This Week in MKE Music: March 27-April 2, 2025

Steve Peplin performing.

Bluegrass at Linneman’s and Shank Hall, BÖC, a guitar summit at Jazz Gallery and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, March 27

Beats Workin’ w/ Patty and Craig @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Linneman's Riverwest Inn - linnemans.com Beats Workin Beats Workin'

Three of the five musicians in Beats Workin’ started out in the NYC area, separately, playing the famous Greenwich Village open stages (Village Gaslight, Folk City). Although they didn't know each other, the senior member of the band, lead singer Jerry Wicentowski, transplanted by attending UW-Madison and has played in Wisconsin bluegrass bands since the ‘60s. Banjoist Ken Finkel played in top area band Grass Food & Lodging during the ‘70s. These veterans are contrasted by youthful bassist Viktor Brusubardis, from the Milwaukee clan of classical, jazz and bluegrass musicians (which includes brother Ernie from Chicken Wire Empire). Dobro player Peter Roller is a noted musicologist and has played with blues mandolinist Yank Rachell, gospel group The Masonic Wonders and Paul Cebar and the Milwaukeeans.

Opening the evening is the folk duo Patty and Craig. Popular in Chicago as well as Milwaukee, their CD of atmospheric original songs, Look to the Moon, features Roller on dobro and electric slide; he will join them for selections at this show.

Present Music - intO tHe WiLd - March 27 @ Jann Serr Studio, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Present Music - presentmusic.org Andy Akiho, Kamran Ince and Carla Kihlstedt Andy Akiho, Kamran Ince and Carla Kihlstedt

Present Music’s “Wild” world premieres two new commissions from Andy Akiho and Kamran Ince, a reprise of 26 Little Deaths and a clangorous “Born to Be Wild” will highlight the concert. “I like his music because it’s unmistakably his own,” says PM’s co-director, Eric Segnitz. “It’s very passionate, episodic, colorful sounding and covering a wide spectrum of emotions.” shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/present-musics-wild-world-premiers/

Blue Öyster Cult w/Siin @ Pabst Theater, 7:30 p.m.

× “Then Came The Last Days Of May” by Blue Öyster Cult

Five decades ago, Blue Öyster Cult kicked off a career with three albums that set them apart as the smartest band in the room, who also had a wicked sense of humor. They collaborated with writers and producers Sandy Pearlman, Patti Smith, R. Meltzer and Michael Moorcock, never once fearing the reaper or Joan Crawford. The smart money says BÖC will still be delivering the goods long after the echoes of cowbells are done ringing.

Friday, March 28

Steep Canyon Rangers @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Shank Hall - shankhall.com Steep Canyon Rangers Steep Canyon Rangers

With roots in both the Appalachian and Piedmont regions of North Carolina, the Steep Canyon Rangers have long held traditional bluegrass paramount, while possessing the ability to bring it down the mountain and to incorporate accessible influence from all walks of the region. With the band's last few albums, they have gained recognition from well beyond the world of bluegrass, earning a reputation as some of the most influential songwriters in Americana today.

The Rangers’ resume includes three Grammy nominations, 14 studio albums and three collaborative albums with actor and banjoist Steve Martin.

Saturday, March 29

Owen Davies, Steve Peplin and CxCx @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 8 p.m.

Steve Peplin’s new solo guitar album, Bloodstar, is a scorcher. The 10 tracks recall the work of Karl Wallenda as well as Charles Mingus’ piano album of spontaneous compositions and improvisations except Peplin channeled his inner 16-year-old self, infatuated with a newly acquired Marshall half stack amplifier. He cites influences Sonny Sharrock, Marc Robot, Cliff Burton and his mentor Jack Grassel; you should consider enjoying this show with ear protection. stevepeplin.bandcamp.com/album/bloodstar

Sunday, March 30

Tom and Marc Wilson with Steve Cohen and Bill Stone @ The Uptowner, 3 p.m.

Lose your blues at this matinee show featuring some of Milwaukee’s music veterans at The Uptowner. Milwaukee’s home of the beautiful people since 1884, the corner tavern also serves as an art gallery. Be sure to wish owner Steve Johnson a belated Happy Birthday!

Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Chi Chi's Restaurant and more @ X-Ray Arcade. 2 p.m.

× “The Rest Cure” by Resurrectionists

Get a jump on festival season with this nine-band, all ages bill. Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends are joined by like-minded troublemakers and mayhem seekers including Chi Chi's Restaurant, Salvation, Moon Rebels, Resurrectionists, Vile Bees, Mr. Phylzzz, Powerwagon and Primitive Broadcast Service.

Monday, March 31

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage w/ Grasping Straws and Max Niemann @ Cactus Club, 6:30 p.m.

× “Except For The Fact That It Isn't” by Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage

Jeffrey Lewis and his band tour the world, mixing folk with noise. Over the last few years, much of Niemann’s focus has been dedicated to fronting his rock ‘n’ roll band, Diet Lite, whose sharp wit and electrically energetic live sets have garnered the band a dedicated following across the Midwest and beyond. As he begins to ramble out in a new direction, Niemann’s performances tap into much of the same passion, though here the songs are stripped down to their bare essence.

Tuesday, April 1

The Last Five Years @ Milwaukee Rep -

Stackner Cabaret, through May 18

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Grace Bobber and Asher Muldoon in The Last Five Years MilwaukeeRepertory Theater presents The Last Five Yearsin the Stackner Cabaret, March 21 –May 18, 2025. Pictured Grace Bobber and Asher Muldoon

What’s fascinating about The Milwaukee Rep’s current production of The Last Five Years is that it is as conventional as it is unconventional. The musical, playing in the Stackner Cabaret, tells the story of a couple in their 20s, Jamie, a writer and Cathy, an aspiring actress. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the two fall in and out of their relationship, and love, over the course of five years.

However, here’s the catch: Jamie tells his story moving forward chronologically. Cathy, however, tells her story in reverse; from the end of the relationship to the very start of it. Read more from our review here shepherdexpress.com/culture/theater/the-reps-fascinating-last-five-years/

Wednesday, April 2

Blueburg Cafe Open Mic Night @ Blueburg Café (W62N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg), 6 p.m.

Here’s your chance. Musicians, singers, poets, dancers, comedians and storytellers of all ages are invited. Up to 20 performers can sign up for the drawing to perform a five-minute spot. More info here cedarburgculturalcenter.org/blueburg-cafe