This Week in MKE Music: January 16-22, 2025

This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, January 16

Louie & The Flashbombs @ Biersal Tavern (5520 W. Vliet St.), 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo Via Louie Lucchesi - Facebook Louie & The Flashbombs

Louie & The Flashbombs kick off a monthly residency at Biersal Tavern (formerly Wonder Bar). The band’s acoustic show, think of it as a shiny new skin, will be the first performance since their second album Bang was released on vinyl. L&FBs continue to write chapters in the second or third act (who is counting?) of a veteran band that continues to come up with vital, hook-laden songs from real life experiences.

The show also inaugurates Biersal’s live music Thursdays.

Formations Series for New & Improvised Music: Wilhelm Matthies and Wavefiler (Steve Zydek) @ Woodland Pattern, 7 p.m.

The Formations Series for New & Improvised Music is a monthly event dedicated to fostering experimental and improvised music. Curated by local musician Jay Mollerskov, the series enters its 10th year in 2025; it has provided a consistent platform for innovative artists to showcase their work and engage with the local community.

The evening will feature two solo performances: Wilhelm Matthies (solo mosesa) and Wavefiler (Steve Zydek) (solo electronic music) accompanied by visuals. Matthies studied visual arts at the universities of South Carolina and Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He has a keen interest in designing acoustic instruments that blend aspects of historical instruments from around the world. In recent years, he has merged his visual arts background with instrument design and performance, creating unique instruments like the “mosesa” to explore new sonic textures and improvisational landscapes.

Wavefiler (Steve Zydek) spent his youth in the Chicago area punk scenes. He has been actively performing and producing since the ‘and has been involved in various projects, including art rock bands Supporting Actress and Inlantic, showcasing his versatility across genres such as experimental, folk, indie, jazz, and post-modern rock. Under the moniker Wavefiler, Zydek specializes in electronic music, crafting immersive auditory experiences through synthesized sounds.

Friday, January 17

Keefe Jackson, Jorrit Dijkstra, Ishmael Ali & Tim Daisy @ Sugar Maple, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Johnathan Crawford Keefe Jackson

Don’t have a plan for the weekend? Then improvise, like this group does. Keefe Jackson, reeds; Jorrit Dijkstra, reeds and electronics; Ishmael Ali, cello and Tim Daisy, drums—might conjure jazz as a reference point but where things go from there is where the music gets interesting. One review suggested a musician playing the stars in a constellation and another plays the lines connecting them.

Taj Farrant: Chapter One Album Tour @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

× “Crossroads” by Taj Farrant “Crossroads” by Taj Farrant

One of Wisconsin's most tenured and favorite blues bands featuring Steve Cohen, Bill Stone, Dave Kasik Marc Wilson, Leroy Airmaster notches up the January temps a few degrees.

Saturday, January 18

Headley Grange @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Get the Led out with Headley Grange. Formed in 1998 as No Quarter, this side hustle for a quintet of Milwaukee music scene veterans puts you as close to the stairway to Jamaica as you are likely to get.

K-Town Burlesque @ Rhode Center for The Arts (514 56th St., Kenosha), through Jan. 25

K-Town Burlesque celebrates 10 years of hilarious, melodious, tantalizing and outrageous shows. The extravaganza features sultry striptease, comedy and magic in a jazzy speakeasy setting—attendees are welcome to get into the spirt and get decked out in ‘30s-’40s attire. Tail Spin handles the music; comic Dobie Maxwell and Milwaukee magician David Seebach are also part of the show. More info here: facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1377011909964507&set=gm.555033097261019.

Sunday, January 19

Rebirth Brass Band @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× “Do Whatcha Wanna” by Rebirth Brass Band “Do Whatcha Wanna” by Rebirth Brass Band

Second line fonk from NOLA, Rebirth Brass Band will shut winter down, for one night at least. For almost four decades, the Grammy winning Rebirth Brass Band has been stunning fans with a fiery live show and a rich musical catalog. Their trademark sound pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while weaving a tapestry that combines elements of jazz, funk, soul, R&B and the sounds from the streets they grew up on.

Founded by brothers Phil and Keith Frazier over 35 years ago, Rebirth began their career playing on the sidewalks of the French Quarter, and quickly landed gigs at second line parades. From their legendary 25+ year run of Tuesday nights at the Maple Leaf to stages all over the world, Rebirth is the soundtrack of the Crescent City and her premier musical ambassador.

Monday, January 20

41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m.

× MLK’s Last Speech MLK’s Last Speech

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Montgomery, Alabama, August 11, 1957.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has celebrated Dr. King’s Birthday annually since 1984. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration programming highlights the youth in our community who interpret Dr. King’s words through student contests. Winners will be showcased at a free celebration event.

Wednesday, January 22

Chris Haise Band w/ Elephonic @ The Bend (125 Main St., West Bend), 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Chris Huegel Elephonic at Chill on The Hill Elephonic at Chill on The Hill

Break up the week with an evening at this historic theater. A pair of Milwaukee acts take the stage. Chris Haise Band adds cello to Americana sounds matching Haise’s storytelling lyrics. Elephonic’s sound blends keyboards and strings with a focus on melody. The band’s orchestral pop sound includes veterans Mike Jarvis and Jason Klagstad.