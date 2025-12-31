This Week in MKE Music: Jan. 1-7, 2026

Caley Conway kicks off 2026, Grössrama’s Album Release, Bellends w/ Daughter Undone and Guy-Fi 3, The Godfather In Concert, guitar legend Richard Lloyd and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× “Smoke” by Richard Lloyd

Thursday, Jan. 1

Caley Conway @ Crafty Cow, 6:30 p.m.

× “Heart of Liquid” by Caley Conway

There's much going on with Milwaukee's Caley Conway on her third full album, Partner. Narrative points of view can switch from the workaday present to futures both fantastical and plainly facing morality. The 10 songs Conway has written and collected here are an invitation into the works of a brilliantly scattered mind which eventually finds serenity amid resignation. She's unafraid to swipe an entire line outright from a Beatles song (from Help!).

Friday, Jan. 2

Grössrama Album Release w/ Tim Schweiger and the Middlemen, Spirit Horse and Degoey Moore Band @ MKE Ultra, 7 p.m.

× “Once Around the Sun” by Grössrama

In 1992 Oshkosh band Grössrama released the cassette Keep Your Eyes to the Skies. It seems someone in Spain finally got the memo. Madrid label Beat Generation has issued the album on vinyl, describing it as, “An obscure gem of powerful ‘90s music with one foot firmly planted in the American Midwest tradition of Twin/Tone Records bands like The Replacements and the other in loud, fiery, high energy rock’n’roll.”

All four bands have ties to the Oshkosh/Fox Valley scene, and the show also celebrates the life of the late Mark Hillstrom, the musician also released over two dozen albums and singles that cataloged a slice of history of his Erosion Records label.

Bellends w/ Daughter Undone and Guy-Fi 3 @ Linnemans, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linneman's Riverwest Inn Guy Fiorentini Guy Fiorentini

Bellends formed in the studio around a project that evolved into the record A Feast for the Crows. Their songs tell the stories of love, loss and the struggles of everyday life with the passion and intensity that could only come from the streets and dives of Milwaukee.

Daughter Undone draws from the wells of improvisational new blues, experimental indie-rock and the melodic possibilities of world music. At the heart of the ensemble rings the distinctive voice of singer-songwriter Yonat Piva.

Some unsolicited advice: don’t sleep on the opener Guy-Fi 3: Guy Fiorentini, Viktor Brusubardis and Paul Westfahl.

For several decades Fiorentini has been a sideman playing blues, country, soul, reggae, swing and other music. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m equally comfortable on guitar and bass and do a lot of singing as well. I have been fortunate to play with local, regional and national luminaries like the Mighty Ms. Erica, Robin Pluer, Lil Rev, Rockin’ Johnny Burgin, Kristin Urban, Jim Liban and many more,” he says.

Not exactly prolific, the multi-instrumentalist has been writing songs since the ‘80s. In the ‘90s, he led the band Blackbird Pie and later the group Guyfi.

“These bands were largely vehicles for my original music. To be honest, I was too inexperienced to be a good band leader back then, but I’ve done a lot of living and a shit ton of gigs since then, including leading the Django Reinhardt-style band, Milwaukee Hot Club.”

Saturday, Jan. 3

The Godfather in Concert - Film with Orchestra @ Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Also Friday.

× The Godfather - Opening Scene

Relive the chilling portrait of the Sicilian clan’s rise and near fall from power in The Godfather as the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs Nino Rota’s Oscar®-nominated score live to picture. This three-time Academy Award®-winning film features Marlon Brando as the Corleone family patriarch, accompanied by career-making performances from Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton, and Robert Duvall. A concert experience you can’t refuse!

Sunday, Jan. 4

Milwaukee Record Halftime Show: Chinese Telephones

× “Tamping Down My Soul” by Chinese Telephones

Spare yourself inane announcers talking nonsense during halftime at least. At halftime, when the screen goes up, punk-power pop veterans Chinese Telephones will blast through a short sharp set. With any luck it will include their cover of The Dictators classic “Loyola” from their 2023 EP Outta My Hands.

Monday, Jan. 5

Open Mic with Ouzman @ Bremen Café, 10 p.m.

Is your New Year’s resolution finally taking the stage? Here’s a chance to start your week and 2026 off on the good foot. There’s also a comedy open mic at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Known Moons w/ Barely Civil – Local Live @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 6 p.m.

× “This Hell” by Known Moons

Midwest emo staple Barely Civil teams up with indie pop group Known Moons on a new split EP appropriately titled Barely Known. The EP will feature two unreleased tracks from each band and will be available on streaming platforms in February. Barely Known marks the first new music from either band since early 2024—in March of that year, Barely Civil released its third full length album I’d Say I’m Not Fine and Known Moons released their debut EP Everything Is.

“Known Moons was originally going to be just a recording project until Barely Civil invited us to play their album release show last year,” says Known Moons frontman Andrew James. “Since then, we’ve played a handful of shows together and talked about the possibility.

The show also streams live 91.7 FM, wmse.org wmse.org/program/local-live

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Richard Lloyd Group w/ Louie & The Flashbombs, 8 p.m.

× Marquee Moons 1974 - 2019

As a teenager, guitarist Richard Lloyd crossed paths with Jimi Hendrix and John Lee Hooker. As one of the founders of Television, Lloyd could have retired after the band’s debut album Marquee Moon and his legend would have been set. With Television, his incendiary and imaginative playing was part of the NYC scene that put CBGB (and modern rock music) on the map. With nine solo albums to his credit and collaborations with Matthew Sweet and Rocket From the Tombs, Lloyd has also shared his musical alchemy with a series of video guitar lessons.

In 2024, openers Louie & The Flashbombs released the album Bang! Louie Lucchesi and Mike Benign’s writing partnership gets a push from a veteran band that makes no false steps while displaying a sagacious energy that comes from decades of work, often together. It is kind of musical glue that doesn’t happen overnight.