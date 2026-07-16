This Week in MKE Music July 16-22, 2026

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets - cropped Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Paw Paw Lawton and His Jigsaw Band, Death Valley Girls, the chaos of Midwest Mudfest and outdoor music, drinks and food at Music on the Beerline—This Week in Milwaukee Music.

Thursday, July 16

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets @ The Vivarium, 7 p.m.

Nick Lowe has worked his way through many roles in the music industry, working with popular acts as a producer (for Elvis Costello, the Pretenders and Graham Parker) and making his own music. Lowe operates in a space similar to the late Dave Mason, as a bonafide musician whose own work was often overshadowed by the great and popular acts he worked with. Backed by Los Straitjackets—an instrumental group known for their guitar work and masked stage presence—for the last 12 years, Lowe’s latest album, Indoor Safari, is in collaboration with them. Get tickets here.

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Friday, July 17

Paw Paw Lawton and His Jigsaw Band @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

Started by Milwaukee songwriter Brian Miller, Paw Paw Lawton was formed in late 2023 as an 11 member, guitar twanging, fiddle playing country group. The group is celebrating its third and fourth albums when they play on Saturday as part of the Midwest Americana event at the Pabst Theater.

Get tickets here.

Love Peace & Soul, Music on the Beerline @ The Beerline Plaza (3350 N. Holton St.), 6 p.m.

Music on the Beerline begins this Friday with Love Peace & Soul. The annual tradition brings live music, food and beverages to the little plaza next to the Beerline trail. The series runs once a month until October, with its finale being the Beerline Shuffle, a three-mile walk celebrating arts and culture in the area.

Electrophonic Tonic and Combustor @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

Electrophonic Tonic is a no-nonsense hard rocking quartet that plays a mix of pub, punk and garage rock. Joining them is Combustor, a newer Milwaukee group, that though a mix of indie, punk and alternative, is still hard rock n roll at its core with influences from the Ramones to Grand Funk Railroad.

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More info here.

Saturday, July 18

Death Valley Girls @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 7:30 p.m.

Like many great rock bands, Death Valley Girls are from Southern California. Their music, however, is very different from the soft country rock of the Eagles or brazen, soul gripping sounds of Metallica. Their latest release, however, pays homage to rock n roll’s past in their covers of Stevie Nicks and Link Wray with their unique spin on them.

Midwest Mudfest: Triple Threat @ The Cooperage, 6 p.m.

This Saturday evening event features four bands as the backdrop for some knuckle down mud wrestling. They include the punk band Bussy Kween Power Trip, hardcore-punk band Sex Scenes, indie-punk/alt rock Chapped Lips and the “local legends of the gritty and the loud”—to quote the Cooperage event page—The Cult of Nasty.

Sunday, July 19

Dead Letter Office - A Tribute to R.E.M @ Shank Hall, 6 p.m.

A premier tribute band, Dead Letter Office has been performing R.E.M.’s catalog—hits and deep cuts alike—since 2014. The band has even had the opportunity to be graced by members R.E.M. 's official lineup at shows in the past.

Get tickets here.

Milwaukee Armenian Fest @ St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 11 a.m.

From 11 a.m. until the festival close at 5 p.m. the festival will be graced by the music of the Mid-East Beat and Joka, a Russian-Armenian entertainer. Admission is free and will include food, drink and dance as well.

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Monday, July 20

Ellen Vareldzis @ Indeed Brewing, 6:30 p.m.

This Small batch Songwriter Session is with Ellen Vareldzis a Milwaukee based singer, songwriter and guitarist. Her work centers around taking listeners to a world mixed with the introspection of nostalgia and the open, floating interest of dream-like guitar work.

RSVP here.

Tuesday, July 21

Stallis Cowboys and Torcado @ Humboldt Park, 6:30 p.m.

This upcoming Chill on the Hill features the Stallis Cowboys, a Milwaukee based, self-described, “Americana band” and another Milwaukee group, Torcado. Torcado as an indie project has a sound fused from funk, alternative, blues and indie.

Wednesday, July 22

Will Branch with Lil Rev @ Lake Park Summer Stage, 6:30 p.m.

The second of six Wonderful Wednesdays at Lake Park features Will Branch, a folk musician with 35 years of experience. Joining him is Lil Rev, a multi-instrumentalist who has won the National Blues Harmonica Championship and was named the Best Folksinger in Wisconsin.

Description: Here are the Milwaukee shows we are looking forward to coming up this week.