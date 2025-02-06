This Week in MKE Music: Feb. 6-12, 2025

× Expand Photo Via Wallows - Instagram Wallows

Three nights of Goose, A Weekend Winter Retro Dance Party, Bob Marley's Birthday Bash with Natty Nation, a night of local artists at The Pabst, 12th Annual Guitar Festival Concert and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Feb. 6

Goose @ Miller High Life Theatre, through Saturday

Goose

Goose, a group in the lineage of Phish and The Grateful Dead, has been described as an “indie groove” band. “Frankly there are a lot of cheesy and not great jam bands that have existed over time,” guitarist Rick Mitarotonda said. “Obviously, we've strayed away from that for obvious reasons or tried to, at least. But, I mean, we are a jam band. We jam, and we improvise a lot.”

Friday, Feb. 7

8th Annual WMSE Art & Music Event & Art Auction @ Pritzlaff Building, 6 p.m.

A full evening with nearly 200 stunning album-sized art pieces will be up for auction, crafted by both local and nationally recognized artists. A dance-worthy soundtrack spun live by DJ BTSwrkng DJ. A musical and art performance by NINETEEN THIRTEEN. And local food trucks, drinks from local breweries and distilleries, and a chance to mingle with fellow art and music lovers.

Michael McDermott @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

"Lighthouse On The Shore" by Michael McDermott

“Michael McDermott is one of the best songwriters in the world and possibly the greatest undiscovered rock ’n’ roll talent of the last 20 years.” It’s not every artist who gets the endorsement from author Stephen King. “I guess it’s always been a bit of a balancing act, my multiple personalities,” says McDermott. “One of my personalities grew up listening to early Dylan, Woody Guthrie, Odetta, traditional Irish music, and Tom Waits. The other one was raised on The Stones, The Who, Van Morrison, and U2. My songwriting varies wildly, to sometimes great effect.”

A Weekend Winter Retro Dance Party @ Mad Planet, 8 p.m.

Mad Planet heats things up with The Salford Lads Club, A Tribute to The Smiths and Morrissey, Substance 101 (The Music Of New Order + Depeche Mode) and Dance Commandr of Goth Barge. This event celebrates the late Ian McCain; the radio veteran would have turned 55 this evening.

Bob Marley's Birthday Bash - Natty Nation w/ DJ Hash Beats @ Club Garibaldi, 8 p.m.

Since 1995, critically acclaimed, metaphysical hard roots reggae outfit Natty Nation has offered up high-energy performances and deep respect for reggae tradition. Channeling the same energy, activism, and boldness that Marley infused into his songs, the band will not only honor Marley’s legacy but also bring a fresh perspective to the messages of resistance and resilience that have resonated with generations.

Iliana Matos

Saturday, Feb. 8

12th Annual Guitar Festival Concert @ Latino Arts, 7 p.m.

Latino Arts’ Twelfth Annual Guitar Festival and Concert and Youth Competition features master classes with internationally renowned talent, workshops focusing on classical guitar careers and exploration of other styles.

The evening concert will highlight the winners of the Youth Competition and will feature performances by internationally renowned guitarist Iliana Matos and Alberto Daniel Quintanilla, considered one of his generation's most outstanding Mexican guitarists.

Mitchell Shiner – Latin Vibes @ Gibraltar Mke, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee’s jazz scene gets a jolt in the shadow of Summerfest. Vibraphonist Mitchell Shiner along with Joey Sanchez on bass, Bony Benavides on percussion and guitarist Garrett Waite explore the Latin side of jazz.

The Return of the $10 Show - Collections of Colonies of Bees w/ Alicia Rytlewski & Field Report, 8 p.m.

Chris Porterfield reports Field Report has not been active for a while. Growing wiser in his old age he fesses up, “Everyone is busy with other projects and their individual lives. I have become pretty hustle-averse this decade and have been passing on most offers in and out of town. The other members and I all have other musical projects, and I have a three-month-old and an eight-year-old at home.”

To turn on the Field Report operation, he says, it has to come easy, be in a groovy space with groovy people, and not be a financial loss. “This show checks those boxes for us. We are excited to play some music that we never really got to explore much live together and do that for a public who we haven’t played in front of for a few years.”

Alicia Rytlewski recently released her debut album, When We Were Bears, a collection of songs and piano-based instrumentals ripe for the season.

Sunday, Feb. 9

The Speak Free Experience with Nico Moore at White Lilac (5029 6th Ave., Kenosha), noon and 4 p.m.

Poetry, spoken word, acoustic, hip hop, free style and Q&A with Kenosha County's Poet Laureate, the multi-talented Nico Moore.

Monday, Feb. 10

Wallows w/ Deb Never @ The Rave, 7:30 p.m.

"Calling After Me" by Wallows

Described as a “sunny brand of indie rock reminiscent of the breezier side of The Strokes’ catalog,” Los Angeles trio Wallows grabbed some attention with the song “Pleaser” which had over six million streams.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Undergang w/ Mephitic Corpse, Molder and Horrid Mass @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

Undergang

This week’s heaviest show could be dubbed CCCM. Undergang brings death metal sewage from the crypts of Copenhagen, mephitic corpse offers up California death grind, Chicago’s molder delivers death metal and horrid mass presents spiteful agonizing death from Milwaukee.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Jimmy Ray and the Hippsters @ Nashville North, 7 p.m.

Ohlschmidt, Panosh, & Cohen at Summerfest 2024

Jimmy Ray Hipp aka Lost Jim aka Jim Ohlschmidt leads this blues-forward Americana trio for an evening of original songs and unique arrangements of classic songs, featuring Craig Panosh on drums, Steve Cohen on harmonica. At a noon slot at Summerfest, the trio didn’t rush a damn thing in a set that was a history lesson as well as a primer in how to keep the music fresh.