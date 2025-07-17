This Week in MKE Music: July 17-23, 2025

× RIP John Kuester aka Kid Millions

Thursday, July 17

The Formations Series – Tontine Ensemble and Trench @ The Woodland Pattern Book Center, 7 p.m.

The Formations Series for new and improvised music continues at Woodland Pattern with a set by the Tontine Ensemble: Allen Russell (violin), Molly Lieberman (viola), Pat Reinholz (cello), Barry Paul Clark (bass). The second set by Trench includes Jay Mollerskov (guitar/electronics), Steve Nelson-Raney (saxophone) and Paul Westfall (drums/percussion).

Rainbow Summer - Chicago Latin Groove @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, South Outdoor Grounds (929 N Water St.), 7 p.m.

The heartbeat of Chicago’s tropical music scene, Chicago Latin Groove brings a fusion of energy, rhythm, and passion. Known for their electrifying, high-energy performances, CLG ignites crowds with a variety of sounds: salsa to cumbia, merengue to Latin jazz, bachata to ballads, and even a splash of disco.

Bastille Days @ Cathedral Square Park, through Sunday

× “La Marseillaise” from Casablanca

The revolutionaries who stormed the Bastille prison in the name of liberty, the French fur trappers who plundered the natural resources and Milwaukee’s first mayor Solomon Juneau (a Frenchman) would not recognize the revelry they helped usher in.

Bastille Days takes over East Town for a long weekend. A replica Eiffel Tower, a 5k run, food, tours of the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, vendors and four stages of music.

× “Have Mercy on Me” by Extra Crispy Brass Band

Thursday includes Madame Gigi's Outrageous French Cancan Dancers, Jerry Grillo French Cabaret, Extra Crispy Brass Band

× Samba Reggae & Batidao by Samba da Vida MKE

Friday includes Samba da Vida MKE, Esquires II, aerialist Beth Stavros, and Bonifas Electric Band featuring Brian Lynch.

× “La Vie en Rose” by Robin Pluer and Glenn Asch

Saturday includes Robyn Pluer, Tamarind Tribal Belly Dancers and Octavio Arcanjo.

× “Corner Drinker” by Black Belt Theatre

Sunday includes SUGO, Video Sex Priest, Black Belt Theatre.

Friday, July 18

Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

× “La Negrita” by Colectivo Sayba and The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective

Led by guitarist Jose Guzman, The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective’s repertoire reflects Guzman’s musical heritage with rhythms from Puerto Rico and Cuba, mixed with the sophistication of modern jazz.

Strangelander Strings featuring Amanda Huff w/ Drake Wave @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

Strangelander with Amanda Huff

Musically restless, Strangelander Strings is a new incarnation of Strangelander that features Amanda Huff, Aaron Van Oudenallen, Pat Reinholz and Steve Peplin with an ensemble of string players including Kristian and Sonora Brusubardis, Anastasia Ballin and more. Jaems Murphy will be showcasing his album and graphic novel art for the Strangelander Saga as well.

Saturday, July 19

Spudbucket w/ Mosleys 2.0 @ Café Corazon Brown Deer, 6 p.m.

Tiki Taco Night returns to Café Corazon’s Brown Deer location. Two vital bands that represent decades and decades of Milwaukee’s finest music.

Outlet App Launch Party @ Nō Studios, 6 p.m.

Celebrate the Launch of the Outlet App - Empowering Artists and Shifting the Culture. Putting artists back in the driver's seat, here is the official Outlet App Launch Party, a night that brings together community, creativity, and strengthening the future of independent artistry.

The Outlet App is a new platform built to empower artists by prioritizing Sales Over Streams®—giving creators more control, ownership, and revenue from their work through direct sales to fans. It’s about building sustainable careers on artists’ terms.

More info here https://www.nostudios.com/

Midsummer Festival of the Arts @ John Michael Kohler Arts Center, through Sunday

Sunny War

The 55th Midsummer Festival of the Arts takes place on the grounds of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and Sheboygan’s City Green.

This free event features up to 100 juried artists—including returning award winners from last year—offering original works of art in a wide variety of categories, including ceramics, painting, photography, metal, fiber, watercolor, wood, jewelry and others. Live music from The Belle Weather, Brass Queens, Long Mama and Sunny War. More info here https://www.jmkac.org/engage/programs/levitt-amp-sheboygan-music-series/#LineUp

Sunday, July 20

Girls Rock MKE - Girls Rock Camp Session 1 Showcase @ Vivarium, 11:30 a.m.

All week camp attendees of all skill levels learn how to play a rock instrument, form a band, write an original song and perform that song they created on their new instrument at this magnificent showcase. Show up and support these future rockers—this is a family-friendly event. Fans and friends of all ages are welcome to attend. More info here https://girlsrockmke.org/events

Big Sandy w/ Brian Ritchie Quartet @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys

Since forming in 1988 in Southern California, Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys have become one of the world's most beloved Americana-roots acts, drawing from the deep musical waters that flow just beneath the surface of rock and roll. After nearly 35 years on the road, and more than two dozen releases to their credit, they remain key figures on the ever-changing Americana circuit, both on record and in live appearances.

A founding member of Violent Femmes, Brian Ritchie’s resume also includes Plasticland, The Rhomboids and Elephant Lip. The tail end of the ‘80s found Ritchie releasing a pair of albums for SST Records, he has since focused on a deep pursuit of the Japanese shakuhachi flute.

Monday, July 21

Paisley Fields w/ Hiking Journal and Sludge Hawking @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× “Jesus Loving American Guy” by Paisley Fields

On Limp Wrist, Paisley Fields draws inspiration from Andy Warhol and a myriad of drag artists with whom he’s collaborated. His years of experience in Manhattan piano bars did not diminish his love for country music, and he has already released two albums that pay homage to the music of his youth.

Tuesday, July 22

Yusi w/ Sandwich and Miur @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “Eventually” by Yusi

Here’s a triple bill of locals with hip-hop artists Yusi and Miur, with funk rockers Sandwich playing the middle slot—appropriately.

Wednesday, July 23

Lord Huron w/ Lee Fields @ Miller High Life Theatre, 7 p.m.

× “Bag of Bones” by Lord Huron

Ethereal lighting, transcendent guitar lines and a cowboy western trope had audience members engaged from the very beginning of Lord Huron’s 2023 Summerfest show. The group staked out their spot as a folk-music sensation long ago, and that show was a reminder of everything that has allowed the band to soar. Each song as vibrant; characterized by themes of wandering, traveling, and longing.