This Week in MKE Music: Feb. 26- March 4, 2026

A rare appearance by Book of Johns, Juli Wood Plays Monk, Robbie Gjersoe works overtime, Say She She, Jerry Grillo celebrates 82, Los Straitjackets and Deke Dickerson, Tango After Dark and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music

× “Miserlou” By Los Straitjackets W/ Deke Dickerson

Thursday, Feb. 26

On A Winter’s Night - Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, and Lucy Kaplansky @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

× “I Shall Be Released” - On A Winter's Night

In 1994, Christine Lavin gathered together the best and brightest singer-songwriters along with folk and Americana artists to showcase the music of the winter season on their now-classic record, On a Winter’s Night. Milwaukee expat Patty Larkin is joined by Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka and Lucy Kaplansky. Individually, these musicians have released dozens of recordings and toured steadily through the decades, with fond memories of their time together.

Red NOT Chili Peppers @ The Argo, 8 p.m.

Red NOT Chili Peppers pay tribute to the ultimate funk rock quartet: a band who has developed one of the largest die-hard followings in the world by transcending four decades of chart-topping success. With world-class musicians on the roster, the Red NOTS have stopped at nothing to develop the most accurate re-creation of the distinctive alternative funk rock sound pioneered by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Friday, Feb. 27

Robbie Gjersoe Day w/ The John Sieger Combo and The Moselys @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 7:30 p.m.

× “White Freight Liner Blues” by Robbie Gjersoe and The Flatlanders

Well, maybe not actually true but close enough. According to the fine print guitarist Robbie Gjersoe pulls double duty with The John Sieger Combo and The Moselys. The guitarist’s Milwaukee days included The Hip Waders and Paul Cebar and the Milwaukeeans before hitting the road to play with Jimmie Dale Gilmore and The Flatlanders among others, including Robbie Fulks. Songwriters John Sieger and Mike Fredrickson lead two of Milwaukee’s finest combos, which include some of the city’s stellar sidemen.

Juli Wood Plays Monk @ Blu, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Juli Wood Juli Wood Juli Wood

While her R&B Cadet bandmates are stuck playing a street-level gig across town, saxophonist-bandleader Juli Wood takes a tour of American genius Thelonious Monk’s catalog at Blu—located on The Pfister’s 23rd floor with a panoramic view of Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. Wood is joined by Russ Johnson, Matt Ferguson and David Bayles.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Say She She: Cut & Rewind Tour w/ Katzù Oso @ Vivarium, 7 p.m.

× “Cut & Rewind” by Say She She

There’s nothing more resonant than the human voice. It contains timbres and textures no other instrument can replicate, but most importantly, it’s immensely powerful: One voice can spark an uprising, but many voices in unison create a movement. Nya Gazelle Brown, Sabrina Cunningham and Piya Malik, the three women who front NYC punk-chic, discodelic band Say She She, understand how to wield such power.

They’ve long mined the sounds of the ‘70s and ‘80s, citing Minnie Riperton, Rotary Connection, Liquid Liquid, and ESG as influences. The album Cut & Rewind expands their scope, incorporating elements of Lonnie Liston Smith and the Lijadu Sisters into their sonic palette while channeling the spirit of contemporaries like Lambrini Girls and Amyl and the Sniffers. It all combines into a psychedelic soundscape of pulsing disco beats, astral whistle tones, and earwormy melodies.

Jerry Grillo's 82nd Birthday Concert @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via The Estate Jerry Grillo Jerry Grillo

Celebrating 82 years of life, and decades in jazz, Jerry Grillo will be gracing the Estate stage for one big set to celebrate. With numerous albums, singles, and appearances under his belt, Grillo is no stranger to the stage. He’ll be doing a tribute to 60 years of pop songs. standard repertoire.

His accolades include numerous WAMI awards for “Jazz Song of the Year,” “Best Jazz Artist” and “Unique Song of the Year.” His single “My Hometown Milwaukee” earned him WAMI accolades as well as a nod from the Mayor, who proclaimed May 13 “My Hometown Milwaukee” day in the city.

Joining Grillo will be John Hefter (piano), Jeanne Marie Farinelli (sax and flute) and Randy Maio (drums).

Sunday, March 1

Namaste at the X-Ray, 10:30 a.m.

Crash House w/ Swim 2 Birds, I'll Remember April and Candle Wax @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-ray Arcade Crash House Crash House

Spend the day at X-Ray. Punk rock yoga returns to X-Ray Arcade in the morning. Keep your body circle-pit ready with this spirited session, led by Sarah Filzen of Healium Hot Yoga. Later, take in an evening of post hardcore-shoegaze-noise-emo-screamo with Crash House, Swim 2 Birds, I'll Remember April and Candle Wax.

Book of Johns @ Apertivo (311 North Plankinton Ave.), 4 p.m.

× Book of Johns at ACME Records

Here in the land of a thousand music venues, sometimes the most interesting choice is off the beaten path and takes place at off the beaten time.

Call them shy or simply not interested in playing live all too often, the trio John Dereszynski, John Borden with John Paul Jonas were part of one of Milwaukee’s most interesting bands Helena Handbasket; they also have connections to Wereworm, Bikneva, Victor DeLorenzo and The Margots.

With five albums to their discography, Book of Johns’ recent Best of Five is eight instrumentals, tracks that turn into small sonic journeys; Tom Verlaine’s album Warm and Cool, the DJ Bonebrake Trio and Brian Eno’s early, less frenetic moments come to mind. Unpretentious, yet challenging—here is a rare chance to catch Book of Johns live.

Tango After Dark @ South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, p.m.

× German Cornejo’s Tango After Dark

A company full of world-class dancers, singers and musicians direct from Argentina. Intimate and powerful, Tango After Dark delves into the world of authentic Argentine tango. World Tango Champion German Cornejo returns with his superb dance company, accompanied by sensational singers and musicians playing the great tango composer Astor Piazzolla’s nuevo tango.

Monday, March 2

Victor Jones: The Construct Tour 2026 @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “Go to Work” by Victor Jones

Victor Jones is a dance rock singer/songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. He plays music for mental breakdowns that can only be resolved with a raging party or a cathartic singalong. Victor gained success with his concept album Zookeeper and singles like “Mother Teresa” and “I Get Hurt,” the latter reaching millions of people on social media.

Tuesday, March 3

Los Straitjackets & Deke Dickerson Dance Party @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Like Nick Lowe, Deke Dickerson does not wear the mask of a luchadore, yet both have collaborated with Los Straitjackets, the instrumental rock and roll combo, who do. In 2014 Dickerson and the Straitjackets released Sings the Great Instrumental Hits. Surely a record company’s typographical error, you think. Yet Dickerson’s liner notes are clear.

An ‘instrumental’ by definition is a song without words. But what record collector geeks like myself know is that there are two scenarios for every classic in the Great Instrumental Songbook. Either that song started out with words and a garage band turned it into a guitar instrumental, or, once an instrumental became a hit, some aspiring knucklehead came along and wrote words to it.

In case you’re confused, imagine Bill Murray’s classic lounge singer character on “Saturday Night Live” belting out drunken made up lyrics to the Star Wars theme. It can be done, it has been done, and these songs truly come alive once you hear them sung … with words!

Miguel: CAOS Tour w/ Jean Dawson @ Landmark Credit Union Live, 8:30 p.m.

× “CAOS (Performance Video 1)” by Miguel

From Wildheart in 2015 to War & Leisure in 2017, Miguel’s voice and presence were a mainstay in music. His was a sound and style that others have aspired to achieve.

But heavy is the head who wears the crown. With a career that spans over two decades, Miguel is never one to tread lightly in his work, and CAOS is no exception. A visionary, a trailblazer, yet above all a human, Miguel is revealing on CAOS just as much as he is reveling. It’s been a long time coming, but he’s back.

“At this point, there are two types of Miguel fans: those who are fans of my hits, and those who truly fuck with me,” he says. “This one is for the fans who truly fuck with me.”

Wednesday, March 4

Pecos & the Rooftops

with special guest Mac Hankins & The Moonlighters @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group Pecos and the Rooftops Pecos and the Rooftops

Pecos & The Rooftops have been perfecting a signature heavy blend of lowdown country and classic rock since their inception in a big five-bedroom house in Lubbock, Texas. They’ve carved out a singular niche for themselves in the rich songwriting tradition of their home state, as evidenced by their single “5AM.”

Songwriter Pecos Hurley has a gift for exploring the shadowy sides of life through his songwriting, offering a clear-eyed and unflinching look at heartbreak, disconnection, self-medication, and wrestling with dark times. On “5AM,” he’s stuck in a self-destructive pattern, trying to live up to the idea of being the man he wants to be, but thwarted on all sides by his own bad decisions. “Wish I could say that I saw it coming—problem is I never do,” Hurley sings over a gloomy guitar line. “It’s too late to let myself feel something, so I’ll just keep running from you.”