This Week in MKE Music: July 9-15, 2026

Bastille Days, Festa Italiana, more music outside at Gordon Park, Humbolt Park, Puddler’s Hall, DanDan, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, Rainbow Summer … and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music.

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Robin Pluer Robin Pluer

Thursday, July 9

Bastille Days @ East Town, though Sunday

× “La Marseillaise” from Casablanca

The 5k run turns 40, runners and walkers from across Milwaukee gather to commemorate the storming of the Bastille, the 18th-century French prison that sparked the French Revolution. Tour the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, marvel at the replica Eiffel Tower, learn to speak French, enjoy the food and drink. Let’s not forget the music. This year’s lineup includes Wisconsin Space Program, Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French CanCans, Sweet Shieks, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, Texas Dave Trio, Tommy Odetto, Extra Crispy Brass Band, The Hungry Williams, Video Sex Priest, Louie & The Flashbombs, Valley Fox and Robin Pluer. More info here https://easttown.com/bastille-days-festival/

Luminosity Quartet - Jazz at The Vine @ Humboldt Park, 6 p.m.

The every-other Thursday series continues until September 3. More info here www.humboldtparkmilwaukee.org/jazz-at-the-vine

Friday, July 10

Festa Italiana @ Henry Maier Festival Park, through Sunday

Food, Bocce tournament, Sunday mass, Best Sauce Contest, fireworks and entertainment from Florentine Opera, Tamburinari di Aspra, Cory Pesaturo, Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra, Frank Lamphere and His Rat Pack Quintet and more. More info here www.iccmilwaukee.com/festa-italiana

Alex Wilson Band - Soulful Summer Music Series @ Gordon Park, 6 p.m.

Riverwest chimes in with sweet sounds of summer as Gordon Park Friends present free music in the park, food trucks, cheap beverages and splash pads too. The series continues through September. More info here https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25979308668408938&set=g.677000464085863

Guyfi and the Dirty Tubes @ Orson’s Saloon, 7 p.m.

This new group, comprised of not-so-new faces (Guy Fiorentini, Jeff Stehr, John Simons and Paul Westfahl) play a funky danceable grab bag of originals and top shelf covers by artists including Dr. John, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, The Meters, Stevie Wonder, Snooks Eaglin and the great Jimmy Reed.

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Saturday, July 11

Puddler’s Hall Block Party @ Puddler's Hall, 2 p.m.

What began as a small, pandemic-era gathering has evolved into one of Bay View’s most anticipated summer traditions. From humble beginnings featuring just eight artists, a single food truck, and a flatbed truck stage, the Rock Party Block Party has grown into a full-fledged street celebration—and a strong contender for the title of Bay View’s premier midsummer shindig.

This year’s lineup includes Two and a Half Stars, The Mighty Deerlick, Cozy Danger, Devil’s Teeth, The D.U.I.’s and Electricity Kills.

Les Paul Battle of the Bands @ Vivarium, 7 p.m.

Les Paul changed music forever. 3 Sheeps Brewing and the Les Paul Foundation are teaming up to find a Wisconsin band ready to make some noise of its own.

This Battle of the Bands is a statewide search for unsigned Wisconsin bands. Four battles will lead to one championship round at the 3 Sheeps Taproom, where the winning band earns a trip to Los Angeles to record at the iconic Les Paul Recording Studio.

The lineup includes Bellends, As Oak, Hot Mess, Gabriel Harris, Hanna Simone, Gold Steps, Secret Menu and The Taxmen.

Sunday, July 12

DanDan - 10 Year Anniversary @ DanDan Restaurant, Noon

For the last decade DanDan has served up food with a Chinese soul with a Midwestern sensibility. The Third Ward restaurant serves up a bash that includes music from Evan Christian, Hanna Simone, Wonderful Bluffer and Deadlijk.

Monday, July 13

Harry Connick Jr. @ The Riverside Theater, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group Harry Connick Jr. Harry Connick Jr.

The foundation of Harry Connick Jr.’s art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of five. Highlights of his music career include several multi-platinum recordings.

His career has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world over the past three decades. He has received Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements in film and television and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer.

Sound Waves Summer Concert Series: Karmon Blu & David Freeman Duo @ Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (1111 E. Brown Deer Rd.), Tuesday, July 14

Keshena Armon and David Freeman are music and film creatives from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their music is influenced by blues, rock, jazz, and soul. Together they offer family-friendly tunes that are sure to keep the good vibes flowing.

The series continues Mondays in July. More info here schlitzaudubon.org/2026/06/11/sound-waves-summer-concert-series-2026

Rainbow Summer @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

× “Puro Veneno” by Nicole Nicolalde

Settle down children and let me tell you about a golden age, the times when Milwaukee’s daily newspaper would present summer concerts at the Peck Pavilion. Well, those days ended and the wonderful grove of chestnut trees is gone too.

While that series ended in 2003, Rainbow Summer returns with six days of music and celebration, July 14-19. Goldpine kicks off the proceedings with their “aggressive Americana.” Soul Rebels bring New Orleans brass band sounds. The pick just might be Nicole Nicolade w/ Zonk Rolan. Nicolalde is an Ecuadorian American singer-songwriter from Chicago, influenced by Selena, Celia Cruz and Ariana Grande. More info here marcuscenter.org/get-tickets/rainbow-summer

Drivin’ N’ Cryin w/ Laid Back Country Picker @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Kevn Kinney Kevn Kinney Kevn Kinney

“Forty years,” Kevn Kinney says, amazed to think … After leaving Milwaukee in the mid-‘80s, Kinney settled in Atlanta and started Drivin’ N’ Cryin’. When they burst from the Southern indie scene with Scarred but Smarter (1986), Kinney began a long march through 11 DNC studio albums and two live albums.

“This might be the last big tour,” he continues—a sweep beyond DNC’s Southern fan base that will take them across the Midwest with dates in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Green Bay … and of course, back home in Milwaukee. DNC hasn’t been here since 2019, albeit Kinney has played solo at Shank Hall nearly every winter.

Tribute to Blind Blake @ Frank L. Weyenberg Library (11345 North Cedarburg Rd., Mequon), 6 p.m.

Legendary blues musician Blind Blake is buried in Glendale’s Glen Oaks Cemetery. From 1926-32 he recorded for Paramount Records, just up the road from the Frank L. Weyenberg Library. For this event Jon Mroz and Matt Hendricks present a night of blues history and music in tribute to Blind Blake and Paramount Records.

Wednesday, July 15

Blues for Greeny - The Music of Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 6 p.m.

× “Homework” by Fleetwood Mac

If all you know are Fleetwood Mac’s chart-topping hits, you are missing out on a crucial early chapter in the band’s history. Along with namesake bandmates Fleetwood and McVie, guitarist Peter Green—along with Jeremy Spencer and Danny Kirwa—took an appreciation for American blues artists like Elmore James and Howlin’ Wolf and Otis Rush and added their own spin. They came up with songs like “Oh Well,” “The Green Manalishi,” “Albatross” and “Black Magic Woman.”

Led by guitarist and singer Daniel “Dude” Cervantes (Howlin Rain, MRS. HENRY, and The Band Official and Robbie Robertson sanctioned tribute Chest Fever), Blues For Greeny features guitarist Dylan Donovan (Sacri Monti), drummer Justin De La Vega and bassist Ryan Grenda.