sounds of Lova Nova. Expect new material and twisted cover versions.

Vocokesh w/ Boy Dirt Car, Drekka and Illusion of Safety and Sean Hendley @ MKE Ultra, 6:30 p.m.

This evening of easy listening is being billed as dedicated to the memory of Steve Whalen. The songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who died last summer was an integral part of Milwaukee music scene and was a member of Boy Dirt Car.

Whalen’s final collaboration with Boy Dirt Car, “Crime Boss,” was released in July https://boydirtcar.bandcamp.com/album/crime-boss

Vocokesh’s Richard Franecki tangled discography mingles with space rock legends F/i. Under Franecki’s watch, improvisation is the key—a sound that unfolds as it builds that is not to be confused with “jamming.”

Sunday, Dec. 28

Will Branch @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 11 a.m.

× Expand Photo via Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Will Branch - Fox and Branch Will Branch

Best known as half the duo Fox & Branch, Will branch goes solo for this early show. Expect a mix of family-friendly folk, old-timey and original songs.

Monday, Dec. 29

Spafford @ Vivarium, 6 p.m. (also Tuesday and Wednesday)

× “Sweet” by Spafford

Jam band Spafford returns to Vivarium—“Sweet” was recorded last December at the venue—for a three-night event that conclude on New Year’s Eve. Monday’s show has Squeaky Feet opening and on Tuesday it is Modern Joey.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Telethon w/ Devon Kay and the Solutions and Teenage Ice Age, 6:30 p.m.

× “Christmas Boring” by Devon Kay & the Solutions

Need a warmup to kick 2025 out the door? Milwaukee’s Telethon and Teenage Ice Age bring the power pop and Chicago’s Devon Kay & the Solutions provide ska energy.

Wednesday, Dec. 31