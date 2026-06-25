This Week in MKE Music: June 25-July 1, 2026

Summerfest continues, The Estate says farewell, UltraBomb (Hüsker Dü’s Greg Norton), Jerry Weitzer Quartet, Ramblin’ Deano, The John Sieger Combo’s record release and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo via Kim Gordon - Facebook Kim Gordon Kim Gordon

Thursday, June 25

Summerfest, through Saturday and July 2-4

Over 600 acts across 12 stages over three weekends. This week--from Kim Gordon to Booker T. Jones, from Sudan Archives to Tracy Bonham.

Want advice on ticket discounts, traveling to the fest or Shepherd Express picks to see? Click here shepherdexpress.com/summerfest

Thursday - The Old 97’s @ T-Mobile Stage, 5:15 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Dominick Mastrangelo via Old 97's - Facebook Old 97's Old 97's

Tony Bennett once said “Fame comes and goes. Longevity is the thing to aim for.” Apparently, Rhett Miller and the rest of the Old 97’s were paying attention to Mr. Bennett. This year marks the 34th anniversary of the Dallas quartet, which formed in 1992 when Miller joined forces with guitarist Ken Bethea, bassist Murry Hammond and drummer Philip Peeples. Miller proudly wears this badge of honor, particularly with the arrival of the band’s thirteenth studio album, American Primitive.

Saturday - Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jóse Hernàndez, Aurora Pavilion at 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jóse Hernàndez - Facebook Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jóse Hernàndez Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jóse Hernàndez

Jóse Hernàndez and Mariachi Sol de Mexico have taken engaging lessons from, among other sources, fusion jazz and straight-up pop geared to international markets. Some of the latter influences may come in the form of song length. Older school mariachi pieces can cross the seven-minute mark, but Mariachi Sol de Mexico albums include plenty of numbers lasting significantly less time.

UltraBomb w/ Devils Teeth @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Shank Hall UltraBomb UltraBomb

UltraBomb brings together three seasoned veterans of the punk rock scene: Greg Norton (Hüsker Dü) on bass and vocals, Derek O’Brien (Social Distortion, Agent Orange, Adolescents) on drums and vocals, and Ryan Smith (Soul Asylum) on guitar and vocals. With decades of punk history behind them, the trio delivers music that feels raw, urgent, and unmistakably current–driven—not by nostalgia, but by the fire of experience.

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Their album, The Bridges That We Burn, was released last month.

Friday, June 26

Esther Rose w/ Sam Gelband @ Cactus Club, 6:30 p.m.

× “Chet Baker” by Esther Rose

Esther Rose was on a long solo drive when she started writing the opening title track of Want, her fifth album. At first, the words seemed almost like a joke, something to keep herself amused as the miles passed. “I want a puppy, but I don’t want a mess. I want to know where I’m going without GPS,” she sang from behind the wheel.

Soon, the idea snowballed into a list of desires that spanned existential, spiritual, and mundane; romantic to platonic to familial; at once wildly ambitious yet piercingly relatable; all set to a catchy melody that blends her pop instincts with country storytelling and the raw immediacy of a basement punk show.

Saturday, June 27

Golden Glitch w/ Wax Cherubs and Ghost Kitchen @ Voyageur Book Shop, 7 p.m.

With little fanfare, Bay View’s Voyageur Book Shop is becoming a music venue presenting adventurous sounds. Check out Bryon Cherry’s new project Golden Glitch, experimental pop artist Wax Cherubs, and ambient punk duo Ghost Kitchen. And buy book.

Jerry Weitzer Quartet @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts Jerry Weitzer Quartet Jerry Weitzer Quartet

Catch a performance in this intimate space. Pianist Jerry Weitzer will be joined by Craig Carter on bass, Bill Feldman on drums and Bony Benavides on percussion.

Ramblin’ Deano @ White Lilac (5029 6th Ave. Kenosha), 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Ramblin' Deano Ramblin' Deano Ramblin' Deano

Erstwhile Muskego High School alum Dean Schlabowske has bounced from Chicago to Louisiana, playing punk and roots music with The Waco Brothers, Deano & Jo and others. His latest project Congressman Davy, the musical he co-wrote with Richard Byrne, tells the story of Davy Crockett’s rise and fall.

Sunday, June 28

The John Sieger Combo Record Release @ Anodyne Coffee Roasters, 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Linsey Sieger The John Sieger Combo - 2026 The John Sieger Combo (2026)

The John Sieger Combo’s long-simmering brand of pub rock—a recipe that lives at the crossroads of blues, soul, country and rock—comes off as light handed, in the way personalities who have been living together through the music for decades can make sound this natural.

The lineup on the new album Swearing in Cursive, includes longtime collaborators Bob Jennings on keyboards and sax, Bobby Schneider on drums, Mike Sieger on bass and vocals—along with a few guests. Since recording the album, guitarist Rob Gjersoe has joined the lineup.

The Estate – Estate Farewell Party & Open Jam, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via The Jazz Estate The Jazz Estate The Jazz Estate

Milwaukee jazz club The Estate opened in 1977. Over its lifespan, the cozy nightspot nurtured the local jazz scene as well as featured performances by legends like Little Jimmy Scott, Joe Henderson, Mose Allison and Dr. Lonnie Smith. And it wasn’t all jazz—Paul Cebar and Tommy Stinson (Replacement/Guns N’ Roses) both played the intimate stage.

It didn’t take long to learn that timing was everything. Showing up for the last set of the evening was a great way to see musicians stretch out and play in combinations that were the definition of late-night jazz. And the people watching, especially on New Year’s Eve, could be Fellini-esque.

Black Country, New Road w/ Horsegirl @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

× “Besties” by Black Country, New Road

Blending jazz, math rock and klezmer, Black Country, New Road is a sextet of classically trained musicians from Cambridge, England.

The band went through a lineup shakeup just days before the release of their second album Ants from Up There and the band retired the songs from their first two LPs and took brand new music out on tour, with vocal duties inherited by the remaining band members, resulting in the whimsical concert film and album Live at Bush Hall. Their latest release, Forever Howlong, was released in 2025 to critical acclaim.

Monday, June 29

Die Sexual w/ Memory Spector and Goth Barge DJs @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “Desire” by Die Sexual

Die Sexual is the Los Angeles-based dark electronic duo of Rosselinni and Anton Floriano. Conjuring their influences of EBM, techno and electropop, their sound is an intoxicating mix of analog synthetics and seductive vocals.

Tuesday, June 30

Riverwalk Commons Concert Series: Social Cig @ Riverwalk Commons (423 N. Water St., across from Milwaukee Public Market, under the I-794 freeway), 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Public Market Social Cig Social Cig

When it comes to creating music, Milwaukee’s Social Cig creates big-hearted skate rock anthems that sound best with the volume turned way up. A typical Social Cig song includes a healthy dose of guitars, drums and bass. There’s little electronics, just pure, unabashed DIY rock and roll.

“It's somewhat indie surf rock, but I don’t surf,” says singer-songwriter Parker Schultz, who started the group in 2019. “I've grown up skateboarding, so that definitely fit my identity a little bit more. It just sounds like it’d be in a Tony Hawk Pro Skater game. I just love catchy melodies, so anything that's really catchy and fun to sing, and just getting weird with it as of lately too, just really fits into the idea of skate rock or Midwest skate rock.”

More info on Riverwalk Commons Concert Series here https://milwaukeepublicmarket.org/event/upcoming-events

Wednesday, July 1

Washington Park Wednesdays - Orquestra Rumba + Orquestra Rumba Trio @ Washington Park Bandshell (43rd St. between Vliet & Lloyd Streets), 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Orquesta Rumba - Facebook Orquesta Rumba Orquesta Rumba

Take a mid-week break as Orquesta Rumba brings cumbia, salsa, and cha-cha-chá to the bandshell as part of the Washington Park Wednesdays series More info here https://www.washingtonparkneighbors.com/calendar