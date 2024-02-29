This Week in MKE Music: February 29-March 6, 2024

× Expand Photo via Aoife Scott - Facebook Aoife Scott Aoife Scott

Voïvod and Prong; Cat Power celebrates Dylan and William Fitzsimmons celebrates the 15th anniversary of The Sparrow and the Crow and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Feb. 29

Deleafayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

Dealing in New Orleans polyphony and spontaneous arrangements, Deleafayo Marsalis formed the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, a group that stretches the boundaries of what is expected from big bands, playing with an extraordinary sense of joy and fun that could only come from New Orleans.

Marsalis is one of the top trombonists, composers, and producers in jazz today. Known for his “technical excellence, inventive mind and frequent touches of humor” (Los Angeles Times), he is “one of the best, most imaginative and musical of the trombonists of his generation” (San Francisco Examiner). Marsalis has toured internationally with jazz legends such as Ray Charles, Art Blakey, Max Roach, Elvin Jones and Slide Hampton.

Voïvod and Prong @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

Morgöth Tales is Voivod’s 16th full length album. Very few bands survive for four decades. Confined to their quarters for those long months of lockdown, the Canadian group came up with Synchro Anarchy, their 15th studio album. “It was a challenge, because we couldn’t jam together very much, but we all welcomed the circumstances as a new creative element,” said guitarist Chewy aka Daniel Mongrain. “Lots of demos and files were shared and it was all worked to the point where it really sounded like the four of us playing in the same room. We could get together and try the ideas out just before the recording process to make all the small adjustments. In the end, it was almost like a race against the clock. It was pretty intense, but we welcomed the challenge!”

Friday, March 1

World Percussion Night @ Jan Serr Studio, 7:30 p.m. (also Saturday)

The UWM Percussion Area hosts World Percussion Night in the Jan Serr Studio, featuring special guest Ko-Thi Dance Company alongside the UWM Steel Panthers Steel Band and other student ensembles. Audiences will love the upbeat, exciting energy of African drumming and Brazilian samba in addition to traditional and arranged music for ensembles consisting of Guatemalan marimba doble and Trinidadian steel pans performed by UWM students and faculty and vibrant community ensembles.

Troubadours of Rhythm @ Ope! Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.

Ever get an itch of early jazz, prewar blues and dirty hokum? The Troubadours of Rhythm are the latest project of Jon Mroz (string bass/vocal), Aidan White (guitar/banjo/vocal), Kyle Samuelson (cornet/trombone/vocal), Jon Lovas (clarinet) and S.A. Anderson (piano). Playing standards and obscurities from the 1920s and 1930s (plus originals) in the styles of early jazz and blues combos.

Saturday, March 2

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert @ Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

In 1966 Bob Dylan and the Hawks played a concert in England at Manchester's Free Trade Hall. The show was recorded and famously bootlegged with the erroneous information that it was recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It remains a towering document of rock and roll as art.

Cat Power, an exquisite unreliable narrator in the tradition of Dylan, recorded her version of the album at Royal Albert Hall and she has taken it on the road. Yes, the easy bet is on some witty audience member yelling “Judas!” on cue. The real question is how fucking loud the band will play?

William Fitzsimmons - 15th Anniversary tour of The Sparrow and the Crow w/Baerd @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

William Fitzsimmons is an indie troubadour from Illinois whose eight studio albums explore themes of joy, heartbreak, loss, and connection. The child of two blind parents, Fitzsimmons was introduced to music at a very young age and quickly developed the ability to play several instruments. Primarily raised on the folk records of the ‘60s and ‘70s, his music leans heavily on the intimate, vulnerable, and acoustic; always inviting the listener into a rare emotional space.

The Sparrow and the Crow 15th Anniversary Tour is a celebration of his critically acclaimed third album; hailed by iTunes as the "best folk album of 2008." Written after his first divorce, the record is a beautiful walk through love, loss and healing.

Sunday, March 3

Aoife Scott @ Irish Cultural and Heritage Center of Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Born into the legendary Black Family, Aoife Scott is steadily rising to the top of the traditional and folk music scene. Fragile and ethereal one minute and strong and vibrant the next, her dynamic and profound vocals explore the emotional depths of her lyrics, leaving the audience entranced.

In 2022, alongside her touring partner Andy Meaney, she toured and performed an impressive 100 concerts across eight different countries, showcasing her versatility and captivating audiences with her soulful performances. Her music has been praised for its authenticity, emotional depth, and ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level.