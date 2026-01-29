This Week in MKE Music: Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2026

Songwriters at Falcon Bowl, Wayne “The Train” Hancock, Julian Lage, Steely Dane plays Aja & The Nightfly, Bleeker and Beyond benefit for MPS music students, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× “Something More” by Julian Lage ft. John Medeski, Jorge Roeder, Kenny Wollesen

Thursday, Jan. 29

Singer Songwriter Night: Jonny Bartlett w/ Mattea Joy, Robbie Sender, Nolan O’Keefe and Ollie Battista @ Falcon Bowl, 6 p.m.

Warm up the weekend with an all-ages show with five singer songwriters.

Transport v. 15: Anastasis w/ lalafroufrou, Language Models and Gordon’s Wire Works (live visuals) @Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

Ravey freakfest at Cactus Club featuring live visuals, live synth performance, and raucous vinyl and digital DJs. lalafroufrou opens the night with vinyl hits for the hips from then and now. Language Models attunes the room with live synthesis: kicks and rimshots, pads and stabs and arps, basslines, and at least three pedals. Anastasis rolls in to rip 90s techno sensibilities, but this ain’t no nostalgic futurism. Language Models cradles the night to a close with left field, dub, and just gosh dang pretty techno. Come on in for a warm bass hug and stay for the beats and rhythms. All night, Gordon’s Wire Works provides lighting and visual textures for your hypnotic pleasures.

Friday, Jan. 30

Steely Dane plays Aja & The Nightfly @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

× “Black Friday” by Steely Dane

Winner of multiple awards for best tribute band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. Fourteen of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four piece horn section and three background singers.

Wayne Hancock w/ Nicky Diamonds @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Juke Joint Jumpin’” by Wayne Hancock

Decades ago, Wayne Hancock and his band rolled into Milwaukee’s Y-Not II tavern, plugged into the small PA and delivered a marathon set nearly three hours long, encoring with Frank Sinatra’s “We Three (My Echo, My Shadow and Me).” Since his debut album, Thunderstorms and Neon Signs in 1995, Wayne “The Train” Hancock has been the undisputed king of Juke Joint Swing–that alchemist’s dream of honky-tonk, western swing, blues, Texas rockabilly and big band.

Hancock’s local connection runs deep. For years Fox Valley guitarist Eddie Biebel was a key member of Hancock’s touring band and Best Westerns steel guitarist Eddie Rivers worked with Hancock.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Julian Lage Trio @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

× “Speak To Me” by Julian Lage

Originally scheduled for August of last year, Julian Lage belatedly makes a Brookfield appearance. Hailed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation and “highest category of improvising musicians” (New Yorker), Lage has spent more than a decade exploring American music history with impeccable technique, curiosity, and a sense of infinite possibility. Alongside his acclaimed solo work, Lage has collaborated with Gary Burton, John Zorn and Nels Cline.

Bleeker and Beyond @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

In a show that benefits Musical Instruments for MPS Students, Milwaukee musicians and poets come together to celebrate the amazing era when New York City and East Coast folk music blazed a creative trail thru the streets of America. Local artists taking part in the project and covering these artists of the late 1950’s thru the ‘60s include: Peter Irving (Hank Williams), Chris Haise (Dave Van Ronk), Shell Bells (CSNY), JT and the Congregants (Byrds), Deadelijk (Dylan, Dead) and more.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

× “Crossroads” by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

A little humor goes a long way. In early 2020, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony announced that they were changing their name to Boneless Thugs-n-Harmony in a promotion for Buffalo Wild Wings. Bizzy Bone later dismissed that the change was anything serious. In 2024, the group signed with Greenback Records, a new record label founded by mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and last April the group released a new single “Aww Shit” featuring all five of the members of the group.

Sunday, Feb. 1

Hamilton @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus A.D. Weaver and Company - 'Hamilton' National Tour (2024) A.D. Weaver and company perform in 'Hamilton' (2024)

It is the final weekend to catch Hamilton. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda perfectly blends hip-hop, rap, pop, soul, R&B and traditional show tunes, making history come alive on stage that excites, thrills, educates and entertains—all at once. Of the 2021 Milwaukee run, Shepherd Express’ Harry Cherkinian set the scene “What time is it? Showtime,” goes one of the many memorable quotes from this amazing, well-produced show, and what a time it is to see history performed in this rapid-fire rap-style song and dance that entrances and delights through its two hours and 50 minutes (including 20-minute intermission).

Just in case: Alexander Hamilton is one of America’s founding fathers who helped write the Federalist Papers and backed Thomas Jefferson for president, much to the chagrin of Hamilton’s frenemy, Aaron Burr. Spoiler alert: Burr would go on to shoot and kill Hamilton in a duel, making a martyr of Hamilton and Burr a villain throughout history.

Ellis Paul @ Café Carpe, 3:30 p.m.

× “Cosmos” by Ellis Paul

Ellis Paul is “guitar-carrying reporter who covers the human condition and details the hopes, loves, losses of those he observes, turning their stories into luminous pieces of music that get under your skin and into your bloodstream.” And much like the artists who have influenced him, everyone from Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Paul Simon to the singer-songwriter who is undoubtedly his greatest inspiration, Woody Guthrie, Paul weaves deeply personal experiences with social issues and renders them as provocative works that are as timely as they are timeless.

Note from the venue: We will open at 3:30. Come AT LEAST an hour early so that we can get everyone fed before showtime. Seats will be assigned, and menu likely to be limited.

Monday, Feb. 2

Open Mic w/ Ouzman @ Bremen Café,

Ready to step up to the mic or have an old song you want to dust off? Here’s a chance to start your week and February off on the good foot. There’s also a comedy open mic at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Cameron Webb Organ Trio @ Transfer Pizzeria Café, 6:30 p.m.

× “I Got a Woman” by Cameron Webb

If it’s the first Tuesday of the month, it’s The Cameron Webb Organ Trio @ Transfer. As singer and a frontman, Webb’s soulful feel and showmanship recalls a bygone era. Turns out he also has some serious licks on the keys and will be leading from behind his vintage Korg CX-3 organ and rockin’ those left-hand bass lines. Webb is joined by comrades-in-arms Matt Schad on guitar, and Christian Fox on drums.

Olivia Barton w/ Bridey Costello @ X-Ray Arcade, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-Ray Arcade Olivia Barton Olivia Barton

Olivia Barton writes songs that sound like stream-of-consciousness journal entries—because they are. Barton asks and answers questions in real time; her ‘90s-inspired folk-pop songs live in a raw but playful space. Barton (sort of) jokingly describes as “somewhere between Elliott Smith and Hilary Duff.”

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Swing Jazz Wednesday: The Sazerac 5 @ The Argo, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via The Sazerac 5 - Facebook The Sazerac 5 The Sazerac 5

Get moving to the sounds of The Sazerac 5. The group specializes in Chicago and New Orleans jazz; you'll hear classics by King Oliver, Louis Armstrong, Muggsy Spanier, and Wild Bill Davison as well as originals. And, $1 from every ticket sold goes to a fund benefiting local artist mental health and well-being.