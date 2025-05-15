This Week in MKE Music: May 15-21, 2025

× Expand Photo by Shane Eckart - flotstildeath.com Flotsam and Jetsam Flotsam and Jetsam

Metal in all shapes and sizes, Benmont Tench from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, two nights of Paul Simon, a tribute to The Eagles, The Newport’s 20th Anniversary Block Party signals outdoor music season, The Florentine Opera presents Carmen and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, May 15

Milwaukee Metal Fest @ The Rave, through Sunday

On Thursday Milwaukee Metal Fest kicks off with a pre-party featuring Flotsam and Jetsam. The fest continues through Sunday with dozens of bands each day including: DOWN (Anselmo, Windstein, Keenan, Bower, Bruders), Bongzilla, Black Label Society, EYEHATEGOD, GWAR, Morbid Saint and more.

Friday, May 16

Benmont Tench @Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

While Benmont Tench was in college, he was also in Mudcrutch—the group that became Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. But on an evening when he was studying for an economics exam, he got a call from Petty imploring, “What are you doing?”

“I said, ‘You are right.’” After that semester he never went back to school but just came up with excuses when his parents asked. The decision led to a career playing keyboards with The Heartbreakers. Tench stops by Turner Hall Ballroom with the release of his second solo album The Melancholy Season.

Sam Llanas @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8:30 p.m.

Erstwhile BoDeans’ vocalist-guitarist Sam Llanas brings his band for a belated birthday show. Llanas began his solo career with Absinthe’s 1998 album A Good Day To Die and has continued with releases under his own name including the Goya trilogy of albums, inspired by a stolen acoustic guitar.

Carmen @ The Florentine Opera - Uihlein Hall, Marcus Performing Arts Center, also Sunday

Bizet's Carmen, a legendary opera, follows the passionate and free-spirited Carmen, a seductive factory worker living by her own rules. Her love triangle with soldier Don José and bullfighter Escamillo unfolds into jealousy, betrayal, and tragedy, showcasing a compelling tale of love, obsession and fate.

Produced in partnership with Virginia Opera, The Florentine Opera's Carmen is conducted by Francesco Milioto with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

The Milwaukee Ballet is also performing Carmen this weekend, coreographed by Mark Godden.

Saturday, May 17

The Newport – 20th Anniversary Block Party, noon

One year away from legal drinking age, The Newport kicks off outdoor music season with this anniversary celebration on Conway Street. Bands include Peshtigo, Dark Psychic, As Oak, Hosts and Clove. The bash will raise funds for the Bay View Community Center, WMSE 91.7. The Bay View Lions Club will tend the grills and offer burgers, brats, and hot dogs on-site.

Joe Policastro Trio @ The Estate, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Hailed by Downbeat for their “deft analysis of choice repertoire,” and by the Chicago Reader for its “diversity of approaches to all kinds of source material,” the Joe Policastro Trio is a forward-thinking, Chicago-based jazz trio led by bassist Joe Policastro featuring guitarist Dave Miller and drummer Mikel Avery. The band recently released their sixth album, Ceremony.

The trio’s progressive, forward-thinking, non-hierarchical approach showcases their original music and ability to remake unlikely songs in a characteristically raw, idiosyncratic fashion.

Take It Easy: A Tribute to the Eagles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Take It Easy performs the hits from the vast catalog of music created by The Eagles. From their debut “Witchy Woman” to “Hotel California,” Take It Easy covers the bases. Touching on the solo careers of each artist as well this band is sure to have your favorites covered.

Paul Simon - A Quiet Celebration@ The Riverside Theater (also Sunday)

Paul Simon’s songs have long been part of the cultural fabric. His collaborations with Art Garfunkel include “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Mrs. Robinson” and “Cecilia.” When the duo split, Simon’s musical excursions led to albums Graceland and The Rhythm of the Saints. With these shows Simon will present the live debut of the album Seven Psalms.

Sunday, May 18

The John Sieger Combo @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. 9 p.m.

John Sieger, Mike Sieger, Bob Jennings and Bob Schneider have collaborated and played together in some of Milwaukee’s finest bands in the last few decades.

Back in February, Sieger spoke about his songwriting partnership with Michael Feldman. “I was a freshman in high school compared to him. But the more I wrote with him the more I absorbed. Not to waste words.”

Feldman had written parodies of songs when he was in high school—he taught himself. Feldman was strictly a lyricist; Sieger says it was a perfect collaboration right from the start—sending ideas via mail and later email, that the other loved.

Also, Milwaukee Metal Fest concludes at the Rave/Eagles Club, Paul Simon plays his second evening at the Riverside Theater and Florentine Opera’s Carmen wraps at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Monday, May 19

TAKAAT (of Mdou Moctar) w/ Jon Mueller and Vic Buell (DJ) @ Cactus Club 7 p.m.

TAKAAT (pronounced tuh-cot), meaning “noise” in the Tuareg language Tamashek, is the trio of Ahmoudou Madassane, Mikey Coltun, and Souleymane Ibrahim, also known as the rhythm section of Mdou Moctar, who made a memorable appearance in Milwaukee back in 2019.

TAKAAT is sonic chaos, improvisation, freedom of exploration, and the punk styles of bands such as Fugazi and Unwound, all mixed together with the guitar music from the Sahel.

TAKAAT started during soundchecks while on the road with Mdou Moctar when the trio indulged their shared love for amps cranked to 11 and the sound of blown out speakers. Towards the end of 2023, the three started writing music together, inspired by their shared experiences with the sounds and energy of Hausa bar bands, gritty soukous and 2000s post-punk.

Tuesday, May 20

Napalm Death w/ Melvins @ The Rave,

Provided the Eagle Club is still standing after Milwaukee Metal Fest, this quiet Tuesday evening will be subject to the easy listening sounds of Napalm Death and The Melvins. Dubbed the “Savage Imperial Death March Part II,” as it reprises the two veteran bands’ 2016 joint tour.

Trivia: The name Melvins came from a grocery clerk at the Thriftway in Montesano where King Buzzo served as clerk and vandal.

Wednesday, May 21

Oceano w/ I Declare War, Escuela Grind, Filth and Backbiter @ X-Ray Arcade, 5:30 p.m.

Billed as a farewell tour, Chicago’s OCEANO headlines this all-ages midweek metal extravaganza featuring five bands. Ticket upgrades are available and include early access Memorial Service, exclusive VIP tour pass, exclusive memorial booklet, The History of Oceano: A Hands-On Exhibit, photos & signatures and Q&A / speaking by Adam Warren.