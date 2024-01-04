This Week in MKE Music: Jan. 4-10, 2024

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner

Friday, Jan. 5

Mondo Lucha @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× Mondo Lucha

There are people who will tell you professional wrestling is fake. There are people who will tell all sorts of things. Mondo Lucha’s recipe is an evening of high-flying wrestling, music and burlesque.

Saturday, Jan. 6

An Evening with Albert Lee @ Anodyne, 7 p.m.

× “Sweet Little Lisa” by Albert Lee

Spending time with guitar virtuoso Albert Lee a few years ago,what struck me was how polite he was. So, it makes sense this evening includes a meet and greet with the legendary guitarist. This is the guy who worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Crickets over his long career. The British-born country-rock artist started his career during the emerging rock 'n' roll scene of ‘60s London, when he swapped bands with the likes of Jimmy Page and Chris Farlowe.

Glenn and Laurie Asch, John Parrott, Hal Miller and Mike Frayer @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

× Laurie & Glenn Asch Violin Duo

Violinist Glenn Asch has performed with the Milwaukee Symphony and guitarist John Parrott played with Jethro Burns after Homer Haynes passed away. Those bits of information should get you started on what to expect in this cozy listening room; a mix jazz, bluegrass, Texas swing, Hot Club of Paris. Special guest Eric Ash (violin) also performs Celtic music.

Buffalo Nichols @ Thrasher Opera House (506 Mill St., Green Lake), 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Samer Ghani Buffalo Nichols Buffalo Nichols

While in Texas, he didn’t forget his Milwaukee roots. He says it felt weird when people started referring to him as an Austin or Texas artist and had to correct them as he had spent his whole creative career in Milwaukee. He even recorded most of his debut album here. (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/buffalo-nichols-ventures-into-new-but-familiar-frontiers-on)

“Part of me just always had that chip on my shoulder,” says Nichols. “I always try to correct people and say, ‘No, I’m not really from Austin, I’m from Milwaukee,’ but it was just really hard to combat that once it got going. But I just believed, and I still believe that Milwaukee has something special, and I wanted to come back and try to contribute to that, to the city that I grew up in.”

Sunday, Jan. 7

November Criminals @ Cactus Club, 4:30 p.m.

The NFL regular season wraps up and so does the Milwaukee Record Halftime Show with The November Criminals. The world’s first non-ironic polka-hip hop band hails from Milwaukee (natch) and bring a totally unique style of music to the ears of the downtrodden and party-starved.

Monday, Jan. 8

Bryan Cherry @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

When he’s not releasing music, Bryan Cherry moonlights as a poet. Or is the other way around? He recently released the EP Focus but tonight Cherry is the Poet’s Monday feature. Expect selections for his recent chap book death moan.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Shepherd Express - Best of Milwaukee 2023 Party: “The Brightest Stars Shine Here” @ Italian Community Center, 5 p.m.

The wait is over. How did your favorites do? Celebrate the Best of Milwaukee, tickets available here: shepherdtickets.com/events/146714941/best-of-milwaukee.

After Party for Shepherd Express - Best of Milwaukee 2023 Party @ Gibraltar, 8 p. m.

Let the celebration begin with the official after part for 2023 Shepherd Express - Best of Milwaukee Awards. Stroll over to Gibraltar and continue the evening with DJ Fuzzy Logic spinning old school hip hop and soul funk.