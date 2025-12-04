This Week in MKE Music: Dec. 4-10, 2025

Combustor in West Allis, The Argo’s grand opening in Whitefish Bay, Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside, and Jon Spencer - Shake Em' On Down Tour at Turner Hall, The Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra, Driveway Thriftdwellers Album Release, Davina and the Vagabonds and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Cedric Burnside

Thursday, Dec. 4

Combustor @ Ope! Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.

Tron Jovi (Martin Defatte) and Combustor: Clancy Carroll, Marc Graves, Bobby Mitchell

Punk rock invades West Allis!!

Well, the punks are old guard Milwaukee music veterans, and the venue is a family friendly “community hub for live tunes, trivia brawls, and doggo hangs, all while keepin’ that gritty, ‘dontcha know’ spirit alive.”

In 2023 Combustor released a self-titled album, a hard rocking effort by veterans of Milwaukee’s ‘70s-‘80s punk scene. A year later, six tracks dramatically reimagined by Milwaukee producer Martin Defatte (aka Tron Jovi) have been issued as Bent & Snapped: Tron Jovi Remixes.

Rhett Miller w/ Anna Daley Young @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

Rhett Miller

The tenth solo album from Rhett Miller, A Lifetime of Riding by Night is a study in surrender. Days before undergoing potentially damaging surgery on his vocal cords, the Texas-born singer/songwriter headed into the studio with his Old 97’s bandmate Murry Hammond and recorded a batch of songs, then handed them off for Hammond to complete as he recovered.

Threaded with his lived-in reflection on mortality and love in all forms, the album contains some of Miller’s most unguarded material yet.

Friday, Dec. 5

Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside, and Jon Spencer

Shake Em' On Down Tour @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

× “Skinny Woman” by Cedric Burnside

Grammy-nominated artist Samantha Fish, known for her exceptional guitar skills and captivating vocals, has made a significant mark on the blues scene, earning critical acclaim. With The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Boss Hog and Pussy Galore, Jon Spencer has continued to reanimate the Frankenstein-experiment of lo-fi, blues, punk and garage stylings. Grammy Award winning multi-instrumentalist Cedric Burnside, the grandson of the legendary R.L. Burnside, brings a deep-rooted Mississippi heritage to the stage. As a teenager Cedric toured as a drummer with his grandfather, while Spencer’s Blues Explosion backed the elder Burnside on the album A Ass Pocket of Whiskey.

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Davina and the Vagabonds

Davina Sowers and the Vagabonds bring high-energy live shows, level A musicianship, sharp-dressed professionalism, and Sowers’ commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, Sowers overcame early dalliances with classical piano and guitar. She developed a heavy drug habit in high school, which morphed into heroin dependency, left her homeless, sent her in and out of jail, and brought on all manner of trouble. Kicking dope on the streets, she “got clean, started the band, and worked [her] ass off every day since.”

Saturday, Dec. 6

The Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra @ Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, (2366 N. 80th St.), 7 p.m.

Also, Sunday @ Plymouth Church UCC (2717 E. Hampshire St.), 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra in 2017

In Milwaukee, only one musical ensemble and performing arts group can claim a history as long as 125 years. This month, Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra continues its birthday celebration with a pair of concerts.

“An orchestra that has played for 125 years is not just an institution, it is a community,” conductor Rene Izsquierdo says. “It is the story of the people who kept showing up, week after week, to make music together. I am grateful to be one small part of that lineage.”

For more information, visit https://www.milwaukeemandolinorchestra.org/

X-Ray

Samiam w/ Avenues and Hello Face @ X-Ray Arcade, 7:30 p.m.

× “Lake Speed” Samiam

At it since 1988, with multiple lineup juggles, Berkely punks Samiam take the stage with Milwaukee punks Avenues—their song “Hold Me” was featured on the MTV reality series “The Real World: St. Thomas” in 2012, and Hello, Face whose 2024 album Why the Long Phase collected a batch of thoughtful songs that could be journal entries.

Driveway Thriftdwellers Album Release w/ Joseph Huber Band @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

Driveway Thriftdwellers

Spanking telecasters and keening pedal steel guitars characterize Driveway Thriftdwellers’ latest album, the Bakersfield country inspired Hi Top Van. Lyrically there’s plenty mentions of motorvatin’ (“Girl With a CDL” and “Ballin’ the Jack”), sense of place—Baltimore and San Rafael get namechecked. “Happy Place” whisks by at a bluegrass pace, “If Daddy’s Gonna Drink, Mama’s Gonna Dance” reeks of vintage country and mentions songwriter Derek Pritzl, “Thinking About Not Thinking About You” is a shuffle that lyrically splits the difference between Willie Neson and Nick Lowe; the DTs even lean into Springsteen via the occasional sax solo and organ riffs.

But it is the songs that are left turns here that grab the listener’s ear. “Dance With You” opens with a starkly familiar beatbox before soaring into pop stratosphere, while “7 & 7” finishes the album with a brilliant, moody throb—if this is country, I’m Sam & Dave. Is it a minimalist afterthought or the shape of things to come?

Goran & Morgan (The Gufs) w/ Brian Vander Ark (The Verve Pipe) @ The Argo, 8 p.m.

× “Smile” by The Gufs

Andrew J. Coate describes the aesthetic of the refurbished theater as “Art Deco meets Mid Century Modern meets Midwest Cozy … plus a little weird.” The historic Fox Bay Theater ended up being the perfect site for The Argo’s concept, formerly operating as a cinema-grill until its abrupt post-Covid closure in Fall 2020. The Whitefish Bay music destination is now open.

Adam Powers, CEO of The Argo demystifies the name. From the venue’s website: The Meaning Behind “The Argo” “The Argo isn’t just a name; it’s a promise. My family’s R-GO was a vessel for connection. When we couldn’t bring the boat home, we decided to build a new vessel on land—one that invites the whole community aboard.” Read the Shepherd Express inside story on The Argo here

Sunday, Dec. 7

WMSE’s Big Band Grandstand Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, December 7th at 4 p.m.

Now in its 11th year, WMSE’s Big Band Grandstand has become a holiday tradition, presented annually by Bob and Jenny Hillis in honor of Bob and Genie Friedman, this event offers something special for music lovers of all ages.

The celebration begins with a DJ set from WMSE’s Dewey Gill, setting the tone for an extraordinary evening. Headliner Gunhild Carling—the multitalented virtuoso known for her mastery of the trombone, trumpet, bagpipes, recorder and strings—takes the stage with her big band in full swing, Carling delivers a performance that seamlessly blends instrumentals, vocals, and even tap dance into an electrifying showcase.

11th Annual Larry Penn Tribute Concert @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 6 p.m.

Larry Pen

Guy Kaplan, Mark Dvorak, Lil Rev, Tom & Barb Webber, Patty & Craig and more pay tribute to Larry Penn, who was truly one of America's greatest unsung folk heroes. Pete Seeger said, “Larry's songs were just as good as anything Woody Guthrie ever wrote.”

The annual tribute in song and story marks the 11th annual tribute to a man who wrote songs about justice, working class struggle, kids songs, The Great Lakes, trucking, trains, love and more.

Monday, Dec. 8

Coffeehouse Christmas: Folk Favorites @ Sunset Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. (also Tuesday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.)

Favorite acoustic artists like James Taylor, Jim Croce, Joni Mitchell and Peter, Paul, and Mary, and some winter and Christmas classics are the setlist to kick off the holiday season in style. Take a break from the usual December craziness with a show that turns down the volume—and your blood pressure.

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Bluegrass Whatevers @ Nashville North,

Check out Nashville North, Best of Milwaukee’s winner for Best Country Bar for live bluegrass music every Tuesday with members of Chicken Wire Empire and The Milbillies and a rotating cast of the Midwest's finest bluegrass musicians.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

The Bug Club w/ Star Jelly @ Cactus Club, 6:30 p.m.

× “Lonsdale Slipons” by The Bug Club

The way you’re saying it, “prolific” isn’t the right word for The Bug Club, say it with the trademark Welsh lilt and pay due homage to this band’s origins in the renowned hit factory of Caldicot, South Wales. The group has released 10 singles, two albums, two EPs, three things nobody knew how to describe, and an album under a different band’s name, all since 2021, and while playing 200+ gigs a year.

Openers, Milwaukee’s Star Jelly (FKA Delicious Monsters) is the freshly christened band in town drawing energy from punk and dosed with the musicality of New Wave.