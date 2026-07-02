This Week in MKE Music: July 2-8, 2026

Summerfest winds down with Jayhawks and Jerry Harrison, but that’s not all that’s happening This Week in Milwaukee Music.

× Expand Photo via Sound Summit Jerry Harrison Jerry Harrison’s 50 Years of Talking Heads

Thursday, July 2

Summerfest

The Big Gig winds down with the final three-day event.

× Expand Photo via Living Color - Facebook Living Color Living Color (2021)

On Thursday The Ocean Blue, Living Colour and MUSE are among the performers.

The Beths - Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard, 10 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Frances Carter The Beths (2025) The Beths (2025)

New Zealand group The Beths might be the pick for this year’s show not to be overlooked. While living in a country with a government that encourages and financially supports endeavors of original music doesn’t hurt, The Beth’s modern pop sounds straddle imagination and a reverence for great bands who came before them.

The Dirty Sweet w/ Liv Mueller @ Jackalope Lounj, 7 p.m.

× “This Kind of Love” by Liv Mueller

Recording an album a few blocks away, The Dirty Sweet take a break to invade the Third Ward. Liv Mueller’s singular style has long set the bar for Milwaukee singer songwriters. Her gothic country (in the best sense of both words) comes across severely as the child of Jimmy Webb and a tamed down Nick Cave. Her presentation is only outclassed by the songs themselves.

Electrophonic Tonic w/ Gretta Smak and Paul Smith @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

A new band made up of local veterans, Electrophonic Tonic took their name from a song by Fred Sonic’s post-MC5 Rendezvous Band. With a resume that includes Wanda Chrome, Indonesian Junk and The Pinwheels the deck is stacked.

Seeking immortality? This free show is being recorded, so make enough noise and you will be captured for the ages.

Friday, July 3

Elevator Jazz Quintet @ Gathering Place Brewery, 6 p.m.

× “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat” by Elevator Jazz Quintet

Elevator Jazz Quintet is one of Milwaukee’s finest groups. Choosing to operate at an impossible low profile, they play acoustic jazz, swing, Latin and Hot Club style featuring mandolin, guitar, accordion, bass and clarinet.

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Saturday, July 4

Summerfest

The Big Gig wraps up with Three 6 Mafia, Soul Asylum, Carolina Liar, Poi Dog Pondering, Elephonic, Rockonsin competition winner Krusher and runner up Candy Cigarette and Jerry Harrison’s 50 Years of Talking Heads.

The Jayhawks - Generac Power Stage, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Steve Cohen The Jayhawks (2024) The Jayhawks

Minneapolis group The Jayhawks have been playing Milwaukee since the mid-‘80s. So, it’s no surprise that the loyal fanbase has incorporated the band’s music into the soundtrack of their lives. With a timeless sound that folded into what would become known as alt-country and Americana, The Jayhawks setlist is both timeless and familiar with the occasional choice cover tune added for good measure.

Sunday, July 5

Offtide w/ Fya, Acropax and Sharks4sale @ Sugar Maple, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Offtide - Facebook Offtide Offtide

Sugar Maple turns up the volume with an evening of psych-rock, ska-punk, alt-rock and emo.

Monday, July 6

Musical Mondays - De La Buena @ Lake Park Summer Stage, 6:30 p.m.

× “War Pigs” by De La Buena

Musical Mondays, the annual series at Lake Park is the signal summer is in full swing. This season kicks off with De La Buena, the Milwaukee coterie built on Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz; grounded in tradition the group takes its cues and blurs genres with an unstoppable groove.

Musical Mondays and Wonderful Wednesdays info here.

Tuesday, July 7

Chill on the Hill – Diet Lite w/ Social Cig @ Humboldt Park, 5 p.m.

× “Pack It Up” by Diet Lite

Mother Nature permitting, the popular Bay View weekly concert series offers a pair of energetic young bands. A bandshell and 75,000 square feet of seating awaits. Bring a blanket and pack a picnic or stop by the food trucks, Lakefront Brewery beverage trailer or stroll over to The Vine for a drink.

Derek Hough - Symphony of Dance: Encore @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group Derek Hough Derek Hough

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City at age 11. Just one year later, he moved to London to live and train with the top dance coaches in the world and attend the prestigious Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theatre, music, and dance.

As a four-time Emmy Award winner and 13-time nominee, Hough holds the record for most choreography nominations in Television Academy history. As part of the 34th season of the hit ABC series “Dancing with the Stars,” Hough is a multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history.

Wednesday, July 8

Summer Of Soul: Soul Unplugged Downtown @ Peck Pavilion, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a night of ‘90s R&B and hip-hop, curated by Kwabena Antoine Nixon and presented by Culture x Design.

Free and open to the public, this downtown event brings together live music, community and the sounds that shaped a generation-- featuring Zo! & Tall Black Guy feat. Debórah Bond, with DJ Bizzon providing the vibes all night long.

This free community celebration honors the spirit, legacy, and cultural pride of Historically Black Colleges and Universities while spotlighting Northwestern Mutual’s Hometown HBCU Connection scholarship program.

More info here https://www.culturexdesign.com/events

Body Futures w/ Resurrectionists, Vile Bees and The Flavor that Kills @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-Ray Arcade The Flavor That Kills The Flavor That Kills

Break up your week with a trio of Milwaukee bands but take note of Madison’s The Flavor that Kills. On the recent album Thunderbird Lodge, the five-piece serves up imaginative and off-kilter trippy songs that also manage to be irreverent and catchy. For music fans with long memories and exquisite taste, Flavor drummer Eric Hartz played with the Coolhand Band.