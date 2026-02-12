This Week in MKE Music: Feb. 13-18, 2026

All Messed Up XIV, The R&B Cadets return, Avant Garden of Love (2nd Edition), Willy Porter - Humans In a Room Quartet, BLAX - Omnipotent Methodology album release bash and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music

× “Interpretation of Dreams” by BLAX

Thursday, Feb. 12

Krooked (Release Show) w/ Keep, Muzzle and Reality Control @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “No One Left” by Krooked

Kick off the weekend loudly with Krooked’s Still Pissed EP release show, including fellow hardcore denizens Keep, Muzzle and Reality Control.

Friday, Feb. 13

All Messed Up XIV @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m. (also Saturday)

Back in November, a random drawing determined the bands, then came the name choices and the collaborations. Finally, here is the two-night petri dish of bands that were created for this event. A sampling of the artists includes Top Half Fish, The Schlitz Itch, Gassy Charlie and the Crabby Trapezoid, Jenna St. Quoi, Bev the Giant Wrench and Cannibal Sand Witches. Full lineup here linnemans.com/event/all-messed-up-14-night-1-milwaukees-annual-randomized-musical-experiment-february-13-2026/

Avant Garden of Love (2nd Edition) @ Jan Serr Studio, 7:30 p.m. (also Saturday)

× Expand Photo by Luke Batten and Jonathan Sadler Corey Dargel Corey Dargel

The keynote is the world premiere of Cory Dargel’s true love not pretend, generated in part by Chatbots. As he explains, he used AI to generate “scripts for me to rehearse telling someone I love them for the first time. It often told me to watch out for fake love and partners who were not truly invested.”

“Avant-Garden of Love” will also include a five-minute edit of Norman McLaren’s 1935 surrealist silent film, “Camera Makes Whoopee,” accompanied by Present Music’s rendition of Philip Glass’ “Modern Love Waltz.”

There will be an audience participation segment augmented by Quasimondo Physical Theatre members in a Dada-inspired performance called “Make a Salad.” And there will be Present Music’s take on Steve Reich’s 2009 Pulitzer-winning Double Sextet, during which the ensemble will perform alongside their own recording of the Sextet, designed, Present Music’s Eric Segnitz explains, to “blur the line between human and machine” as the live musicians interact with their recorded selves “in a rhymical way.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Willy Porter’s Annual Benefit Concert for Advocates of Ozaukee featuring Humans In a Room Quartet @ Cedarburg Cultural Center,

× “I Will Reach” by Willy Porter from Humans In A Room

Willy Porter’s Humans in A Room Quartet (Mai Bloomfield, Carmen Nickerson, Ryan J. Pearl and engineer Ehren Tresner) presents an immersive evening of music in this annual benefit for Advocates of Ozaukee County.

Saturday, Feb. 14

The R&B Cadets @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Francis Ford - Facebook R&B Cadets R&B Cadets

Some things, it seems, you can count on.

The R&B Cadets played their first gig shortly after New Year’s in 1980 and their last in the summer of ‘86. In that time they got a lot of folks out on the dance floor, playing a distinctive mix of deep soul cuts from Paul Cebar’s massive record collection and some sparkling originals, written by John Sieger, often in tandem with Michael Feldman, a friend and now longtime host of Public Radio’s “Whad’ya Know?”

Splitting lead duties with Sieger and Cebar was the lovely chanteuse, Robin Pluer. Owner of one the lovelier voices heard in the Midwest, Pluer was a dollop of sweetness at the top of the band’s deep range. Rounding out the lineup was Mike Sieger, John’s brother and vocal doppelganger, who played bass. Original drummer Cy Costabile was later replaced by Bobby Schneider and the saxophonist Juli Wood was replaced by keyboard/sax man Bob Jennings.

February 14 at 7:30 PM

Wish You Were Floyd- Pink Floyd Tribute @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

From the wildly imaginative arch-art-pop songs of Syd Barrett to the eternal chart-riding album Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd came to define what we know as album rock. While the band will never perform together again, here is the next best thing.

Wish You were Floyd delivers a critically acclaimed, tribute experience, faithfully and expertly reproducing the timeless musical soundscapes of Pink Floyd, with entirely live music and vocals.

Sunday, Feb. 15

BLAX - Omnipotent Methodology Album Release @ The Cooperage, 7 P.M.

× “Oneirology” by BLAX

BLAX celebrates two milestones in one night—the release of his album Omnipotent Methodology and his birthday. After 20+ years in underground conscious hip-hop, BLAX brings his most refined work yet--closing the night with a full performance of Omnipotent Methodology—jazz-influenced conscious hip-hop in the tradition of MF DOOM and J Dilla.

This is also a showcase of Milwaukee’s dynamic voices across the sonic spectrum. From trip-hop energy to prog rock experimentation and hip-hop craftsmanship to R&B soul, this night represents the eclectic creative community BLAX has built around God Degree Media.

Other artists include Modern Tigers (prog rock), Dana Coppa & Mike DNA (hip-hop), Youth Energy (punk rock), Je’Love (hip-hop/R&B) and They Want Blood (trip-hop), DJ Bucky Luger and lights by Rare Visions.

Circa ’79 – Stupid Cupid Day on the Morrow @ Lion’s Tale Brewery, 3 p.m.

Love lost, love found, love missed by a mile—whether you choose to celebrate or bemoan the holiday named for a saint that just happens to be sell boatloads of chocolate and mawkish cards, Circa ’79 has a matinee show reviving the songs of The Police, Squeeze, Talking Heads, The Cure and more.

Monday, Feb. 16

Open Mic w/ Parker Schultz of Social Cig @ Bremen Café, 10 p.m.

Social Cig’s Parker Schultz hosts the open mic for music at 10 p.m. Comedy open mic kicks off at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Bluegrass Whatevers feat. Ben Majeska @ Nashville North, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Rae Marie via Ben Majeska Music - Facebook Ben Majeska

Word is this will be the last of the regular Tuesday Bluegrass Whatevers show at Nashville North. The residency brought together some of the area’s finest bluegrass, and whatever, musicians in an informal setting. Here is hoping Joe Wais and crew will be able to find another venue—this was a great run. In the meantime, here is one last chance to break up the week with some energetic music on an early night.

Sweet Sheiks Mardi Gras @ Transfer Pizzeria Café, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Transfer Pizzeria Café Sweet Sheiks Sweet Skeiks

It’s Fat Tuesday and Transfer is celebrating with the swingin’ stylin’s of the Sweet Shieks, who will indulge listeners with New Orleans classics rendered with 1930s sensibilities. Sweet Sheiks is Jen Lauren on vocals, guitar, and musical saw, Aaron Johnson on tuba, Patrick Brenner on banjo and Jay Allison on trombone.

Tuesday Night Jazz: Third Coast Swing w/ Mil Town Flamingos @ Falcon Bowl, 7 p.m.

The Mil Town Flamingos are a group of Milwaukee musicians re-creating the hard swinging sound of Earl Bostic. The Falcon Hall offers plenty of room for dancers and The Falcon Bowl’s history is a notable piece of Riverwest’s puzzle.

Built in 1882, the Falcon Bowl was sold in 2021 to the non-profit Riverwest Investment Cooperative. Lyn Okopinski’s husband began running the place almost 40 years ago and she retired in June of ’22. New ownership has continued the tradition of being more than a corner tavern—the space includes bowling in the basement and plays host to a wide variety of live music in the spacious hall and cozy Falcon Nest.

The Wombats: Oh! The Ocean Tour w/ Cigarettes @ Sunset @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group The Wombats The Wombats

Oh! The Ocean, The Wombats’ sixth album—and their most sonically adventurous has sophisticated, ahead-of-the-curve grooves (the richness of Death Cab for Cutie combined with the adventuring mindset of St Vincent and Tame Impala) and the sort of confessional emotional honesty that has made the Liverpool band’s music as cathartic and relatable to their growing young fanbase as it is catchy and playful.

From behind the band’s deceptively cuddly façade, Matthew Murphy has sung openly about his anxiety, depression, marital issues and addictions (he’s now “sober as hell”); here, he lays bare his social discomfort, internal strife, compulsive behaviors and the dilemmas and tribulations of life in his adopted Los Angeles.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Swing Jazz Wednesday - The Flood @ The Argo, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Promotional image via The Argo The Flood The Flood

Part of the Swing Jazz Wednesdays collection, The Flood brings vintage heat to the North Shore's newest live music space. The Flood serves up Americana featuring rockabilly, early jazz, classic country and folk.

Note: $1 from every ticandwellbeing.

Swing Jazz Wednesdays are casual, welcoming, and all about the music. Come as you are, grab a seat and listen, or dance the night away.