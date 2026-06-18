This Week in MKE Music: June 18-24, 2026

× Expand Photo by Chris Sikich - Facebook The Dream Syndicate The Dream Syndicate

Thursday, June 18

Frogwater @ 411 Courtyard, noon and The Wicked Hop, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Brian Wooldridge - Facebook Frogwater Frogwater

Here’s two chances to catch one of Milwaukee’s finest acoustic-Irish duos. Frogwater plays a noontime show at the 411 Building’s courtyard—comfortably tucked around the corner on Jefferson Street. Then they hop a few blocks over to the Jackalope Lounj in the Third Ward for an evening show.

Summerfest, through Saturday and June 25-27 and July 2-4

Like clockwork, the Big Gig swings into action. Over 600 acts across 12 stages over three weekends. Want advice on ticket discounts, traveling to the fest or Shepherd Express picks to see? Click here shepherdexpress.com/summerfest

Thursday

The Dream Syndicate @ Generac Power Stage, June 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Back in 1984, when the rock stage was located on the south end of the grounds, The Dream Syndicate opened for REM playing material from their Medicine Show album. The incendiary tour would be captured the next evening with a Chicago show that was released by A&M Records as This Is Not the New Dream Syndicate Album... Live! Despite all the complications, the intervening four decades found Dennis Duck, Steve Wynn and their comrades evolving and existing when most of their peers long since hung it up.

Alejandro Escovedo @ Aurora Pavilion, 7 p.m.

It’s been more than a decade since Alejandro Escovedo—who helped pioneer roots rock, alt country and punk/cowpunk in ‘79s and ‘80s bands before going solo in 1992—was cured of Hepatitis C. Diagnosed with a near-fatal case of the infectious liver disease in 2003 after collapsing on an Arizona stage, the singer struggled both physically and financially while also rebooting his career for a new generation of music fans.

Now 75 years old, Escovedo has a long resume that includes The Nuns, Rank & File and True Believers. By the end of the ‘90s, No Depression had named the Texas troubadour “Artist of the Decade” for being “original, nervy, forthright, committed.”

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More info here www.summerfest.com

Enderis Park: Concerts on the Green - The Mosleys w/ Matt Tyner @ Enderis Park (72nd Street and Locust Street,) 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Mike Frederickson - Facebook The Mosleys The Mosleys

The Enderis Park Neighborhood Association launches another season of live music, great food, and community connections. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, gather your friends and neighbors, and enjoy dinner from Bunzel’s Meat Market and Tots on the Street before settling in for an evening of live music in the park.

Matt Tyner kicks things off followed by The Mosleys.

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth Parade and Celebration - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 9 a.m.

× Expand Photo via Juneteenth Milwaukee Milwaukee Juneteenth Jubilee 2024 Milwaukeens celebrate Juneteenth at the Juneteenth Jubilee (2024)

In 1972, organizers at Northcott Neighborhood House blocked off a handful of neighborhood streets and threw a celebration on June 19. What began as a neighborhood gathering grew into something far more profound. Click on the link to see what Juneteenth 2026 means to Black Milwaukee residents. What does it mean to you?

By 1619, slavery was legal in the British colonies that would one day become the United States. When the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1789, slavery endured mainly, though not exclusively, to the southern states. Then came January 1, 1863, and Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which freed all enslaved people. Well, almost all.

Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration will take place on Friday, June 19, 2026. Jubilee Parade at 9 a.m., starting at 14th Street and Atkinson Avenue, and running south down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The main street festival follows at Rose Park (3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) and runs until 4 p.m.

Rhythm and Rave Presents THEE JUNETEENTH @ Cactus Club, 10.30 p.m.

Aqua Moon, Ilajide MotorKam, Sweetewth, Holesum Hudrats, Can’t Buy Deem, Sidity Sav and Emmie Rain keep the party going as the Juneteenth celebration heads over to Bay View.

Saturday, June 20

Jerry Grillo “A Temporary Farewell” @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Leiko Napoli courtesy of Jerry Grillo Jerry Grillo Jerry Grillo

What would a goodbye to the Jazz Estate be without a (temporary) farewell from legend of the Estate stage, Jerry Grillo? Fresh off of his WAMI win for his song “The Strength of America,” Grillo will take listeners on a musical journey with his unique blend of jazz excellence and the intimate allure of a French cabaret.

The accolades for Grillo extend beyond the music scene. In 2023, the City of Milwaukee and Mayor Cavalier Johnson honored Grillo's contributions to the city's cultural landscape by proclaiming May 9 as “My Hometown Milwaukee Day.” This day is a testament to Grillo's impact on Milwaukee's arts and culture, celebrating the song that has become an anthem for the city's spirit and pride.

Sunday, June 21

Acoustic Alchemy @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

× “Lazeez” - Live at Daryl's House by Acoustic Alchemy

With over 35 years of recording and touring, Acoustic Alchemy’s longevity may be due in part to that spirit of never trying to fit in, but to just make music that they love, “I feel really grateful that we’ve been on such a long journey with our fans and they’re still there with us.” Greg Carmichael says. “We talk after shows and it’s always such an honor to hear the stories of how our music has been the soundtrack to so many people’s lives.”

The Empire of Lights will be released to all music platforms worldwide and a limited run of CDs will be pressed to be available to purchase at live shows.

Monday, June 22

Brandy Clark w/ Alyssia Dominguez @ The Argo, 8 p.m.

× “Dear Insecurity” by Brandy Clark - (featuring Brandi Carlile)

A 16-time Grammy Award nominee, Brandy Clark has had songs recorded by Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, The Band Perry, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Billy Currington, Darius Rucker and Kacey Musgraves.

Clark won Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards with her acclaimed song, “Dear Insecurity,” featuring 11 -ime Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile. The track is from Clark's self-titled album, which was produced by Carlile and features her most personal songwriting to date.

Tuesday, June 23

Tommy Stinson @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Karla Moheno Tommy Stinson Tommy Stinson

Erstwhile Replacement and replacement bassist for Guns N’ Roses, Tommy Stinson’s solo career kicked off in 1993 with the fantastic album Friday Night Is Killing Me with Stinson fronting the band Bash & Pop. Over the years Stinson has connected and collaborated with a handful of musicians with Milwaukee ties, including a 2017 album reanimating the Bash & Pop name, with input from producer-bassist Justin Perkins—which led to a very Mats-esque performance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Wednesday, June 24

A Charity Show for Autism United: Arizona the State, Crucial Moves, The Jesse Garwood Club, Mulva and We Should've Been DJs @ X-Ray Arcade, 5:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-Ray Arcade We Should've Been Djs We Should've Been Djs

Autism United of Wisconsin is the state’s largest Autism Spectrum service organization providing help, healing and hope for 50 years. The life journey for persons neurodiverse can be complicated, challenging, confusing, uplifting and even triumphant.

Their mission and passion is to improve the quality of life for each child, teen and adult on the Autism Spectrum—as well as their families—while teaming with caregivers and educators to enhance every individual’s unique needs, skills and goals.

Five Wisconsin artists ranging from hardcore punk to singer-songwriter to bubble grunge gather for this benefit concert.

The Fleshtones, New Duncan Imperials @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Suburban Roulette” by The Fleshtones

Name another band formed in the crucible of America’s bicentennial and are still at it heading into the nation’s semiquincentennial. NYC’s Fleshtones have been spreading their brand of Super Rock since the turn of punk rock. Some two decades ago Fleshtones frontman Peter Zaremba, as guest vocalist for Los Straitjackets at Rainbow Summer, entered Peck Pavilion from the regal grove of chestnut trees. Will he make his entrance this evening Farwell Avenue? Don’t bet against it.