This Week in MKE Music: June 11-17, 2026

The Avengers, Jazz in the Park – B.D. Greer Presents: Divas and Jazz, Lakefront Festival of Art, Summer Solstice Music Festival, Guitar Town Music Festival and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo via Valley Fox - Facebook Valley Fox Valley Fox (2026)

Thursday, June 11

The Avengers w/ Jinksie and Geoff Palmer @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “We Are The One” by The Avengers

On Jan. 14, 1978, the Sex Pistols famously played their final show at the Winterland Ballroom. The Avengers (along with The Nuns) opened the show. Fronted by vocalist Penelope Houston, the Avengers released a posthumous album that includes white hot material like “We are the One” and “The Amerikan in Me.” Subsequent reissues added live tracks that has bolstered the Avengers’ legend.

Jazz in the Park – B.D. Greer Presents: Divas and Jazz @ 6 p.m., Cathedral Square Park

× “Cry Me A River” by B.D. Greer

The free live music series take place every Thursday at Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park through September 24. The eclectic mix of headliners offers something for fans of jazz, blues, Americana, yacht rock and even Deadheads.

Griffin House @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Yesterday Lies” by Griffin House

After forging a loyal fan base through years of grassroots touring as an opener for acts such as John Mellencamp and the Cranberries, Griffin House broke through as a national headliner in 2009 the release of his underground hit “The Guy That Says Goodbye to You is Out of His Mind.”

The music documentary “Rising Star,” released on Amazon Prime in 2019, chronicles House’s journey through the music business, as he attempts to balance the challenges of life as a traveling modern-day troubadour with marriage, fatherhood and sobriety.

Friday, June 12

Lakefront Festival of Art @ Milwaukee Art Museum, through Sunday

× “Airplane” by Brett Newski Duo

Rain or shine, 145 juried artists from across the country, amid food, drinks and live music. With extended evening hours you can come for dinner or happy hour, catch a live music performance and enjoy the views in the Wine Garden as the sun goes down.

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There’s also room to roll up your sleeves. Hands-on artmaking opportunities for all ages invite kids, families, and friends to get creative and make something of your own. Best of all, your festival ticket includes full access to the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Live music includes Field Report, Amelia Ford, Valley Fox, Brett Newski and more. More info here https://mam.org/events/lfoa/

Saturday, June 13

Summer Solstice Music Festival @ between Kenilworth Place, Ivanhoe Place, Farwell Avenue, Prospect Avenue and Murray Avenue, noon

× “Left Unsaid” by Hanna Simone

Twelve hours of live music on five stages, this free street festival also offers food, drink and vendors. Music includes School of Rock, The Urbanites, The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken﻿﻿﻿, The Hallelujah Ward, Mural Hall, Dead Soldiers, Group of the Altos, Wave Chapelle & NilexNile, Digital.Maddie, Asher Gray & Greyhound, Another One, Hanna Simone, The Mighty Deerlick, The Art of 3 and more.

Guitar Town Music Festival – Les Paul @ Cutler Park, Waukesha, noon

× “How High The Moon” by Les Paul and Mary Ford

Les Paul changed the way you hear music. His innovations in multi-track recording, overdubbing, tape delay and the development of the solid body electric guitar are just a few of his fingerprints. Lester Poulsfus grew up in Waukesha and performed at a hamburger stand in Goerke’s Corners. So, it is fitting that Waukesha throws this bash in honor of a genius.

Food and drink, guided tours of Les Paul historical sites and of course, live music.

del Amitri @ South Milwaukee PAC, 5 p.m.

× “Always The Last to Know” by del Amitri

Scottish group del Amitri kicks off the band’s first string of U.S. dates since 2022. Getting started in the mid ‘80s, the group recorded albums for A&M Records then disbanded in 2002 but returned in 2018. Founding members Justin Currie and Iain Harvie lead the band. Fortitude? Two years ago, Currie revealed he has Parkinson’s disease. After this run of eight shows the band, the band plans a U.K. tour later in the year. And Currie has suggested del Amitri’s next release could be a double album.

Steel Bridge Day @ Downtown Sturgeon Bay, noon

× Expand Photo via Facebook Geri X Geri X

Steel Bridge Songfest has long been one of Wisconsin’s finest stealth music festivals. A founding force behind the Steel Bridge songwriting community, pat mAcdonald performs along with over two dozen others acts including Geri X, Eric McFadden, Kate Vargas, James Hall, Ruby James and Victoria Vox. More info here steelbridgecreativefoundation.org/home

Sunday, June 14

The Stallis Cowboys @ Patti’s Power Plant, 4 p.m.

Relax out on the patio as The Stallis Cowboys serve up bluesy Americana sounds.

Monday, June 15

SheBros w/ Mala Mala and OurVanity @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× Fell into Autumn by OurVanity

Kick off the week with this three-band all ages show. Milwaukee’s OurVanity blends the sounds of psychedelic rock, shoegaze and folk rock.

Tuesday, June 16

The Aquabats! w/ Koffin Kats & Sullvn @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 6 p.m.

Since their formation in 1994 in Orange County, Calif., the Aquabats have been punk rock’s superheroes, dedicated to injecting harmless fun into a music scene that often took itself too seriously. The band was established with a unique vision that includes their Paul Frank-designed “power belts,” trademark rash guards, black eye masks, and “anti-negativity” helmets, along with entertaining onstage antics.

Wednesday, June 17

The Foggy Memory Boys @ Anodyne Coffee Rosating, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. The Foggy Memory Boys The Foggy Memory Boys

The Foggy Memory Boys bring a playful energy, smooth singing harmonies, and an infectious stage presence. With their southwest psychedelia they blur the lines between traditional bluegrass roots music and more contemporary styles.