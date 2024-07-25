This Week in MKE Music: July 25-31, 2024

× Expand Photo Via Dale Watson - Facebook Dale Watson

German Fest, Harley Homecoming, Rainbow Summer, Riverwest 24, Washington County Fair, Tejano America Fest and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, July 25

Harley Homecoming, through Sunday

× I Want to Get High by Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra

The sound of V-twin engines will fill the air as the Harley Homecoming hosts events around the city. On Friday and Saturday, Veteran’s Park will host the Willie G. Davidson stage with music from Jelly Roll, HARDY, Warren Zeiders and Priscilla Block on Friday. On Saturday, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Cypress Hill and Destroy Boys take the stage.

Radio Free Honduras @ Rainbow Summer, 7 p.m.

× Espelmado by Radio Free Honduras

Radio Free Honduras incorporates the colorful tastes of salsa, samba and bossa nova into their music, drawing influence from the diverse musical traditions of Latin America. BritBeat plays on Saturday and Mucca Pazza is on Sunday. More info at marcuscenter.org/get-tickets/rainbow-summer/#dynamic-tags-section.

Christian Yelich Home Plate Charity Concert with Charlie Berens & Scotty McCreery @ The Pabst Theater, 6 p.m.

This event celebrates Milwaukee and features a live concert, culinary experience, sponsor activations and special guests—all to support both America’s veterans and the Milwaukee community through Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), Brewers Community Foundation and VISIT Milwaukee. The event’s headliner will be “American Idol” Season 10 Winner, Scotty McCreery. The evening will also include performances by Milwaukee's own Charlie Berens and DJ Shawna. Adam Pawlak of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar, known for his appearances on Hell's Kitchen Season 19 and Super Chef Grudge Match.

Friday, July 26

Riverwest 24 @ Riverwest, 7 p.m.

The gem in the crown of keeping Riverwest weird, the annual 24-hour bike race takes over the neighborhood in the best way possible. If you are not officially entered, no problem—feel free to participate any way. Or just hang out and cheer the riders on. Plenty of music along the course as well with City Slang, Xposed 4heads and Mod Violets at Falcon Bowl. RW Arby’s lineup includes Father, Son, and Holy Smokes from Minneapolis, Norcos Y Horchata and Vom Bom from Chicago and Riverwest homeboys Mark Adams Son and Floor Model on Pierce Street.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

German Fest @ Henry Maier Festival Park through Sunday

Since 1981, German Fest has celebrated culture and tradition. This year’s event includes a dachshund derby, musikgarten, timber sports, beer and food. A Culture Village will fill you in on history like Trier, the charming city in Germany that was founded in 16 BC during the reign of Roman Emperor Augustus. Trier is Germany’s oldest city and an important site for ancient art treasures and monuments, such as the Prota Nigra, the best-preserved city gate from the ancient world.

Foghat and Molly Hatchet @ Washington County Fair

According to legend, time was Foghat played around these parts so often people thought they were from Oshkosh. The kings of British boogie that spun off from Savoy Brown are still kicking, with founding member Roger Earl on drums. In the mid ‘70s Molly Hatchet followed the trail blazed by Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Outlaws. Despite having no original members left, Molly Hatchet continues to perform and record. Their current lineup features half of the 1989 Lightning Strikes Twice era lineup (guitarist Bobby Ingram and keyboardist John Galvin) plus twenty and more years serving members, drummer Shawn Beamer and bassist Tim Lindsey.

Through Sunday, more info at wcfairpark.com/fair/vip-concert-tickets/.

Saturday, July 27

Tejano America Fest @ Potawatomi, though Sunday

× Entierrenme Cantando by Ramon Ayala y los Bravos del Norte

Potawatomi’s Amplified Concert Series continues with a two-day outdoor festival celebrating Tejano music and culture. Saturday’s lineup includes Duelo, Jennifer Peña, “The Princess of Tejano” and a Selena Tribute featuring Maripaula. On Sunday Ramon “El Rey del Accordeon” Ayala, South TX Homies’ progressive conjunto and Bobby Pulido take the stage.

Sunday, July 28

Sweet Sheiks w/Yes Ma'am, Nobel Hobo and Bedtime Revenge @ Anodyne, 5 p.m.

× Lost my Gal from Memphis by Sweet Sheiks

NOLA comes to MKE. Based in New Orleans, Yes Ma’am combines street music and 1920s style blues to create their original sound. Born from punk ethics and refined by years of performing alongside the Big Easy’s most talented street musicians, Yes Ma’am captures the spirit of the south with their gritty blues and rock n’ roll. Sweet Sheiks is a toe-tapping five-some inspired by the popular music of the teens, twenties, and thirties. Led by the vintage vocals of Jen Lauren, the lineup includes guitar, tuba, banjolin, clarinet and trombone. They bring a modern flair to early jazz, blues, and Americana classics.

Monday, July 29

R&B Cadets – Musical Mondays @ Lake Park, 6:30 p.m.

× I Like What I See by The R&B Cadets

What began in the late ‘70s has turned into a project with annual reunions. The R&B Cadets got listeners on the dance floor, or in this case the park lawn. For a stretch the band took a break and in 2015 reconvened with a timeless mix of sound, rhythms and harmony that never seems to age.

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× I Lie When I Drink by Dale Watson

Over the years Dale Watson has turned The Uptowner into a roadhouse and Potawatomi’s side bar into a honky tonk. So, there’s little doubt “the silver pompadoured, baritone beltin', Lone Star beer drinkin', honky-tonk hellraiser” will be flying the flag of real country music when he kicks the week off at Shank Hall.

Tuesday, July 30

Lack of Reason and Adorner @ Chill on the Hill, 5 p.m.

× End Of My Rope by Adorner

Lack of Reason brings their delicate take on garage cowpunk. Adorner’s psych-prog sound offers a preview of the band’s upcoming album ASCENSION.

Wednesday, July 31

Vivarium In The Park - Max and the Fellow Travelers @ The Vine Humboldt, 6 p.m.

Here is the debut of the Wednesday evening series that will take place in Milwaukee County Parks through Aug. 28. More info at pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/vitp-2024.

Washington Park Wednesdays: Viva! The World – Octavio Arcanjo and Mitchell Shiner's Latin Vibes & Kerensa Demars of Studio K

Through Aug. 28. More info at washingtonparkneighbors.com/calendar.