This Week in MKE Music: March 6-12, 2025

A SXSW preview at The Cooperage, La Perla’s percussion celebration, Cello Madness, raw power from Handsome Dick Manitoba and Wanda Chrome, Irish music from Socks in the Frying Pan and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, March 6

The Wisconsin House Sendoff @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× “Paper Route” by NilexNile (feat. Huey V)

Milwaukee will have a home base in Austin at this year’s SXSW music extravaganza. The Cooperage is hosting a bash to showcase local acts Wave Chapelle, Joey Turbo, NILEXNILE, Social Cig, Scam Likely, The Keystones and DJ Breezah.

After a crash course in getting bands on board, Jason Burczyk cut through the red tape. Here is a chance to offer support for a full roster of local talent.

KC and the Sunshine Band @ The Riverside Theater, 7 p.m.

The roots of KC and the Sunshine Band reach back to legendary label TK Records. The group had already scored hit as R&B leaned into the disco craze, and they had a song on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. With a string of earworms, inescapable on mid-70’s AM radio, the group hit dancefloor gold with songs like “Get Down Tonight,” “Boogie Shoes,” “That's The Way (I Like It),” “Shake Your Booty” and “I'm Your Boogie Man.”

Friday, March 7

La Perla @ Latino Arts, 7 p.m.

× “El Sol” by La Perla

Often referred to as the three Colombian drum witches, La Perla is a one-of-a-kind percussion and vocal trio consisting of three of Bogota's best young musicians, whose powerful lyrics combined with intoxicating rhythms make for an unstoppable dance party.

Diana Sanmiguel (Voice, percussion), Giovanna Mogollón (voice, hand drum) and Karen Forero (voice, hand drums) represent and pay tribute to the Colombian Caribbean culture and tradition, while at the same time modernizing the genres with original music filled with politically charged lyrics based around feminism, indigenous struggles and the power of Latinos and the global south. The group taps into multiple genres including bullerengue, cumbia, merengue, gaita, and kreyol champeta, all accompanied by their deep voices and punk rock attitude

Cello Madness: Peter J. Thomas w/ Natural Satellite and Cassini Echoes @ Anodyne Coffee, 7:30 p.m.

× "In My Head" by Natural Satellite

A cello summit that’s not a black-tie affair? Peter J Thomas, formerly a member of I’m Not a Pilot and cellist with the Milwaukee Symphony since 2008, has performed all over the world. As a solo artist he plays electric cello and plays his own arrangements of classical, original, and pop/rock songs through looping, effects and vocals.

Cello and saxophone seem like an unlikely pair for an indie jazz duo, but Menasha’s Natural Satellite (Karli and Jason Reisdorf) have performed their unique sound for nearly a decade. The WAMI-nominated duo layers finger-style cello with catchy melodies, harmonies, and improvised saxophone to create a sound comparable to groups such as Morphine and Portis Head.

Cassini Echoes sum up its mission statement simply, “We write songs, step on pedals, and get sweaty. We make textures intertwine and sorta catchy melodies. We’re usually a bit too loud.”

Sunny Sweeney w/Cam Pierce @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “A Song Can't Fix Everything” by Sunny Sweeney (feat. Paul Cauthen)

“I have a lot of older songs that still make the cut of like, ‘Am I gonna put this on a record?’” Sunny Sweeny says. “And I always start with those songs, songs that have been important to me for whatever reason. And then I try to build around that. It doesn't necessarily have to be around a theme, but sometimes it turns out to be that there is one.” Sweeney’s “A Song Can’t Fix Everything,” taps a universal sentiment. “That song can’t bring my mother back to life,” Sweeney sings at the song’s start, before recounting the many ways that music may be able to transport us to the past but can never fix it.

Saturday, March 8

The Bourbon Jockeys w/The Grovelers @ Linneman’s 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Bourbon Jockeys - Facebook The Bourbon Jockeys

Two of Milwaukee’s best take the stage in Riverwest. The Bourbon Jockeys worship at the altar of long-gone blues and R&B giants.

× “Suicide Rockers” by The Grovelers

The Grovelers take the road less traveled, the trashy one that might end up in a ditch. But the ride is worth it.

Mitchell Shiner Latin Vibes @ Gibraltar MKE, 7 p.m.

Vibist Mitchell Shiner joins percussionist Bony Benavides, bassist Joey Sanchez and guitarist Garrett Waite as Gibraltar MKE brings more jazz to the Third Ward. All ages until 10 p.m.

Morgan Wade @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

× “Psychopath” by Morgan Wade

“I had all this stuff coming up, and it was such a weird, dark time that I was going through,” says Wade. “Then I sat down with a guitar and started writing songs. They were just coming to me left and right,” says Morgan Wade of her third album, Obsessed. “I really wanted to get back to doing what I used to do,” she says of the follow up to 2023’s Psychopath. “Just make this whatever the f*** I wanted it to be. For me, it’s a miracle record, which makes sense with where I was at mentally.”

Sunday, March 9

Handsome Dick Manitoba w/The Strains and Wanda Chrome and the Leather Pharaohs, 8 p.m.

× “Kick Out The Jams” by Handsome Dick Manitoba

As frontman for The Dictators, Handsome Dick Manitoba was part of mid-‘70s New York scene that bridged the New York Dolls and the CBGB era. The Dictators’ three albums were blueprints for mixing high energy music, pop culture and humor. Manitoba went on to form Wild Kingdom and Manitoba, sometimes with former Dictators, as well as collaborations with the reanimated MC5 and The Nomads. For over 20 years he ran the NYC bar Manitoba’s and hosted a satellite radio show. Why the guy never got a television show remains one of life’s great mysteries.

Manitoba brings his Midwest Mayhem Tour to Bayview. My bucket list? Manitoba and Wanda Chrome kicking out the jams.

Monday, March 10

Hunter Peebles and the Moonlighters w/ Torcado , Brandon Good and Valley Fox @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “Crazy & Divine” by Hunter Peebles & the Moonlighters

Hunter Peebles’ songs draw on the tradition of John Prine and George Jones. The Moonlighters’ sound features crying steel guitar. The St. Louis group honors the past while embracing the future.

Tuesday, March 11

Gost w/ Dead Register and Destros @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “Alive” by Dead Register

The workweek doesn’t have to be drudgery. Here’s an all-ages show brimming with imagination. Gost exists in the dark crack between black metal and the most shadowy end of electronic music. Dead Register is “The cure for those who crave dark, tortured intimacy administered through gut-pulverizing sonic heft.” Destros round out the bill with some good old fashioned “Milwaukee Anarcho-Goth.”

Wednesday, March 12

Socks in the Frying Pan @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “County Clare The Home of Polkas?” by Socks in the Frying Pan

No strangers to Milwaukee thanks to their Irish Fest performances, Socks in the Frying Pan bring three-part vocal harmonies and acoustic sounds to town. Hailing from County Clare on the west coast of Ireland, the Hayes brothers (Fiachra on fiddle, banjo and bodhrán and Shane on button accordion) along with guitarist and lead vocalist Aodán Coyne grew up in families steeped in music.