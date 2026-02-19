This Week in MKE Music: Feb. 19-25, 2026

Sun Ra – American Master, Marcya Daneille’s Billie Holiday Tribute, The Effigies, Mama Tried, The Sound of Gospel, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Sun Ra: Do The Impossible - American Masters

Thursday, Feb. 19

Waterspouts w/ Startographers, & nim (Japan) @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8:30 p.m.

× “Knives and Trifles” by nim

Kick off the weekend with a mix of genres and locales. Milwaukee’s Waterspouts play alt-country, Startographers bring alt-rock shoegaze from Austin, TX and Nim brings emo from Kyoto, Japan.

Friday, Feb. 20

Marcya Daneille - “Cafe Society: A Tribute to Billie Holiday” @ Story Hill Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marcya Danielle Marcya Danielle Marcya Danielle

“Billie Holiday sang her life every time she performed or recorded,” says Marcya Daneille. “Cafe Society was the first integrated jazz club in New York City. I wanted to create a space infused with the energy I imagine the original club to have had—intimate, raw, and full of emotion.”

The intimate evening will bring the “Lady Day” sound and spirit to life with songs “God Bless the Child,” “Lady Sings the Blues” and more. She will be accompanied by a premier ensemble—Sam Belton (drums), Clay Schaub (bass), Jamil Shaw (saxophone), and Jerry Weitzer (piano). Link to tickets here https://www.marcyadaneille.com/shows

“Sun Ra: Do The Impossible, American Masters” – WMVT-PBS, 9 p.m.

× Sun Ra's profound impact on Arkestra members | American Masters | PBS

“He’s someone who made his life into a work of art,” says Brent Hayes Edwards of Sun Ra. “You think you know where things stand, you think you know what the issues are, and then someone comes in who changes the frame of refence entirely.”

The lucky few who caught Sun Ra’s Arkestra at Milwaukee music club The Starship or The Jazz Gallery have vivid memories—like writer Kevin Lynch. Even more of us were lucky enough to see the Sun Ra Arkestra in Cathedral Square Park with Violent Femmes’ Brian Ritchie’s band and locals Liquid Pink opening a Bastille Days extravaganza.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Bandleader and philosopher Sun Ra has been recognized, lionized and idolized but has he ever truly been understood? His recorded discography is daunting, built upon self-released albums; art galleries have dedicated exhibitions to him. While this documentary may just scratch the surface, it is a chance to learn about an American genius.

The Effigies w/ Poison Hand and The Mighty Deerlick @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “Haunted Town” by The Effigies

Chicago punk legends The Effigies have been around for 45 years and are a template for resiliency. While the band broke up several times, frontman John Kezdy remained throughout. In 2023 Kezdy tragically died in a bicycle accident (he also was shot in the 2022 Highland Park July 4 mass shooting).

The Effigies 2024 album Burned, is their final recordings with Kezdy. Four years previous bassist Paul Zamost and drummer Steve Economou began work on the album. Recruiting new front man Geoff Sabin, the band began playing live dates in 2024 played Milwaukee twice—at Last Rites and also Miller High Life Theatre opening for the Black Crowes. It seems before those dates, you had to have been at Café Voltaire in 1986 to catch them in town.

Flat Out Friday and Mama Tried Motorcyle Show @ Eagles Ballroom – through Sunday

×

The annual three-day celebration of all things motorcycle kicks off with indoor flat track racing at Fiserv Forum on a track made sticky with Dr. Pepper. The event indiscriminately encompasses free range motorcycle culture and the stories behind the bikes and the riders.

More info https://mamatriedshow.com/pages/tickets

Saturday, Feb. 21

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group @ Kohler Memorial Theater (260 School St., Kohler), 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Michael Wilson - lylelovett.com Lyle Lovett Lyle Lovett

Singer, songwriter, and storyteller Lyle Lovett’s career spans nearly four decades. A Texas native, Lovett blends country, jazz, folk, swing, blues and gospel into a sound that is uniquely his own. Since his 1986 debut, he has released 14 albums and earned accolades including the Americana Music Association’s Trailblazer Award and the title of Texas State Musician. Known for his dry wit, poetic lyricism and genre-defying artistry, Lovett remains one of America’s most distinctive and enduring musical voices.

Most often performing with his Large Band, this is a chance to catch a master in a scaled back setting, with a group that often includes legendary, Milwaukee-born bassist Leland Sklar.

Adam Greuel and the Space Burritos w/ Valley Fox @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Cactus Club Adam Greuel and the Space Burritos Adam Greuel and the Space Burritos

Best known for Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, singer-songwriter-guitarist Adam Gruel reconvenes his Space Burritos, a band that collects a handful of familiar faces from the local roots music scene, including Kenny Leiser (Joseph Huber Band, Wheelhouse), Andrew Koenig (Long Mama, Buffalo Gospel), Kevin Rowe (Fat Maw Rooney, Buffalo Gospel), Nick Lang (Long Mama, Buffalo Gospel), and Art Stevenson (Art Stevenson & Highwater).

NEEDTOBREATHE - The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour w/ Philip Bowen @ The Riverside Theater, 7:30 p.m.

× NEEDTOBREATHE - The Season of The Long Surrender

Despite a 20-year history filled with accolades, NEEDTOBREATHE approached their latest studio album with a renewed mindset as a band still feeling they have something to prove. Over the years, they’ve carved out a distinctive space across multiple genres, blending modern rock, purpose-driven soul and pop appeal into a rare and impressive track record.

Working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the band’s latest offering, Momma Loves Me, featuring The Red Clay Strays, continues this journey, diving into themes of personal struggle, redemption and resilience.

Sunday, Feb. 22

“The Sound of Gospel” @ Bradley Symphony Center, 3 p.m.

“The Sound of Gospel,” presented by 2nd Chance Outreach, is a vibrant celebration of gospel music's rich legacy. More than a concert, this dynamic stage production honors the historical journey of Black sacred music—from spirituals, hymns, and ring shouts to contemporary gospel and urban praise. Take a powerful musical and cultural journey that spans generations, weaving together the sounds of work songs, quartets, choirs and today’s modern expressions of faith. Joy, resilience, and spirit resonate throughout the performance.

Created in honor of Black History Month, “he Sound of Gospel”uplifts the stories and voices that have shaped a people and inspired a nation. Through music, movement, and celebration, this experience invites all to witness the heartbeat of a community whose song has never stopped.

Monday, Feb. 23

Socks in The Frying Pan @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “When I'm Gone” by Socks in the Frying Pan

Multi-award-winning trio from Ennis, County Clare, Ireland, Socks in the Frying Pan, was formed in 2014. With Aodan Coyne on guitar and lead vocals, Shane Hayes on accordion, and younger brother Fiachra Hayes on fiddle, the “Socks Sound” combines virtuosic musicianship with a burning passion for the music and tradition, pitch-perfect harmonies, and a big splash of quick wit and banter.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson @ Milwaukee Rep, through March 22

× First Look: “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”

August Wilson’s towering talent is most notable for The Pittsburgh Cycle, a series of ten plays. The Piano Lesson earned Wilson a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1989. This gripping story of family, legacy and the choices that define us is brought to life with rich storytelling and unforgettable characters.

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Community Preview Night @ Landmark Credit Union Live (1051 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.), 6:30 p.m.

× “Which Witch?” by The Steph Lippert Project

Milwaukee’s newest venue, the 4,500 capacity Landmark Credit Union Live opens the doors with local acts The Steph Lippert Project, Chicken Wire Empire, Vinyl Department and DJ Likewarm.

The Steel Wheels @ Vivarium, 7 p.m.

× “Go Back” by The Steel Wheels

After two decades on the road and nine studio albums, The Steel Wheels mark their 20th anniversary with a self-titled record that captures the band at a creative peak. Since their formation, the group—Trent Wagler (vocals, banjo, guitar), Eric Brubaker (fiddle), Jay Lapp (mandolin, guitar), Kevin Garcia (drums, percussion), and Jeremy Darrow (bass)—has grown from a harmony-driven acoustic ensemble into a dynamic folk rock band.