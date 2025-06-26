This Week in MKE Music: June 26-July 2, 2025

× Expand Photo via Cactus Club - cactusclubmilwaukee.com Juanita & Juan Juanita & Juan

Summerfest chapter two, Reitman, Stanley Clarke, Tommy Stinson, Alex Wilson Family Band, Juanita & Juan—AKA Alice Bag and Kid Congo Powers and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, June 26

Reitman @ WUWM (Chase Tower, 111 E. Wisconsin Ave.), 5-8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Bob Reitman at the Shepherd Express Bob Reitman

Last October, we chatted with the legendary Milwaukee DJ for our Sonic Rendezvous podcast. For decades, Bob Reitman has been a leading light in Milwaukee radio and his influence on underground radio in particular has been fascinating and filled with colorful anecdotes.

Not one to brag on himself, this open house event is a chance to check in with the local legend.

Summerfest @ Henry Maier Festival Park – through Saturday

The Big Gig slides into the second of three weekends filled with live music. Shepherd Express previewed many of the acts and also publishes reviews of local and national acts.

× “Jocko Homo” - In The Beginning Was The End: The Truth About De-Evolution by DEVO

Frogwater kicks things off at noon on Thursday. The Quilz, who just released the new video “Wild Cat,” are part of a day that includes DEVO, The Psychedelic Furs, The English Beat, Xposed 4Heads, Lukas Nelson, The Avett Brothers and Allison Russell.

× “Bright Lights” by The Killers

Friday’s lineup includes The Killers, Cold War Kids, Jo Dee Messina, Phil Vassar, Local H and more.

× “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark” by Molly Tuttle

Saturday’s eclectic mix of actors includes American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli. Check out The Mavericks, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, Molly Tuttle, 7000apart and more.

Friday, June 27

Jane O'Neill w/Allison Mahal @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Jane O'Neill Jane O'Neill

As one of 12 children in her home, Jane O’Neill had a small symphony to practice with, which nowadays has translated seamlessly to her ability as frontwoman of her band. Influence by the likes of John Denver, Norah Jones, and Bonnie Raitt, O’Neill’s two EPs are here calling card. Allison Mahal’s seven years in Nashville influenced her debut album Not Over This Yet.

Saturday, June 28

Stanley Clarke @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

× “School Days” by Return to Forever

Bassist Stanley Clarke has worked with Art Blakey, Stan Getz, Dexter Gordon, and Pharoah Sanders; was a member of influential jazz fusion group Return to Forever and toured as a member of The New Barbarians with Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Clarke is a four-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, performer, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, a composer for recordings and film.

He won Playboy’s bassist of the year for 10 straight years and launched the video web series Bass Nation. The episodes centered around the dynamics of the music industry, recording and performing, and includes Clarke’s conversations with noted musicians, gear reviews, playthroughs and performances.

“We are giving life lessons for musicians through the eyes of bass players. I’ve played with many musicians and these lessons are a common denominator running through all master musicians,” he said. “I believe that the platform will be equally interesting to fans and non-musicians. Musician life lessons can also be applied to the lives of all.”

Tommy Stinson w/Karla Rose @ The Estate, 8 p.m.

× “Teenage Kicks” by Tommy Stinson, Moby, Fred Armisen and Tony Kanal

A teenage Tommy Stinson cut his rock and roll teeth playing bass with The Replacements and later joined Guns and Roses. In between, he recorded the album Friday Night is Killing Me as leader of Bash & Pop. That album has become part of an underground tradition—for a select few, it is the first record played when moving into a new place. As a solo performer Stinson’s offhand charm makes any venue feel intimate. Here is a chance to catch him really up-close.

Sunday, June 29

Alex Wilson Family Band w/ The Mosleys 2.0 @ The Uptowner, 1 p.m.

× “Somebody New” by Alex Wilson Family Band

Boasting air conditioning and beautiful people,Riverwest’s charm school, The Uptowner hosts a farewell party for Tom Wilson. The opening act, billed as Mosley’s 2.0 is Bristlehead with special guest guitarist Rob Gjersoe. The guitarist’s Milwaukee days included The Hip Waders and Paul Cebar and the Milwaukeeans before heading to Texas to play with Jimmie Dale Gilmore and The Flatlanders among others.

Tuesday, July 1

Juanita & Juan w/ Clickbait @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “Put Down Your Weapons” by Juanita & Juan

The duo Juanita & Juan are more than meets the eye. Alice Bag is the founding member of Los Angeles’ punk architects The Bags. Guitarist Kid Congo Powers is an original member of The Gun Club and played key roles in the histories of The Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. As Juanita & Juan they continue making creative music that combines attitude, in both mindset and sonic fingerprint.

Wednesday, July 2

Pocket Vinyl @ Sugar Maple, 8 p.m.

× “Don't” by Pocket Vinyl

Pocket Vinyl is a duo consisting of a one-man-piano-band (Eric) coupled with a painter (Elizabeth), who creates a work of art on stage during the show. Each painting and show is unique. Between non-depressing songs about death and defiant melodies of hope, Eric's entertains the audience with emotional stories and hilarious anecdotes bordering on stand-up comedy.