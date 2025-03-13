This Week in MKE Music: March 13-19, 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Claudettes - Facebook The Claudettes The Claudettes

Tributes to R.E.M. and Elvis, The Claudettes, Chris Thile with the MSO, Jazz Week at UW-Parkside, Marshall Crenshaw and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, March 13

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy & Friends Play R.E.M.’s “Fables of the Reconstruction” and More with special guest Dave Hill @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 6:30 p.m.

R.E.M. reunite: “Pretty Persuasion” with Michael Shannon, Jason Narducy & Friends

After Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy’s acclaimed, sold out run honoring R.E.M.’s debut album Murmur, which saw the four original members of R.E.M. come together for the first time in 17 years at the tour’s Athens stop, the Fables tour hit the road, Jack.

Shannon, an actor/musician known best for his film/series/stage work, and Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk, Sunny Day Real Estate, Verböten, Split Single) have been collaborating for the last 11 years, playing entire albums by some of their favorite artists such as Neil Young, The Modern Lovers, Bob Dylan, The Smiths, and T. Rex at various Chicago clubs.

“After Michael and I took the band on the road playing Murmur,” Narducy said, “we discussed possibly trying something again in 2025. It will be the 40th anniversary of Fables of The Reconstruction so we will open with that album, in sequence. Then we will dig deep into the R.E.M. catalog to round out the performance. Each show will have unique setlists. We love celebrating the music of this great band.”

Friday, March 14

The Claudettes w/ The Stephen Hull Experience @ Anodyne, 7:30 p.m.

“No Matter How Much” by The Claudettes

Six albums into their lauded career, Chicago’s The Claudettes continue to put a new spin on American roots music. Blues and R&B are laced with punk spirit and film-noir moods to create the band’s singular “garage cabaret” sound. The Claudettes have earned worldwide acclaim with their recordings and concerts that are equal parts heart, musicianship and theatrical flair.

Racine-born Stephen Hull gives the blues community exciting evidence that the future of music is in good hands. Hull started playing blues at age 14 and never stopped, taking cues from Albert King and B.B. King as he developed his sweet, soulful guitar sound.

Elvis – The Steve El Show @ Puddler’s Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas style, a three-hour Elvis show. Hear all your favorites just as you remember them. Consider how few people in history are known but just their first name.

The writer Lester Bangs wrote the following about Elvis in a Village Voice obituary, “If love truly is going out of fashion forever, which I do not believe, then along with our nurtured indifference to each other will be an even more contemptuous indifference to each other’s objects of reverence. We will continue to fragment in this manner, because solipsism holds all the cards at present; it is a king whose domain engulfs even Elvis’. But I can guarantee you one thing: we will never again agree on anything as we agreed on Elvis. So, I won’t bother saying good-bye to his corpse. I will say good-bye to you.”

Saturday, March 15

Chris Thile with the MSO @ Bradley Symphony Center, 7:30 p.m.

“Blue Skies” by Andrew Bird and Chris Thile

Acclaimed Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter, composer, and MacArthur Fellow recipient of the prestigious “Genius” grant, Chris Thile is a multifaceted musical talent, described by The Guardian as “that rare being: an all-round musician who can settle into any style, from bluegrass to classical,” and hailed by NPR as a “genre-defying musical genius.” He performs with conductor Ryan Tani, violinist Ilana Setapen, soprano Alex Sopp and members of the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus.

Thile is a founding member of the highly influential string bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek and has collaborated with countless luminaries from Yo-Yo Ma to Fiona Apple to Brad Mehldau. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite “Live from Here with Chris Thile” (formerly known as “ Prairie Home Companion”)

An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio @ The Riverside Theater

“Harry Hood” by Trey Anastasio, featuring Jeff Tanski

Trey Anastasio is a founding member of Phish, one of today’s most successful and innovative rock bands. As a solo artist, Anastasio has released over two dozen studio and live albums and has toured extensively with the Trey Anastasio Band, Classic TAB and other iterations.

In 2020, Anastasio recorded and released the pandemic-era album Lonely Trip, followed by his first album of solo acoustic material, Mercy, in 2022. Those two albums generated much of the material found on Evolve. Anastasio's latest release is Atriums, a six-chapter song suite of ambient, instrumental guitar compositions originally conceived of and recorded for Phish’s Sphere run.

Sunday, March 16

Romeo and Juliet @ Milwaukee Repertory Theater, through March 30

"Romeo and Juliet" Trailer

We know instantly in the first few minutes of the Milwaukee Rep’s Romeo and Juliet that we’re in for a whole new approach to William Shakespeare’s classic tale of the doomed young lovers. A character steps out of the shadows, strumming a guitar and singing the American gospel standard, “Ain’t No Grave Gonna Hold My Body Down.” It’s a haunting ballad that foretells what will happen in the course of this fascinating and highly accessible adaptation of the Bard’s work. Read more of Harry Cherkinian’s review here https://shepherdexpress.com/culture/theater/milwaukee-reps-new-approach-to-romeo-and-juliet/

Monday, March 17

Jazz Week @ UW-Parkside, through Friday

“Farmer Alfalfa” by Max Johnson's Heroes Trio

Headliners Ibelisse Guardia Ferragutti and Frank Rosaly dive into their ancestral roots in Bolivia, Brazil and Puerto Rico to create their new recording MESTIZX. Through their music, the duo recounts autobiographical stories of growing up and living in the liminal spaces of the post-colonial world where musical traditions and futures intersect.

The week kicks off with the Jason Rigby Quartet on Monday. Tenor saxophonist and composer Rigby will be joined by Russ Johnson on trumpet, Clark Sommers on bass and Dana Hall on percussion. Tuesday features Alyssa Allgood at 7 p.m. in Bedford Concert Hall. Allgood was named a “Rising Star Female Vocalist” in the 2024 Downbeat magazine critics’ poll.

Greg Ward (alto saxophonist and composer) launches Rogue Parade on Wednesday. The quintet features guitarist Matt Gold and Dave Miller; Matt Ulery is on bass and Quin Kircher on drums. Ward has worked as a sideman with artists like Prefuse 73, Lupe Fiasco, Tortoise, William Parker, Andrew D'Angelo and Mike Reed. Friday, March 21 welcomes Parkside Jazz Faculty for a free noon concert as well as an evening concert, featuring student jazz ensembles and those from Racine High Schools. Union Grove, Parks, Case and Horlick will perform in Bedford Concert Hall at 7 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday noon concerts are free; Thursday and Friday concerts are ticketed. More info here uwp.edu/therita/jazzweek.cfm

Moon Pussy w/ Church Fire, Primitive Broadcast Service and The Demix @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

“Radium” by Moon Pussy

Kick the week off with a night of noise rock and the dark side of EDM. A pair of Denver bands: Moon Pussy is a loud and cathartic band and Church Fire delivers an emotionally charged exorcism of a live show. Milwaukee is represented with The Demix and urban skronking troublemakers Primitive Broadcast Service.

Tuesday, March 18

Suicide Forest w/Death Support, Want of Sin and Soul Riven @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

×

“Sacrilegious Torment” by Death Support

Four branches of the black metal tree play this all-ages show. Suicide Forest trucks in from Tucson; Death Support and Soul Riven are joined by Milwaukee’s Want of Sin.

Wednesday, March 19

Marshall Crenshaw @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Marshall Crenshaw

Marshall Crenshaw’s career has taken him from portraying John Lennon and Buddy Holley to writing historical liner notes and musical history books. A long-ago guest spot on WMSE-FM also illuminated his skill as a DJ. But for many fans, ground zero was Crenshaw’s 1982 self-titled album. He’s collaborated with the Gin Blossoms, the MC5 and more recently, The Smithereens. The latter collaboration played a memorable show at Summerfest in 2022.