This Week in MKE Music: July 31-Aug. 6, 2025

ArtBlaze continues, blues in Delafield and at Shank Hall, Earth, Wind and Fire, music all over Riverwest Saturday night, Brian Lynch and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo via Dwayne Dopsie - dwaynedopsie.com Dwayne Dopsie Dwayne Dopsie

Thursday, Aug. 7

Wisconsin State Fair – through Sunday

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Shattered Shattered

Continuing at Wisconsin State Fair Park, through Aug. 10, the Wisconsin State Fair has something for everyone: livestock barns and auction, cream puffs, sporkies, racing pigs, state history, plein air painting, tree carving, giant slide, Wisconsin Products Pavilion, SpinCity midway rides, milking parlor, live music at free stages and daily headliners at the Main Stage, SkyGlider, Exposition Center shopping, parking on neighborhood lawns and a zillion other things including some of the best people watching you’ll find anywhere.

More information here: wistatefair.com/fair

Joy Engine’s ArtBlaze @ McKinley Beach, 4 p.m.

× “18 Moving South” by Allison Mahal

This free beachside series of art and music brings all-ages fun as the waves roll in and the sun goes down. Allison Mahal kicks off the music followed by MkeMe Crew, *aya, Daync MKE and Pulpa De Guayaba.

More info here: https://joyengine.org/artblaze/

SUGO @ Jazz at the Vine – Humboldt Park, 6 p.m.

The relaxed beer garden-setting at Humboldt Park presents New Orleans-style five-piece funk SUGO, featuring Matt Meixner on keyboards, Aaron Van Oudenallen on saxophone and flute, Steve Andreoni and bass, John Calarco on drums and percussion and Mike Cudahy on guitar.

Friday, Aug. 8

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest @ Naga-Waukee Park, 651 State Highway 83 (Delafield), also Saturday

× “Rock and Roll” by Mitch Ryder

Two days of music capped by Mitch Ryder and Tracy Nelson with the Jimmys. On Friday ROCKONSIN garage band finalist Blonde perform and on Saturday Leroy Airmaster with Junior Brantley will take the stage.

Davy Knowles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Speak Softly, Tread Lightly” by Davy Knowles

Davy Knowles’ unmistakable style—whether playing acoustic, mandolin, national steel, or screaming electric guitar—caught the ear of Peter Frampton who said, “Davy already has a recognizable style. He's definitely the gunslinger guitarist of the 21st century.” Knowles first gained recognition with his band Back Door Slam in 2007.

The Bonifas Electric Band @ Caroline’s, 9:30 p.m.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Bryan Lynch, whose recent album 7x7by7 was released last winter, and special guest drummer Ernie Adams join The Bonifas Electric Band for this intimate gig.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Shoobie w/ Waterspouts, Samwise Baker, Her Haunting Melody, and a secret band @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Linneman's Riverwest Inn Shoobie Shoobie

Four bands plus a surprise guest; proceeds from this one-night music festival will be doated to MKE LGBT.

Earth, Wind and Fire @ Miller High Life Theatre, 9 p.m.

× “Serpentine Fire” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“The Elements” return. In 1969 Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. Over that long ride, Earth, Wind and Fire released 23 albums selling over 100 million albums worldwide. The list of iconic hits includes “That's The Way of the World.” “September,” “Shining Star,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “September” and more.

Graphics w/ Perfect Foil, Geneau, Fake Twin and Free Country @ The Jazz Gallery, 7 p.m.

Here’s a four-band bill that offers up coldwave, math rock, no wave and doom disco. Chicago’s Graphics is the sort of band that seemingly disassembles your brain and puts it back together in an alien form in real time. Also from Chicago, Perfect Foil is a band of astonishing creative depth and sonic heft.

The Judge w/ Dead Feathers, High Gallows, & Adorner @ Falcon Hall, 7 p.m.

× “The Rat” by The Judge

As a Member of the Midwest Doom Coalition, St. Louis band The Judge traffics in heavy psych/stoner/blues rock. Chicago’s Dead Feathers play heavy music that also recalls Fairport Convention. Milwaukee’s High Gallows and Adorner fill out the lineup.

Sunday, Aug. 10

Caribbean & Latin American Festival @ Humboldt Park, 11 a.m.

Celebrate the rich culture, foods and drinks of the Caribbean & Latin America. How low can you go? Find out at the Limbo Dance Contest!

Local bands perform reggae, rumba, salsa and more. Sample Jamaican, Mexican and Puerto Rican food. This year's theme is “Soy raza de mil colores,” Ricky Martin; translation: “I am a race of a thousand colors.”

Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan

With over 20 years playing together (and almost 1000 shows under their belt), California singer-songwriter Claudia Russell and her trusty sidekick Bruce Kaplan traverse a wide Americana landscape, stopping at wondrous musical landmarks along the way, tipping their hat to string bands, blues divas, jazz cats, Village folkies, Bakersfield cowboys and Laurel Canyon troubadours. Driven by Claudia’s expressive voice and distinctive guitar style, it all comes together beautifully. Russell has a knack for crafting tightly written songs that carry you to the sweet spots of life and Kaplan’s melodic accompaniment, on mandolin and electric guitar, is spot-on. All of this is served up with a generous helping of homespun humor and shaggy dog stories, making for a heartfelt and humorous show of deeply engaging music.

Monday, Aug. 11

Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers @ Musical Mondays – Lake Park, 6:30 p.m.

× “Hey Hey Hey” by Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

Kickstart your week with one of American music’s treasures. Hailing from one of the most influential zydeco families in the world, Dwayne (Dopsie) Rubin has been bringing his own high-octane version of this danceable artform to audiences around the world since debuting his own band at age 19.

Tuesday, Aug. 12

Peshtigo w/ Browns Crew @ Chill on the Hill – Humboldt Park Band Shell, 6:30 p.m.

× “U” by El Sebas

Peshtigo revels in ‘80s synth pop sounds. Browns Crew, comprised of El Sebas and Cristo Paz, is an experiment in hip hop and culture with Milwacumbia. The Mexican duo’s sound is marked by sharp lyricism, bilingual versatility and genre-bending production that delivers a blend of hip hop, Latin-American textures and storytelling, balancing raw energy with personal narratives.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Natty Nation @ Heart(beats) of the City @ Red ARROW Park, 11:30 a.m.

Natty Nation’s unique pedigree of a Midwest home base and artistic openness has helped the posse foster a signature sound. The group describes itself as hard roots rock reggae because, in addition to their honest and authentic roots reggae foundation, their embrace of soul, rock and funk is undeniable.

Mambo Surfers w/ Milwaukee Hot Club Featuring Professor Pinkerton's Live Circus Acts - Washington Park Wednesdays @ Washington Park Bandshell, 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Brian Waranauskas Mambo Surfers Mambo Surfers

Formed over three decades ago by Ron Jones and Saji Villoth, Mambo Surfers have since evolved into a quintet. They claim kinship with rogue folk, jam rock, world music, jazz and blues via songwriting that is filtered through a socially conscious lens. Their music is original Americana.