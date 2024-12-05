This Week in MKE Music: Dec. 5-11, 2024

Jamie Breiwick Quartet, Bill Camplin, The Thing, a benefit for Cara Corder, the annual Sleighriders benefit, a Team Bryce fundraiser, the Larry Penn tribute and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, December 5

Jamie Breiwick Quartet @ The Estate, 7 p.m.

Trumpeter Jamie Breiwick, with Dustin Laurenzi (tenor saxophone), Tim Ipsen (bass) and drummer Andrew Green return to the Jazz Estate, the venue where they recorded their 2013 live album. Tradition meets modern expression, with powerful compositions and improvisation that push the boundaries of jazz.

Friday, December 6

Holiday Hooey @ Irish Cultural & Heritage Center, 6:30 p.m.

The Irish Cultural & Heritage Center in downtown Milwaukee is having a hooley (Irish for a lively party with music and dancing)! Live music by Celtic duo Frogwater, holiday drink specials, Celtic shopping, a live reading of The Night Before Christmas (A Visit From St. Nicholas), sub sandwiches, and plenty of craic (that's Irish for "good times").

Bill Camplin Band @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

Performing solo, doubled over his Martin dreadnought guitar, Bill Camplin is almost oblivious to an audience. With his favored dropped tunings, the strings resonate the hollow body and merge with the player. If you are tuned in, the communication is immediate. Tonight, witness a rare performance of Camplin with a full band. (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/bill-camplin-returns-to-linnemans)

The Thing w/ Chapped Lips and North Warren @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

Kicking off their Summerfest set in a drizzle, by the time NYC’s The Thing finished the humid weather had turned to merely overcast. None of that fazed the young quartet who hit the ground running and blazed through a set of dirty ass rock and roll. With a look circa 1975 and playing vintage gear to match they moved from heavy riff rockers to mid-tempo proto stoner jams to freakout raveups. (shepherdexpress.com/music/concert-reviews/the-thing-summerfest-generac-power-stage)

Saturday, December 7

Carafest – Power of Dusk w/ Sex Scenes, Diamond Life, No Motel, World in Action and Destros @ Promises, 9 p.m.

Early on the morning of Saturday, October 26, Cara Corder was the victim of a tragic hit-and-run while crossing Kinnickinnic Avenue. Two cars, recklessly racing, struck her, causing serious injuries. Both vehicles fled the scene.

Six bands rally to assist Corder, who faces a difficult road to recovery, with medical expenses and time away from her art and work adding financial strain. support to cover her hospital bills, rehabilitation costs, and essential living expenses as she works to heal. Gofundme link here: gofundme.com/f/help-cara-corder-recover-from-a-tragic-hitandrun.

Season for a Smile: Team Bryce Foundation Fundraiser @ Anodyne Walker's Point, 6 p.m.

The Team Bryce Foundation is throwing an all ages all abilities album release party fundraiser celebrating the release of the Season for a Smile Volume2.

Five bands featured on the album as well as some from the first album will be performing live sets featuring songs from the album and songs from their own records and recordings. Bands include: Radiation, The Quilz, Squirrel, Kat and The Hurricane and Elephonic.

The Flamenco Nutcracker @ South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Flamenco Nutcracker returns to the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center for its fifth year. Experience the passion of flamenco with an international cast of musicians and dancers visiting Milwaukee for this onetime event. Latin grammy nominated guitarist Andrés Vadin of Havana, Cuba will be joined by grammy award winning percussionist Diego Alvarez of Venezuela and gypsy flamenco singer José Cortés. Internationally renowned dancer and choreographer, Manuel Gutierrez of Córdoba, Spain returns in the role of the Matador Prince; the family friendly performance directed by Kerensa DeMars.

Sunday, December 8

WMSE’s 10th Annual Big Band Grandstand @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 4 p.m.

The evening will commence with a special DJ set by WMSE’s Dewey Gill, followed by Gunhild Carling, the virtuoso known for her trombone, bagpipes, trumpet, recorder and string instrument mastery. Carling, with her big band accompaniment, showcases her musical prowess, combining multiple instruments within a single song, all while effortlessly transitioning into tap dance and vocals.

11th annual Larry Penn Tribute Concert w/ Lil Rev, Brett Kemnitz, Bill Camplin, Will Branch, Bob & Diana Suckiel and John Stano @ Anodyne Walker's Point, 5 p.m.

Larry Penn was best known in his home state, Wisconsin, but as organizer Lil Rev says, “Every now and then when I’m playing in a working-class town, someone will surprise me by remembering Larry. His music is so memorable and so important to the American experience.” Rev adds that Penn’s day job driving trucks across the U.S. helped him “put his finger on the pulse of society—he put his observations into words with the simplicity of Hank Williams.” (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/larry-penns-working-class-life-and-songs)

Monday, December 9

The Annual Sleighriders Show and Charity Auction @ Shank Hall, 7 p.m.

Forty of the best, most experienced musicians of the Milwaukee music scene join together again for the annual Sleighriders show and charity auction.

These musicians join forces in one gigantic rockin’ band. It’s a very special holiday event that you don't want to miss and a true Milwaukee tradition. For over 30 years now the band has donated their time and talents for charity. This year is no exception as they sponsor Variety of Wisconsin helping disabled children.

Wednesday, December. 11

Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol @ Pabst Theater

In less than 100 pages, Charles Dickens wrote one of the most enduring literary works of the 19th or any other recent century. A Christmas Carol has become essential to the holiday season, familiar to millions who have never read it thanks to countless adaptations for stage and screen. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater first produced A Christmas Carol in 1976, and it quickly joined ranks with “The Hallelujah Chorus” and The Nutcracker as a beloved performance of the season. It returns to the Pabst Theater for its 49th year. Through Dec. 24.