This Week in MKE Music: March 26-April 1, 2026

Handsome Dick Manitoba w/ The Strains and Electrophonic Tonic, Women of Americana, The Meteors, Fareed Haque, Gry Numan, Milwaukee Musaik: “American Soundscapes: A 250th Celebration” and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo via Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. The Strains The Strains

Thursday, March 26

Handsome Dick Manitoba w/ The Strains and Electrophonic Tonic @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 6 p.m.

× “Search and Destroy” by Handsome Dick Manitoba

Last March, Handsome Dick Manitoba ended his tour in Milwaukee on a Sunday night. This year finds the legendary Dictators frontman stopping early in a Midwest jaunt that again includes the vintage Detroit-inspired, high-energy sounds of The Strains.

The sleeper pick of the week just might be opening act Electrophonic Tonic. Manitoba’s show last year was opened by Wanda Chrome and the Leather Pharaohs. Electrophonic Tonic (named after a Sonic Rendezvous Band song) includes Wanda’s Cliff Ulsberger and Joel Beskow, Roy Anderson (Pinwheels), who played with Ulsberger since the late ‘70s in Bed Rock and youngblood Daniel James (Daniel James Gang, World in Action).

Friday, March 27

“Women of Americana: A Celebration of American Music - From Joan Baez and Bonnie Raitt to Alison Krauss and Brandi Carlile featuring Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh” @ South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. 7:3 p.m.

Kick the weekend off with this celebration of early folk, country, gospel and Western swing music with “Women of Americana.” This exploration of the genre features vocalists and instrumentalists Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh; the show includes songs made famous by artists like Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Rait, Emmy Lou Harris, Alison Krauss and more.

Accompanying video projections make this concert a multi-media event, coinciding with the upcoming Semi-quincentennial (250th anniversary of the United States’ founding).

The Meteors w/The Gubers @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “A Night in the Tombs” by The Meteors

It is written that rockabilly will inherit the earth. Nearly 50 years ago The Meteors formed in England in homage to the music that crawled from the American South in the late 1950’s. The British trio leans into psychobilly, the sub-genre that magnified, often humorously, the music and style. With a resume that boasts 24 albums the band has never ceased in its vision.

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Saturday, March 28

Fareed Haque @ The Jazz Estate, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Ali Hasbach Fareed Haque Fareed Haque

Fareed Haque is a modern guitar virtuoso. Steeped in classical and jazz traditions, his unique command of the guitar and different musical styles inspire his musical ventures with tradition and fearless innovation. Haque has toured and recorded with Joe Zawinul, Billy Cobham, Dave Holland and many others. For these shows Haque is joined by drummer Greg Fundis and bassist Alex Austin.

Sunday, March 29

Unfathomable Showscapes @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Ride out the weekend with a uniquely unpredictable experimental variety show known to consist of music, improvisation, comedy, performance art, the avant garde, interviews, poetry and theatre.

Andrieu Todd has been recording and touring with the performance art project Battalion of Cloudships since 2006. Multi-instrumentalist, sound sculptor, painter, photographer, plant hydrater, chef and performance artist Silas Ritchie is joined by John Sparrow, drummer for Violent Femmes. As well as performing with Violent Femmes, Sparrow performs in big band jazz and experimental music projects—not to mention his contributions to The Danglers.

Anja Notanja Sieger interprets music through overhead projector shadow puppetry and an improvised spoken poetry monologue, and Aden Stier a multi-instrumentalist and composer from Madison.

Cass McCombs w/Danny Arakaki @ Vivarium, 7:30 p.m.

× “Peace” by Cass McCombs

Over the past twenty plus years, Cass McCombs has journeyed a singular path as an uncompromising song-carver, guitarist and singer. Along with a squadron of collaborators and bandmates, his music travels gracefully over seemingly contradictory terrain, from infectious guitar riffage to intensely personal lyricism.

Last August, McCombs released the album Interior Live Oak. In 2024, 4AD reissued his first three albums and Domino Records released a lost album from the same period, Seed Cake on Leap Year.

Monday, March 30

Gary Numan @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

× “Are ‘Friends’ Electric” by Gary Numan

Gary Numan’s 1979 hit “Cars” seemed at time to be a novelty new wave chart hit. But history was kind to Numan as synthpop, industrial music and alternative sounds claimed him. Nine Inch Nails, Prince and David Bowie praised Numan’s music and in recent years artists as varied as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Dave Grohl have cited him as an influence.

Milwaukee Musaik: “American Soundscapes: A 250th Celebration” @ Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 7 p.m.

Sit back and take in 250 years of American classical music. The variety and depth are staggering.

This program celebrates the evolution of American classical style, beginning with Francis Hopkinson’s elegant colonial-era song and moving through the expressive voices of Amy Beach and Samuel Barber.

Aaron Copland’s intimate string quartet tonal fabric, the hypnotic minimalism of Philip Glass, and the jazz-infused charm of George Gershwin; the evening also features Rudi Heinrich’s playful Suburban Dances and Valerie Coleman’s Red Clay and Mississippi Delta, a modern classic brimming with rhythm and energy.

Tuesday, March 31

Dead, Dead Swans w/ Sana All and Tiny Vamp @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Cactus Club Dead, Dead Swans Dead, Dead Swans

This all-ages show brings together the folk sounds of Dead, Dead Swans, the indie rock of Sana All and emo girl band Tiny Vamp, drawing inspiration from riot grrl, shoegaze and numetal sounds.

Wednesday, April 1

Adam Blackwood w/ The Taxmen and Gypsum Sunflower @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “Pessimistic Jellyfish” by Adam Blackwood

During the pandemic, Adam Blackwood took it upon himself to write his own solo music. He’s been on a roll. His debut single, “One of a Kind,” was released in 2022; his debut album Underdressed followed in early 2023. His creative juices kept flowing into 2024, where his sophomore album Pessimistic Jellyfish was released, and his eponymous album, Adam Blackwood, in 2025.

The Taxmen turned a few heads with their take on John Lennon’s music and Gypsum Sunflower brings a neo-soul, rock and jazz fusion.